Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

ECB weighs further action as economic picture darkens

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will spell out the scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone after it meets under growing pressure to take dramatic action to prevent the bloc going into reverse. (ECB-RATES/, moved, by John O'Donnell, 500 words)

Shares lifted by ECB, Chinese and Japanese stimulus hopes

LONDON - Bets that Mario Draghi will lock the European Central Bank on a course for quantitative easing pins the euro to a two-year low and lifts world shares, as China and Japan also gear up for a stimulus push. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 500 words)

GSK cuts U.S. research and sales jobs as market gets tougher

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline is to shed hundreds of U.S. commercial and research jobs, restructuring operations in its biggest market where drug sales are flagging. (GSK-USA/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 430 words)

Ryanair raises profit forecast after surge in passenger numbers

DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its profit forecast for the second time in a month after passenger numbers jumped 22 percent in November, a rise which it says is due in part to the improvements it has made to its much-criticised customer service. (RYANAIR-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 370 wordS)

+ See also:

- TUI TRAVEL-RESULTS/, moved, 185 words

INVESTMENT

Asset managers to invest $14 bln directly in UK firms, projects

LONDON - Six asset managers will invest about 9 billion pounds ($14 billion) over the next five years in British firms, schools and roads following tax changes, a funds industry body says. (INVESTMENT-BRITAIN/FUNDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

ECONOMY

UK house prices slow again in November, up 8.2 pct y/y-Halifax

LONDON - British house price growth slowed again in the three months to November as prices rose by 8.2 percent compared with the same period last year, their smallest increase since February, mortgage lender Halifax says. (BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Reuters poll on Swiss National Bank monetary policy

ZURICH, Dec 4 - Reuters has surveyed over 30 economists on the outcome of the Swiss National Bank's policy meeting on Dec. 11. (SNB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)

Sweden needs more measures to bolster banks, tackle debt-c.bank report

STOCKHOLM - Sweden needs to take further measures to strengthen the banking system and head off the risks from high levels of household debt, the central bank says in the second of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

BOJ's Sato warns inflation may stall until mid-next year

KOCHI, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato says consumer inflation may stall until around the middle of next year due to slumping oil prices, underscoring the stiff challenge the central bank faces in meeting its ambitious price target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 410 words)

Australians defy income fears and keep shopping

SYDNEY - Australian shoppers kept spending in October to help retail sales notch up the best two-month performance this year, a hopeful sign consumers were weathering a slowing economy and falling incomes. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 400 words)

Fleeing war and crumbling economy, Ukrainians flock to Europe

LONDON - Andriy left his home town in western Ukraine earlier this year on a journey that brought him through the hands of shady traders in Poland to one of the world's booming markets for illegal immigrants - London. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/MIGRANTS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Liisa Tuhkanen and Guy Faulconbridge, 755 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words

COMPANIES

E.ON turns from predator to prey in radical spin-off

FRANKFURT/LONDON - E.ON's move to spin off its power plants, aimed at ridding it of billions of euros in losses, could turn Germany's top utility into a takeover target for deep-pocketed infrastructure investors keen on the steady returns of its power and gas grids. (E ON-DIVESTITURE/M&A (DEALTALK), moved, by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies, 790 words)

+ See also:

- E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (FACTBOX), moved, 315 words

Sky sells controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC for $1.3 bln

LONDON - Pay-TV group Sky says it has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners in a move which values the online betting business at 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion). (SKY-M&A/SKYBET, moved, 100 words)

Toyota expands Takata air bag recall in Japan, China

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will call back 190,000 more vehicles to replace potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp, and Japan's regulator said it may change its recall system to better respond to what it called an "unprecedented" crisis. (AUTOS-TAKATA/TOYOTA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim, 590 words)

Haitong Securities in talks to buy unit of Banco Espirito Santo -source

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd is in talks to buy the investment banking unit of the bailed-out Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo (BES), according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO-HAITONG SEC/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Pilot strike grounds half of long-haul flights at Lufthansa

FRANKFURT - Pilots at Lufthansa start their second strike this week, grounding about half of scheduled long-haul flights at the German flagship carrier, in a drawn-out dispute over an early retirement scheme. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/, moved, 260 words)

Back to basics: making a car for Africa

NAIROBI - On the edge of Kenya's capital, two doors down from a gleaming display of Germany's luxury Porsche cars, is a showroom with Africa's answer to the continent's potholed roads: the Mobius. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/ (AFRICA INVESTMENT), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Edmund Blair, 790 words)

Samsung mobile executives to leave after profit slide-source

SEOUL - Three deputies to the head of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's mobile division are leaving, a person with knowledge of the matter says, as the world's largest smartphone maker faces a rapid decline in profit. (SAMSUNG ELEC-MOVES/PROMOTIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Se Young Lee, 350 words)

UK regulator fines Centrica for missing energy efficiency targets

LONDON - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has fined the country's largest energy supplier, Centrica, 11.1 million pounds ($17.4 million) for failing to meet energy efficiency obligations by a 2012 deadline. (CENTRICA-OFGEM/FINE, moved, 150 words)

Tony James looks beyond Blackstone, would consider top job in US government

NEW YORK - Blackstone Group LP's No. 2 executive Tony James is considering taking a role outside the world's largest alternative asset manager, including seeking a top job in a future U.S. government, according to people familiar with his thinking. (BLACKSTONE GROUP-JAMES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 860 words)

Swiss firm Trafigura helped Iraqi Kurds defy Baghdad to sell oil -sources

LONDON - Trafigura, one of the world's biggest commodities trading firms, played a pivotal role in helping Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region export oil, which the Iraqi government considered illegal, three sources familiar with the trades said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/KURDS-TRAFIGURA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and David Sheppard, 710 words)

Intel to invest $1.6 billion in China factory

BEIJING - Intel Corp will invest $1.6 billion to upgrade its factory in the city of Chengdu in western China, the latest sign of how the chipmaker is deepening ties in a market that is proving increasingly troublesome for some U.S. technology peers. (INTEL-CHINA/FACTORY, moved, 325 words)

Eni asset sales hit trouble due to oil rout

MILAN - Plans by Italian oil major Eni for major asset sales to help fund exploration and its dividend payments have hit problems due to diving oil and gas prices, sources say. (ENI-DISPOSALS/OIL, moved, by Stephen Jewkes and Oleg Vukmanovic, 855 words)

After building China's railways, giant CRCC flexes muscles abroad

SHANGHAI - It will take more than the abrupt cancellation of a high-speed train deal with Mexico to derail China Railway Construction Corp's ambitions to become a global force in transport projects and take on the likes of Siemens, Alstom and Bombardier. (CHINA-RAILWAYS/, moved, by Brenda Goh, 750 words)

- CHINA CNR-CSR CORP/M&A, moved, 200 words

Australia's Santos battens down the hatches as oil prices dive

MELBOURNE - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd scraps plans to raise 1 billion euros after plunging oil prices push up potential borrowing costs, and says it will focus instead on cutting costs, knocking its shares to a near 10-year low. (SANTOS LTD-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)