TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank to sell stake in China lender for up to $4 bln
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - Deutsche Bank agrees to sell its
entire 20-percent stake in Beijing-based Hua Xia Bank to Chinese
insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co - a deal worth up to $4
billion that will help lift its capital ratios. (HUA XIA
BANK-M&A/DEUTSCHE BANK (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan and
Daria Hsu, 430 words)
Falling U.S., European temperatures lift oil prices but
market remains weak
SINGAPORE - Oil prices stabilise as colder U.S. and European
temperatures raise the prospect of winter heating demand, but
gains could still be undercut by worries over near-record output
that has slashed prices by two-thirds since mid-2014.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 440 words)
ECONOMY
China Dec official PMI seen shrinking for 5th month
BEIJING - Activity in China's manufacturing sector is
expected to have contracted for a fifth straight month in
December, a Reuters poll shows, likely to consign the world's
second-largest economy to its slowest annual growth in a quarter
of a century. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 440 words)
COMPANIES
Evergrande says to buy $3.2 bln China property assets
HONG KONG - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd says it has
agreed to buy mainland property assets in cities including
Shanghai and Beijing from the empire of Hong Kong tycoon Cheng
Yu-tung for 20.4 billion yuan ($3.2 billion). (EVERGRANDE-NEW
WORLD CHINA/, moved, 205 words)
COMMODITIES
Boom-to-bust Australian coal baron buys Anglo American mine
SYDNEY - Former Australian coal baron Nathan Tinkler
surfaces as buyer for one of the first of many businesses Anglo
American is trying to offload as commodity markets deteriorate.
(COAL-AUSTRALIA/TINKLER (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 455
words)
Australian rains to help farmers rebuild cattle herds after
3-yr drought
SYDNEY - Heavy rains in Australia's largest cattle-producing
regions this past week and are expected to help ranchers rebuild
herds devastated by a three-year drought, although meat supplies
and exports are not likely to recover for some time.
(AUSTRALIA-CATTLE/WEATHER, moved, 315 words)