Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Oil edges off 2015 low but stocks stay slippy
LONDON - A surprise leap in Chinese commodity imports helps
steady oil prices and energy-exposed currencies, though a second
day of falls for world stocks and a two-month low for emerging
market bourses keeps the global mood subdued. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
China Nov exports weaker than expected but import decline
eases
BEIJING - China's trade performance remained weak in
November, casting doubt on hopes that the world's second-largest
economy would level off in the fourth quarter and spelling more
pain for its major trading partners. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong, 715 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-CRUDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chen
Aizhu, 350 words
Anglo American to sell more assets and suspend dividends
JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American will sell more assets, suspend
dividends until the end of 2016 and whittle down its business
divisions to three from six in the face of severe commodity
price falls, the mining company says. (ANGLO
AMERICAN-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)
UK retail sales growth marks worst November since 2011 - BRC
LONDON - British retail sales grew at the weakest pace for
any November since 2011 as hopes of a surge from Black Friday
discounts fell flat, according to a survey from the British
Retail Consortium. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 375 words)
MARKETS
Oil linked currencies take a beating, Canadian dollar at
11-yr low
LONDON - Currencies of major oil exporting nations such as
the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown fall as crude prices
hover near 7-year lows and which are likely to muddy the water
for global growth and inflation prospects. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag, 375 words)
Oil prices edge up from near 7-yr lows as China oil imports
surprise
SINGAPORE - Crude prices edge away from nearly 7-year lows
as China reports strong commodity imports despite economic
weakness, but overall the market remains weak due to global
oversupply compounded by OPEC's decision to keep output high.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Roslan Khasawneh,
450 words)
+ See also
- OPEC-INDONESIA/ (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW), moved, by Randy
Fabi and Wilda Asmarini, 500 words
Hopes of more stimulus help euro zone bonds hold ground
LONDON - Euro zone bond markets hold their ground after
rallying the previous day, supported by expectations that
further ECB stimulus will remain on the cards while inflation
expectations stay low. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by Dhara
Ranasinghe, 305 words)
ECONOMY
UK manufacturing output falls unexpectedly in October
LONDON - British manufacturing output fell unexpectedly in
October, according to official data that offered scant hope the
sector will help drive economic growth in the last months of the
year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 395 words)
Japan dodges recession with revised Q3 GDP expansion
TOKYO - Japan's economy dodges recession in the third
quarter with the initial estimate of a contraction revises to an
annualised expansion of 1.0 percent, offering a glimmer of hope
for policymakers struggling to end years of stagnation.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, By
Leika Kihara, 400 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/HAMADA (INTERVIEW), moved, 305 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara
and Kaori Kaneko, 660 words
- JAPAN-COMPANIES/CHINA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa, 500 words
British house prices fall in November from October - Halifax
LONDON - British house prices fell in November from October
but a worsening shortage of properties available to buy is
likely to keep pressure on the market, mortgage lender Halifax
says. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)
Bank of France trims Q4 French growth forecast to 0.3 pct
PARIS - The French economy will grow by 0.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of the year, the Bank of France says, revising
down its forecast for the period. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 110
words)
Australia business conditions stay strong in Nov-NAB
SYDNEY- Australian business conditions stay strong for a
fourth straight month in November with sales, profits and
employment all in positive territory, a survey finds.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (PICTURE), moved, by Wayne Cole,
600 words
- AUSTRALIA-RBA/, moved, 150 words
- AUSTRALIA-COMMODITIES/ABARES (UPDATE 1), moved, By Colin
Packham, 400 words
Kazakhstan plans to have flexible interest rate mechanism by
April 2016
ASTANA - Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, plans
to introduce a flexible key rate mechanism next April in a move
to control inflation, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev
told a government meeting on Tuesday. (KAZAKHSTAN-RATE/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 160 words)
COMPANIES
Rio Tinto cuts $500 million from 2016 capex budget
SYDNEY - Rio Tinto says it expects its 2016 capital spending
budget to fall by about $500 million to $5 billion, but said it
remained well placed to invest in its businesses.
(RIOTINTO-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 100 words)
Woodside scraps $8 bln Oil Search tilt as oil price tanks
MELBOURNE- Australia's Woodside Petroleum formally scraps
its $8 billion all-share proposal to take over Oil Search Ltd,
which was rebuffed in September, and says it is not chasing any
other deal to merge with its target. (OIL SEARCH-WOODSIDE/
(UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sonali Paul, 400 words)
Swiss Re reaffirms 2016 goals, targets dividend increase
ZURICH - Swiss Re reaffirms its financial targets for 2016
and said increasing shareholder payouts was a key priority.
(SWISS RE-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
EnQuest sanctions $125 mln North Sea oil field despite weak
prices
LONDON - Oil producer EnQuest sanctions the development of a
$125 million oil field in the North Sea, an unusual step in a
sector that is making steep cost cuts as oil prices have fallen
close to seven-year lows. (ENQUEST-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Karolin Schaps, 390 words)
Air France KLM takes 50 mln eur hit on Nov revenue from
Paris attacks
Air France KLM says it took a 50 million euros ($54 million)
hit to its revenue in November as a result of the November
attacks in Paris, but remained on track to meet its 2015
targets. (AIR FRANCE KLM-TRAFFIC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)
Anti-graft watchdog censures 137 at China's biggest bank
ICBC
SHANGHAI - China's anti-graft watchdog says it censured 137
bankers at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),
the country's largest lender, the latest move in a campaign
against corruption in the financial sector.
(CHINA-CORRUPTION/FINANCE, moved, 225 words)
China auto sales to maintain growth rate in 2016: Passenger
car association
BEIJING - Passenger car sales in China are expected to grow
10 percent in 2016, roughly equivalent to this year's rate, the
China Passenger Car Association says. (CHINA-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE
1), moved, 230 words)
Mining magnate Palmer seeks government support to save
nickel plant
MELBOURNE - Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer says his
Queensland Nickel refinery in Australia was seeking "minimal"
government assistance to avert closure of the plant, hit by weak
metals prices. (AUSTRALIA-NICKEL/PALMER (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Sonali Paul, 370 words)