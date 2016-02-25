Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China stocks slump, sterling
steadies
LONDON - European shares bounce after two days of falls and
sterling steadies having been pounded all week by 'Brexit'
fears, though a 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks ensures it is
far from easy going for investors. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4,
PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/0500 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700
words)
China seeks to reassure trade partners on markets ahead of
G20
SHANGHAI - China's leaders voice support for the embattled
domestic currency, with the country's vice finance minister
saying policymakers are committed to market transparency and
aware of the impact their decisions have on other economies.
(G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Pete Sweeney, 850
words)
Lloyds to pay special dividend as profits rise
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group says its shareholders will get
a special dividend of 0.5 pence a share, demonstrating its
recovery from the financial crisis despite having to set aside
an extra 2.1 billion pounds in the fourth quarter to compensate
customers mis-sold loan insurance. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 330 words)
Foxconn to acquire Japan's Sharp, strengthening its hand
with Apple
TOKYO - Taiwan's Foxconn will acquire two-thirds of ailing
electronics maker Sharp, marking the largest acquisition of a
Japanese tech firm by a foreign company and bolstering its
position as Apple Inc's biggest supplier. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/
(UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki and Taro Fuse,
555 words)
MARKETS
China stocks tumble more than 6 pct, post biggest 1-day loss
in a month
SHANGHAI - China stocks tumble more than 6 percent, their
biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits
after the market's recent rebound and awaited policy cues from
global leaders gathering in Shanghai for a G20 meeting.
(CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 515 words)
Dollar flat, sterling steadies as Fed speakers eyed
LONDON - Gains in European equities help to steady currency
markets as sterling edged up from lows and the dollar trod
water, with traders looking to Federal Reserve speakers later in
the day for fresh direction on the U.S. rates outlook.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 495 words)
ECB's favoured inflation gauge hits record low below 1.4
percent
LONDON - A key measure of the market's longer-term euro zone
inflation expectations fell to a record low, fuelling bets on
more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone
government bond yields near lows. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 310 words)
ECONOMY
Household spending sustains UK growth in Q4 2015
LONDON - Resilient household spending helped to sustain
British economic growth at the end of last year, even as
business investment fell, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)
BOJ's Kiuchi warns of negative rate costs, limits to easing
KAGOSHIMA - Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi says
the central bank may have exhausted steps to spur inflation and
warns that the adoption of negative rates could bring more risks
than rewards, highlighting a growing rift within the BOJ's board
over the conduct of monetary policy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 400 words)
Household spending drives strong Spanish economy in Q4
MADRID - Spending by Spanish households helped drive strong
and steady economic growth in the fourth quarter, maintaining a
recovery that is expected to extend into 2016 despite the
country's political deadlock. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
310 words)
Swiss industrial orders extend fall as strong franc weighs
ZURICH - New orders to Switzerland's industrial sector fell
7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as the strong Swiss franc
continued to hurt manufacturers' competitiveness in Europe,
official data released show. (SWISS-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 205
words)
South Africa to cut spending further if growth does not pick
up
CAPE TOWN - South Africa will impose more spending cuts if
economic growth remains below 1 percent in the next two years,
its finance minister says, a day after presenting an austere
budget aimed at heading off credit rating downgrades.
(SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)
Australia business investment up in Q4, outlook still dim
SYDNEY- Australian business investment rises the first time
in a year last quarter as spending picks up outside the battered
mining sector, but downgrades to firms' future plans meant a
meaningful recovery remained elusive.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole,
400 words)
S.Korea short-term external debt falls to 11-year low at
end-Q4
SEOUL- South Korea's ratio of short-term external debt to
foreign reserves falls to its lowest in over a decade, reducing
the country's vulnerability to possible shocks as investors
grapple with financial market turbulence and slower global
growth. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/DEBT (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Indian railways targets new sources of revenue, cost cuts
NEW DELHI - India's state-owned railway says it plans to cut
costs and generate new sources of revenue next year to offset a
big rise in its wage bill and help keep an ambitious
modernisation plan on track on track. (INDIA-BUDGET/RAILWAYS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)
COMPANIES
AB InBev suffers in U.S. ahead of SABMiller takeover
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is strengthening its
position as the world's largest brewer by buying SABMiller,
reports lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings as it
suffered a declining U.S. market share and margins.
(ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 520
words)
BT should be overhauled, not split up -regulator
LONDON - BT will have to open up more of its network to
rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, British
regulators say, but stopped short of recommending that Britain's
biggest telecoms group be split up. (BRITAIN-TELECOMS/REGULATOR
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 455 words)
AXA says well placed to face economic uncertainty ahead
PARIS - AXA is well placed to cope with an unstable economic
environment and Europe's second-biggest insurer will pursue its
efforts to become more efficient, AXA's CEO says. (AXA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Domestic strength helps Deutsche Telekom to beat forecasts
BERLIN - Deutsche Telekom reports better than expected
fourth-quarter results in its domestic market, helped by
expansion of its super-fast broadband network, boosting take-up
of bundled fixed line, mobile and Internet TV packages.
(DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina
Prodhan, 460 words)
Bayer Q4 core profit growth below market view
LEVERKUSEN - Fourth-quarter core earnings growth at Bayer
come in short of market expectations as the German drugs and
pesticides maker increased research and development (R&D)
expenses and saw profit at the crop chemicals divisions decline.
(BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ludwig Burger,
375 words)
Spain's Repsol cuts dividend by 20 pct after 2015 loss
MADRID - Spanish oil major Repsol says it will cut its
dividend against 2015 earnings by around 20 percent after
posting an annual loss as weak oil and gas prices forced it to
book extraordinary writedowns. (REPSOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 400 words)
Solvay 2016 growth guidance sends shares surging
BRUSSELS - Belgian chemicals group Solvay says core profit
will increase by high-single digits in 2016, though volatile
markets and inventory changes among smart device manufacturers
meant most of the growth will come in the second half.
(SOLVAY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)
StanChart's landmark bid to claw back bonuses faces legal
quagmire
LONDON - Standard Chartered's landmark attempt to claw back
bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes
could be fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers
and investors say. (STANCHART-PAY/, moved, by Lawrence White and
Sinead Cruise, 840 words)
Hochtief profit beats consensus as restructuring takes hold
BERLIN - German construction firm Hochtief says its
operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros
($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts'
expectations. (HOCHTIEF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)
Tobacco company BAT's revenue falls lesser than expected
British American Tobacco, the world's second-biggest tobacco
company, reports a lesser-than-expected fall in 2015 revenue, as
it gained market share and saw a smaller decline in cigarette
volumes even as more smokers stub out the habit. (BRIT AM
TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)
UK car production rises 8 percent year-on-year in January -
SMMT
LONDON - British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year
in January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society
of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says. (BRITAIN-AUTOS/OUTPUT,
moved, 125 words)