TOP STORIES
U.S. private sector adds 217,000 jobs in November -ADP
NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 217,000 jobs in
November, above expectations and the most since June, signaling
job growth is likely strong enough to support the first Federal
Reserve interest rate hike in nearly a decade when policymakers
meet later this month, a report by a payrolls processor showed
on Wednesday. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 350 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco
Guarascio, 300 words
VW agrees terms of 20 bln euro bridge loan - sources
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Volkswagen has agreed the terms of a 20
billion euro ($21 billion) bridging loan with banks to help
shoulder the costs of its emissions scandal, three people
familiar with the matter told Reuters. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, By Arno Schuetze and Andreas Cremer, 754
words)
Yellen, in back-to-back appearances, could close out era of
zero rates
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could cement
the case for a U.S. interest rate hike ahead of the Fed's Dec.
15-16 policy meeting, with public appearances over the next two
days at a high-profile economics group and before a joint
committee of Congress. (USA-FED/YELLEN (PREVIEW), moved, 407
words)
OPEC hawks push for output cuts; Russia pumps record volumes
VIENNA - Saudi Arabia has come under increased pressure from
fellow OPEC members to cut output to prop up prices as the group
meets this week amid one of the most severe oil gluts in its
history. (OPEC-MEETING/, moved, By Alex Lawler and Vladimir
Soldatkin, 533 words)
MARKETS
GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB stimulus hopes keep Europe stocks at
3-month high
LONDON - European stocks hovered at a 3-month high and the
euro was just above a 7-1/2-month low on Wednesday as euro zone
inflation remained barely visible and underlined just why the
ECB is set for more stimulus. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, By Marc Jones, 856 words)
COMPANIES
Partners in Brazil's BTG wrest control from jailed founder
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA - Senior partners in Grupo BTG Pactual
take control of Latin America's largest investment bank from
Andres Esteves as management sought to restore investor
confidence following the arrest of its founder in a corruption
probe. (BRAZIL CORRUPTION/BTG PACTUAL SA (UPDATE 2), expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione,
504 words)
RBC 4th-quarter earnings beat estimates on retail banking
TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit that topped market
expectations, driven by gains at its personal, commercial
banking and capital markets businesses. (RBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), expected by 1445 GMT/9.45 AM ET, by John Tilak, 400 words)
Facebook's CEO and wife to give 99 pct of shares to their
new foundation
SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg will put 99 percent of his
Facebook Inc shares, currently worth about $45 billion, into a
new philanthropy project focusing on human potential and
equality, he and his wife said Tuesday in a letter to their
newborn daughter. (MARKZUCKERBERG-BABY/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV),
moved, By Yasmeen Abutaleb, 800 words)
+ See also:
- MARKZUCKERBERG-BABY/DONORS (PIX), moved, By Sarah McBride,
400 words
- FACEBOOK-TAIWAN/, moved, 200 words
Yahoo board to weigh future of company, Marissa Mayer
-source
SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU - The board of Yahoo Inc is weighing
a sale of its core Internet business when it meets this week, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
(YAHOO!-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words)
Toymaker VTech hit by largest-ever hack targeting kids
A cyber attack on digital toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd
exposed the data of 6.4 million children, the company said on
Tuesday, in what experts called the largest known hack targeting
youngsters. (VTECH-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 2,CORRECTED), moved, By
Jim Finkle, 400 words)
First case puts UK corporate plea deal system under scrutiny
LONDON - British legislation intended to boost the fight
against corporate crime was successfully used for the first time
this week when a judge approved a plea deal in which a bank
agreed to pay fines in return for a bribery prosecution being
suspended (BRITAIN-DPA, moved, picture, by Estelle Shirbon, 700
words)
China removes caps on corporate issuance for some companies
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - China's top economic planning agency
has removed limits on the number of onshore bonds local
companies can issue per year as part of wider moves to cut red
tape in the country's corporate bond market.
(CHINA-BONDS/ISSUANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
ECONOMY
Argentine President-elect Macri: debt deal possible in 2016
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President-elect Mauricio Macri
expresses confidence a deal can be reached next year with U.S.
creditors suing the country over unpaid debt.
(ARGENTINA-DEBT/MACRI (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30
AM ET, by Hugh Bronstein, 400 words)
Watch for US recession, China slashing rates to zero next
year -Citi
LONDON - The outlook for the global economy next year is
darkening, with a U.S. recession and China becoming the first
major emerging market to slash interest rates to zero both
potential scenarios, according to Citi. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/2016, By
Jamie McGeever, 443 words)
China will press ahead with reform despite yuan blessing
-Zhu
WASHINGTON - China will not stop financial sector reforms
after an International Monetary Fund decision to add the yuan
currency to the fund's benchmark currency basket, a senior
Chinese policymaker said on Tuesday. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, 400 words)
+SEE ALSO:
- IMF-CHINA/INDIA (PIX, REPEAT), moved, By Clara
Ferreira-Marques, 650 words
Puerto Rico avoids second default, but future payments
uncertain
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN - Puerto Rico made a crucial debt payment
on Tuesday but warned that its deteriorating finances could
trigger future defaults, as the governor granted the U.S.
territory power to take revenues from public agencies.
(USA-PUERTORICO/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, By Megan Davies and
Nick Brown, 700 words)
Fed's Brainard calls for cautious, gradual approach to rate
hikes
PALO ALTO - The Federal Reserve should go slow in raising
rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday, adding that
there may be limits to the Fed's ability to tighten monetary
policy while other central banks keep it loose.
(USA-FED/BRAINARD (UPDATE 1), moved, By Ann Saphir, 400 words)
SE Asia needs to do more to open markets - study
commissioned by automaker GM
BEIJING - Despite numerous pledges and years of effort to
transform Southeast Asia into a single market, the 10-nation
region remains resistant to free-flowing trade and fortified
against imports, to the cost of some global companies, according
to a study for one of the region's biggest investors.
(ASEAN-TRADE/AUTOS (PIX), moved, By Norihiko Shirouzu, 800
words)
Australia's economy gathers pace on export boost, consumer
spending
SYDNEY - Australia's economy gathered pace last quarter as a
surge in exports and solid consumer spending offset a heavy drag
from slumping business investment, adding to the case against
another cut in interest rates. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, By Wayne Cole, 500 words)
+ SEE ALSO:
- AUSTRALIA-RBA/ (URGENT), moved, 200 words
- AUSTRALIA-RBA/STEVENS, moved, 300 words