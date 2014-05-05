Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
European Commission forecasts lower risk of deflation
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation will pick up more slowly than
expected in the coming two years due the firming euro and the
bloc's sluggish recovery, the European Commission says, adding
the risk of deflation remains very low.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, by Martin Santa, 500 words)
+ See also:
- EU-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 600
words
China factory activity shrinks, new export orders contract
BEIJING - Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracts
for a fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey shows,
adding to questions about whether the world's second-largest
economy is still losing momentum. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, by
China economics team, 450 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/REFORM, moved, by Kevin Yao and Tomasz
Janowski, 1,000 words
Worries over Ukraine, Chinese economy hit European shares
LONDON - European shares fall as concerns about the
spreading conflict in Ukraine and weak Chinese manufacturing
data weigh on markets. (MARKETS EUROPE STOCKS/, moved, by Sudip
Kar-Gupta, 400 words)
Pfizer sales way off mark as company pursues AstraZeneca
Pfizer reports revenue well below Wall Street expectations
on falling sales of generic medicines, underscoring its interest
in pursuing a $106 billion bid for rival AstraZeneca to promote
new business growth. (PFIZER RESULTS/, moved, 350 words)
+ See also:
- PHARMACEUTICALS SALES, moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 800
words
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/POLITICS, moved, by William James, 520
words
INSIGHT
Apple on medical tech hiring spree: possible iWatch hint
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is building a team of senior
medical technology executives, raising hackles in the
biotechnology community and offering a hint of what the iPhone
maker may be planning for its widely expected iWatch and other
wearable technology. (APPLE-HIRING (INSIGHT), moved, by
Christina Farr, 1,100 words)
Chinese billionaire behind grand Nicaragua canal plan
BEIJING - Wang Jing, the enigmatic businessman behind
Nicaragua's $50 billion Interoceanic Grand Canal, shrugs off
scepticism about how a little-known entrepreneur can be driving
a huge transcontinental project, insisting he's not an agent of
the Beijing government. (CHINA-CANAL/, moved, by Matthew Miller,
1,600 words)
ECONOMY
EU officials push ahead with alternatives to Russian gas
BRUSSELS - European Union officials push ahead with efforts
to cut the bloc's dependence on Russian gas, but the plans are
divisive and could stoke tensions over Moscow's annexation of
Crimea. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by
Barbara Lewis, 700 words)
France puts pig ban on hold until EU meeting
PARIS - France has suspended a unilateral decision to ban
imports of pigs and pork-based by-products from the United
States, Canada, Mexico and Japan to protect against a virus
pending the outcome of an European Union meeting on Tuesday, the
farm ministry says. (FRANCE-PORK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sybille
de La Hamaide, 340 words)
Portuguese yields dip as Lisbon pledges "clean" bailout exit
LONDON - Portuguese bond yields slip to fresh eight-year
lows after Lisbon says it will exit its international bailout
later this month without a backup loan, a bold step for a
country that two years ago was seen at risk of defaulting.
(MARKETS-BONDS-EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, 600 words)
Side deals thwart drive to wean Europe off Russian gas
LONDON - While officials in Brussels call for Europe to
reduce its dependency on Russian natural gas and negotiate with
Moscow as a bloc, Austria has been quietly bypassing the
European Commission to cut its own bilateral deal on building a
pipeline. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-GAZPROM moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 1,020 words)
China unleashes yuan bears, but can it cage them again?
SHANGHAI - Beijing's attack on yuan speculators proves
extraordinarily successful, so much so that traders no longer
see it as a short-term intervention but a deeper market shift
that has now gained a self-reinforcing momentum. (CHINA-YUAN,
moved, by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 900 words)
COMPANIES
As Italy regains favour, banks rush to tap investors
MILAN - Italian banks, including troubled Monte dei Paschi
di Siena, are exploiting positive investor sentiment to raise 11
billion euros of new capital as a European asset review is seen
forcing them to set aside much higher provisions for bad loans.
(ITALY-BANKS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Lisa Jucca, 600
words)
Alstom battle to upstage Siemens chief's grand strategy
BERLIN - When Joe Kaeser took the reins of German
engineering giant Siemens last summer after a boardroom coup, he
made clear his priority was closing a yawning profitability gap
with rivals such as General Electric. (SIEMENS/, moved, by Noah
Barkin and Irene Preisinger, 800 words)
S.Africa's AMCU says platinum strike to continue, no talks
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) says striking members have rejected
latest wage offer by the world's three biggest platinum mining
companies (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/1000
AM ET, by Ed Stoddard, 500 words)
German car sales fall for first time in five months
FRANKFURT - Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe's biggest
auto market, decline 3.6 percent in April, the first drop for
five months, in a sign that a recent recovery in demand remains
fragile. (GERMANY AUTOS/, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- MAN-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
China's Baosteel in $1 bln bid for Aquila Resources
SYDNEY - Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources and an
Australian partner launch a $1 billion takeover bid for
Australian explorer Aquila Resources in a move that can help
break the grip of mega iron ore exporters Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton. (AQUILA-RSC-BAOSTEEL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sonali
Paul, 900 words)