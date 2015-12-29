Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414 Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595 (All times GMT / ET) Receive this schedule by email: mediaexpress.reuters.com TOP STORIES Deutsche Bank to sell stake in China lender for up to $4 bln FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - Deutsche Bank agrees to sell its entire 20-percent stake in Beijing-based Hua Xia Bank to Chinese insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co - a deal worth up to $4 billion that will help lift its capital ratios. (HUA XIA BANK-M&A/DEUTSCHE BANK (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Daria Hsu, 430 words) Falling U.S., European temperatures lift oil prices but market remains weak SINGAPORE - Oil prices stabilise as colder U.S. and European temperatures raise the prospect of winter heating demand, but gains could still be undercut by worries over near-record output that has slashed prices by two-thirds since mid-2014. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 440 words) ECONOMY China Dec official PMI seen shrinking for 5th month BEIJING - Activity in China's manufacturing sector is expected to have contracted for a fifth straight month in December, a Reuters poll shows, likely to consign the world's second-largest economy to its slowest annual growth in a quarter of a century. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 440 words) COMPANIES Evergrande says to buy $3.2 bln China property assets HONG KONG - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd says it has agreed to buy mainland property assets in cities including Shanghai and Beijing from the empire of Hong Kong tycoon Cheng Yu-tung for 20.4 billion yuan ($3.2 billion). (EVERGRANDE-NEW WORLD CHINA/, moved, 205 words) COMMODITIES Boom-to-bust Australian coal baron buys Anglo American mine SYDNEY - Former Australian coal baron Nathan Tinkler surfaces as buyer for one of the first of many businesses Anglo American is trying to offload as commodity markets deteriorate. (COAL-AUSTRALIA/TINKLER (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 455 words) Australian rains to help farmers rebuild cattle herds after 3-yr drought SYDNEY - Heavy rains in Australia's largest cattle-producing regions this past week and are expected to help ranchers rebuild herds devastated by a three-year drought, although meat supplies and exports are not likely to recover for some time. (AUSTRALIA-CATTLE/WEATHER, moved, 315 words)