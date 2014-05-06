Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Bayer wins Merck & Co's $14 bln consumer unit auction

Germany's Bayer AG trumps rival suitors for Merck & Co Inc's consumer care business in a $14.2 billion deal, adding to a string of major cross-border deals in the healthcare industry. (MERCK & CO-BAYER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 655 words)

Euro zone businesses enjoy good start to second quarter

LONDON - Euro zone businesses make a solid start to the second quarter of the year with activity picking up at its fastest pace in almost three years, surveys show, suggesting a broad-based recovery is taking hold in the bloc. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Sumanta Dey and Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

Barclays earnings hit by sharp fall in investment bank

LONDON - Barclays Plc says a collapse in investment bank revenue has hit first-quarter profit and is still hurting income in April, throwing a spotlight on an overhaul of the flagging business due to be unveiled in two days by the British bank. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 785 words)

UBS overhauls structure, offers investors extra cash

ZURICH - UBS will revamp its corporate structure to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis, cutting the amount of money it must set aside for potential losses and allowing it to pay shareholders a special dividend. (UBS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Katharina Bart, 770 words)

MARKETS

Dollar wilts to 6 1/2-month low; shares drift

LONDON - The dollar falls to a 6 1/2-month low as investors look past signs the U.S. economy is emerging from a winter-induced slowdown and focused on the improving picture in Europe. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Billions disappear in Venezuela's communal giveaway

CATIA LA MAR, Venezuela - Unsupervised government spending in the little Venezuelan neighbourhood of El Chaparral is symptomatic of a vast community aid effort with lax financial controls. Exactly how much money passes through this system, who gets it and how it's used are largely a mystery. (VENEZUELA-COMMUNES/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURES), moved, by Brian Ellsworth, 1,500 words)

ECONOMY

OECD cuts global growth outlook as developing world falters

PARIS - Advanced economies will increasingly have to drive the recovery as formerly fast-growing developing economies falter, the OECD says, as it downgrades its outlook for growth. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 635 words)

ECB seen on hold as inflation picks up, QE a way off

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will likely hold off policy action when it meets on Thursday, waiting for new forecasts from its staff in June before deciding whether to act to counter low inflation that has begun perking up. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Paul Carrel, 800 words)

U.S. trade deficit narrows in March, exports bounce back

WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit narrows in March as exports rebound, but the improvement is probably not enough to help first-quarter growth. (USA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words)

France and Germany fall short on pledge for "Robin Hood" tax

BRUSSELS - France and Germany lead a group of countries in pushing for a financial trading tax but fail to agree key elements of a levy that will fall short of what was pledged at the height of the financial crisis. (EU-MINISTERS/TAX (UPDATE 2 PICTURE, TV), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott, 800 words)

IMF urges Dubai to consider more steps to curb property speculation

DUBAI - Dubai should consider stronger measures to dampen what could be speculative real estate transactions in the emirate, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official says, in the global body's latest warning of a potential property bubble. (DUBAI-IMF/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Martin Dokoupil, 500 words)

Spain gets jobs boost from recovery, Easter break

MADRID - The number of people registered as jobless in Spain falls sharply in April as the economic recovery gathers pace, though the country's prime minister and a global research body says cutting unemployment further remains a priority. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day, 550 words)

Greek Spring breathes new life into privatisations

ATHENS - Big investors who previously shunned Greece are now warming to its privatisations, attracted by the debt-laden country's bond market return and nascent economic recovery, the executive chief of its asset sales agency HRADF says. (GREECE-PRIVATISATIONS/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Harry Papachristou and Angeliki Koutantou, 800 words)

COMPANIES

AstraZeneca promises sales surge - eventually

LONDON - AstraZeneca Plc lays out its defence against Pfizer Inc's $106 billion takeover approach by predicting its revenues would increase 75 percent over the next decade. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 770 words)

France's Hollande says GE must improve Alstom bid

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande says General Electric's bid for Alstom's energy business is not acceptable as it stands and that the government's aim is to get better offers. (FRANCE-ALSTOM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark John and Ingrid Melander, 400 words)

BMW investment in new models to lift 2014 profit

FRANKFURT - BMW, the world's biggest luxury carmaker, reports a better than expected rise in first-quarter profit thanks to surging demand from China and says a raft of new models will help it achieve record sales this year. (BMW-RESULTS/Q1 (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor, 480 words)

Fiat Chrysler bets on Jeep, Alfa revamp to go global

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler will build Jeeps in China and Brazil and is likely to invest billions of euros to revamp its battered Alfa Romeo sports-car brand in a bid to convince investors it can turn the newly merged automaker into a thriving global business. (FIATCHRYSLER/, moved, by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall, 700 words)

Adidas, facing unrest over Nike lead, sees sales dip

BERLIN - German sportswear company Adidas reports disappointing first-quarter results due to a big drop in sales at its TaylorMade golf business, but says a stronger second quarter is signalling a return to growth. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 815 words)

Africa output growth boost Glencore copper output

LONDON - Miner Glencore Xstrata meets market forecasts with a 24 percent increase in copper production in the first quarter of 2014, mainly due to output expansion at its African operations and to higher grades at its South American mines. (GLENCORE XSTRATA/PRODUCTION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 450 words)

Balfour Beatty boss quits after profit warning

LONDON - Almost a fifth is wiped off the market value of British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty after it warns its 2014 profits will be significantly lower than expected and its chief executive steps down. (BALFOURBEATTY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Li-mei Hoang, 625 words)