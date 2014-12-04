Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB weighs further action as economic picture darkens
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will spell out the
scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone after it meets
under growing pressure to take dramatic action to prevent the
bloc going into reverse. (ECB-RATES/, moved, by John O'Donnell,
500 words)
Shares lifted by ECB, Chinese and Japanese stimulus hopes
LONDON - Bets that Mario Draghi will lock the European
Central Bank on a course for quantitative easing pins the euro
to a two-year low and lifts world shares, as China and Japan
also gear up for a stimulus push. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moved, by Marc Jones, 500 words)
GSK cuts U.S. research and sales jobs as market gets tougher
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline is to shed hundreds of U.S.
commercial and research jobs, restructuring operations in its
biggest market where drug sales are flagging. (GSK-USA/JOBS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 430 words)
Ryanair raises profit forecast after surge in passenger
numbers
DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its profit forecast for the second
time in a month after passenger numbers jumped 22 percent in
November, a rise which it says is due in part to the
improvements it has made to its much-criticised customer
service. (RYANAIR-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Padraic Halpin,
370 wordS)
+ See also:
- TUI TRAVEL-RESULTS/, moved, 185 words
INVESTMENT
Asset managers to invest $14 bln directly in UK firms,
projects
LONDON - Six asset managers will invest about 9 billion
pounds ($14 billion) over the next five years in British firms,
schools and roads following tax changes, a funds industry body
says. (INVESTMENT-BRITAIN/FUNDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
ECONOMY
UK house prices slow again in November, up 8.2 pct
y/y-Halifax
LONDON - British house price growth slowed again in the
three months to November as prices rose by 8.2 percent compared
with the same period last year, their smallest increase since
February, mortgage lender Halifax says.
(BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Reuters poll on Swiss National Bank monetary policy
ZURICH, Dec 4 - Reuters has surveyed over 30 economists on
the outcome of the Swiss National Bank's policy meeting on Dec.
11. (SNB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alice
Baghdjian, 600 words)
Sweden needs more measures to bolster banks, tackle
debt-c.bank report
STOCKHOLM - Sweden needs to take further measures to
strengthen the banking system and head off the risks from high
levels of household debt, the central bank says in the second of
its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
BOJ's Sato warns inflation may stall until mid-next year
KOCHI, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato says
consumer inflation may stall until around the middle of next
year due to slumping oil prices, underscoring the stiff
challenge the central bank faces in meeting its ambitious price
target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara,
410 words)
Australians defy income fears and keep shopping
SYDNEY - Australian shoppers kept spending in October to
help retail sales notch up the best two-month performance this
year, a hopeful sign consumers were weathering a slowing economy
and falling incomes. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Wayne Cole, 400 words)
Fleeing war and crumbling economy, Ukrainians flock to
Europe
LONDON - Andriy left his home town in western Ukraine
earlier this year on a journey that brought him through the
hands of shady traders in Poland to one of the world's booming
markets for illegal immigrants - London.
(EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/MIGRANTS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Liisa Tuhkanen and Guy Faulconbridge, 755 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 300
words
COMPANIES
E.ON turns from predator to prey in radical spin-off
FRANKFURT/LONDON - E.ON's move to spin off its power plants,
aimed at ridding it of billions of euros in losses, could turn
Germany's top utility into a takeover target for deep-pocketed
infrastructure investors keen on the steady returns of its power
and gas grids. (E ON-DIVESTITURE/M&A (DEALTALK), moved, by
Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies, 790 words)
+ See also:
- E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (FACTBOX), moved, 315 words
Sky sells controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC for $1.3 bln
LONDON - Pay-TV group Sky says it has agreed to sell a
controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners in a move
which values the online betting business at 800 million pounds
($1.3 billion). (SKY-M&A/SKYBET, moved, 100 words)
Toyota expands Takata air bag recall in Japan, China
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will call back 190,000
more vehicles to replace potentially defective air bags made by
Takata Corp, and Japan's regulator said it may change its recall
system to better respond to what it called an "unprecedented"
crisis. (AUTOS-TAKATA/TOYOTA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mari Saito
and Chang-Ran Kim, 590 words)
Haitong Securities in talks to buy unit of Banco Espirito
Santo -source
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities
Ltd is in talks to buy the investment banking unit of the
bailed-out Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo (BES),
according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
(BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO-HAITONG SEC/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
250 words)
Pilot strike grounds half of long-haul flights at Lufthansa
FRANKFURT - Pilots at Lufthansa start their second strike
this week, grounding about half of scheduled long-haul flights
at the German flagship carrier, in a drawn-out dispute over an
early retirement scheme. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/, moved, 260 words)
Back to basics: making a car for Africa
NAIROBI - On the edge of Kenya's capital, two doors down
from a gleaming display of Germany's luxury Porsche cars, is a
showroom with Africa's answer to the continent's potholed roads:
the Mobius. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/ (AFRICA INVESTMENT), expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Edmund Blair, 790 words)
Samsung mobile executives to leave after profit slide-source
SEOUL - Three deputies to the head of Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's mobile division are leaving, a person with knowledge of
the matter says, as the world's largest smartphone maker faces a
rapid decline in profit. (SAMSUNG ELEC-MOVES/PROMOTIONS (UPDATE
1), moved, by Se Young Lee, 350 words)
UK regulator fines Centrica for missing energy efficiency
targets
LONDON - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has fined the
country's largest energy supplier, Centrica, 11.1 million pounds
($17.4 million) for failing to meet energy efficiency
obligations by a 2012 deadline. (CENTRICA-OFGEM/FINE, moved, 150
words)
Tony James looks beyond Blackstone, would consider top job
in US government
NEW YORK - Blackstone Group LP's No. 2 executive Tony James
is considering taking a role outside the world's largest
alternative asset manager, including seeking a top job in a
future U.S. government, according to people familiar with his
thinking. (BLACKSTONE GROUP-JAMES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg
Roumeliotis, 860 words)
Swiss firm Trafigura helped Iraqi Kurds defy Baghdad to sell
oil -sources
LONDON - Trafigura, one of the world's biggest commodities
trading firms, played a pivotal role in helping Iraq's
semi-autonomous Kurdish region export oil, which the Iraqi
government considered illegal, three sources familiar with the
trades said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/KURDS-TRAFIGURA (EXCLUSIVE), moved,
by Dmitry Zhdannikov and David Sheppard, 710 words)
Intel to invest $1.6 billion in China factory
BEIJING - Intel Corp will invest $1.6 billion to upgrade its
factory in the city of Chengdu in western China, the latest sign
of how the chipmaker is deepening ties in a market that is
proving increasingly troublesome for some U.S. technology peers.
(INTEL-CHINA/FACTORY, moved, 325 words)
Eni asset sales hit trouble due to oil rout
MILAN - Plans by Italian oil major Eni for major asset sales
to help fund exploration and its dividend payments have hit
problems due to diving oil and gas prices, sources say.
(ENI-DISPOSALS/OIL, moved, by Stephen Jewkes and Oleg
Vukmanovic, 855 words)
After building China's railways, giant CRCC flexes muscles
abroad
SHANGHAI - It will take more than the abrupt cancellation of
a high-speed train deal with Mexico to derail China Railway
Construction Corp's ambitions to become a global force in
transport projects and take on the likes of Siemens, Alstom and
Bombardier. (CHINA-RAILWAYS/, moved, by Brenda Goh, 750 words)
- CHINA CNR-CSR CORP/M&A, moved, 200 words
Australia's Santos battens down the hatches as oil prices
dive
MELBOURNE - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd
scraps plans to raise 1 billion euros after plunging oil prices
push up potential borrowing costs, and says it will focus
instead on cutting costs, knocking its shares to a near 10-year
low. (SANTOS LTD-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)