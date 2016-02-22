Editor: Philippa Fletcher +44 7766 705527

TOP STORIES

Euro zone Feb business growth slowed despite price cutting -PMI

LONDON - Euro zone private business activity increased at its weakest pace for over a year in February, with both service firms and manufacturers having a much poorer than expected month, a survey shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI, expect by 1100 GMT/0600 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

Sterling sinks after London mayor joins "Brexit" camp

LONDON - Sterling sank against the dollar as the defection of London Mayor Boris Johnson to the "Brexit" camp adds to concerns that a British departure from the European Union is a real risk. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 405 words)

HSBC 2015 confirms China "princeling" probe as profit falls short

HONG KONG - HSBC is under investigation by U.S. regulators in relation to hiring practices of people tied to government officials in Asia, the bank says, as it warns of an uncertain environment particularly in top market China. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lisa Jucca, 600 words)

Zero rates wrecked your savings? Relax on a $17,000 footstool

FRANKFURT - It doesn't look like much, but a boxy wooden vintage Swedish footstool isn't just a place to rest your weary feet after cross-country skiing. It is the latest competition to hedge funds or high end real estate. And that means it will cost you $17,000. (RATES-IMPACT/ (PIX), moved , By John O'Donnell, 832 words)

MARKETS

Stocks gain in Europe and Asia, pound slides on EU exit fears

LONDON-Shares gain in Europe and Asia as oil and commodity prices rise, while sterling falls against the dollar and euro on concerns Britain may vote to leave the European Union. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0950 GMT/0450 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 600 words)

OIL

U.S. official doubts success of deal to freeze oil output

NEW DELHI- A senior U.S. energy official says he doubts the success of a proposal by OPEC and non-OPEC producers to freeze crude oil output in an oversupplied market and boost prices. (USA-IRAN/OPEC (INTERVIEW, GRAPHICS), moved, by Nidhi Verma, 400 words)

ECONOMY

GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD-Seeking evidence of the slowdown

FRANKFURT - Worries about a global slowdown will keep investors focused on early indicators of stress, looking for signs that resilient domestic demand in Europe and the United States can sustain growth in spite of emerging markets struggles. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Balazs Koranyi, 690 words)

Swedish cbank should be proactive amid global easing- Ingves in Minutes

STOCKHOLM - The prospect of easier monetary policy abroad means Sweden's central bank needs to be proactive to keep inflation on an upward track, Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the Riksbank's latest policy meeting published. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Japan Feb flash manufacturing PMI shows growth slowing sharply as export orders shrink

TOKYO - Growth in Japan's manufacturing activity slows sharply in February as new export orders contract at the fastest pace in three years, a worrying sign that overseas demand is deteriorating rapidly as China's economy slows, a preliminary survey shows. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI (PICTURE), moved, 275 words)

Schengen collapse could cost EU up to 1.4 trln euros over decade

BERLIN - A collapse of Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone could cost the European Union up to 1.4 trillion euros over the next decade, a study by Germany's Bertelsmann Foundation shows. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/SCHENGEN, moved, 405 words)

Stability still elusive despite peaceful Central African election

BANGUI - As rival gunmen tightened their stranglehold on Central African Republic during three years of inter-religious bloodshed, women like Madeleine Nzanga became, and remain, lifelines for the nation's war-weary people. (CENTRALAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joe Bavier, 920 words)

INSIGHT

Unevenness of Irish recovery weighs on Feb. 26 election

EDENDERRY, Ireland - An hour's drive from the now bustling centre of Dublin, Edenderry bears more scars of Ireland's recent economic collapse than signs of its seemingly rapid recovery. (IRELAND-ELECTION/INEQUALITIES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 895 words)

COMPANIES

EFG Int'l to buy BTG's Swiss bank BSI for 1.33 bln Sfr

ZURICH - EFG International has agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss-based private-banking unit BSI in a deal worth 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) that it says will form the fifth-biggest Swiss wealth manager. (EFG INTL-M&A/BSI (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Joshua Franklin, 405 words)

Sanofi says U.S. FDA accepts diabetes drug application

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application for the use of insulin and its lixisenatide drug in combination for the treatment of adults with Type 2 diabetes. (SANOFI-DIABETES/, moved, 100 words)

Samsung, LG unveil new devices in bid for smartphone recovery

BARCELONA- Smartphone rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc unveil their latest flagship devices, seeking to revive sales momentum and buck slowing industry growth. (TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/LAUNCHES (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Sandle and Harro Ten Wolde, 450 words)

Bank of Ireland profit up 30 pct as dividend return outlined

DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland increased its profit last year by 30 percent due to growth in new lending and a recovery in the money it set aside for bad loans, and says it will restart dividend payments next year. (BANK OF IRELAND-RESULTS/, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 360 words)

AB Foods edges-up earnings guidance on currency, better Primark

LONDON - Associated British Foods edged up its full-year earnings forecast, helped by recent currency moves and a pick-up in trading at its Primark clothing chain. (ABF-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Deutsche Bank makes senior Middle East and Africa appointments

DUBAI - Deutsche Bank has appointed Jamal al-Kishi as its chief executive for Middle East and Africa and Salah Jaidah as chairman for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the lender says. (MOVES-DEUTSCHE BANK/, moved, 100 words)

For some Nordic banks, boring may be better than bonuses

STOCKHOLM - Just seven months ago, Sweden's Handelsbanken was worth almost $20 billion less than Deutsche Bank. This month, it eclipsed Germany's flagship lender. (NORDIC-BANKS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Johan Ahlander, 780 words)

DBS books Q4 profit jump, says to keep bad debt provisions in check

SINGAPORE - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings booked a 20 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit and says it expects to keep bad debt charges in check this year despite headwinds from China and a rout in oil prices. (DBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Saeed Azhar, 385 words)

Japan Inc set to lose momentum on wage growth this year - Reuters poll

TOKYO - The vast majority of Japanese firms are planning only modest pay raises this year, a Reuters poll shows, as murky growth prospects and turbulent markets push them to resist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's calls for robust hikes. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa, 560 words)

JPMorgan may hold steady on cost target despite low interest rates

NEW YORK - At JPMorgan Chase & Co's annual investor day on Tuesday, one big question will be at the top of attendees' minds: How can the bank keep a tight lid on costs without hurting its ability to grow revenue? (JPMORGAN-OUTLOOK/, moved, by David Henry, 560 words)