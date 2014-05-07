Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
UK's Cameron wants more Pfizer commitments on AstraZeneca
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron says Britain wants
more commitments from Pfizer on its $106 billion takeover bid
for British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/11
AM ET, by William James, 700 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/VALUATION (PICTURE), expect by 1600
GMT/12 PM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words
- MEDA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sven Nordenstam, 520 words
HSBC says April muted after first-quarter profits drop
LONDON - HSBC's first-quarter pretax profit falls 20 percent
from a year ago to just under $7 billion, as revenue drops in
Brazil and at its investment bank, while last year's earnings
are swelled by asset sales. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Steve Slater, 645 words)
Siemens unveils overhaul, won't be forced into Alstom bid
BERLIN - German engineering giant Siemens unveils a
long-awaited restructuring in a bid to catch up with more
profitable rivals and says it will not be forced into making an
offer for the energy assets of French rival Alstom.
(SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Noah
Barkin, 915 words)
+ See also:
- ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Natalie
Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 895 words
EU, Japan warn Russia not to deepen Ukraine crisis
BRUSSELS - The European Union and Japan tell Russia not to
worsen the crisis in Ukraine and Brussels threatens further
sanctions as the West seeks to calm growing violence that could
put Ukraine's presidential elections at risk. (EU-JAPAN/ (UPDATE
2, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Robin
Emmott, 700 words)
MARKETS
European shares, dollar weak ahead of Yellen testimony
LONDON - European shares fall and the dollar hovers above
six-month lows against a basket of currencies on an overnight
drop in U.S. tech stocks and on concerns over the deepening
crisis in Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by
Carolyn Cohn, 755 words)
INSIGHT
Washington delays big banks from writing living wills
WASHINGTON - Almost six years after Lehman Brothers
collapsed, U.S. regulators still haven't given Wall Street banks
individual feedback on how to improve so-called "living wills"
that detail how to go bankrupt without spending taxpayer dollars
or causing a market panic. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/RESOLUTION
(INSIGHT), moved, by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson, 1,245
words)
Pimco's bad bets on emerging markets add to firm's troubles
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO - Betting on emerging markets has led to
losses for many over the past year - but among big investors few
got the timing of their wagers as wrong as Pacific Investment
Management Co, the giant bond firm that has recently been roiled
by a rupture at the top. (PIMCO-EMERGINGMARKETS/ (INSIGHT),
moved, by Jennifer Ablan and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 1,760
words)
+ See also:
- ALLIANZ-AGM/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 755
words
ECONOMY
Bad weather sinks U.S. first-quarter productivity
WASHINGTON - U.S. non-farm productivity fell at its fastest
pace in a year in the first quarter as severe weather took its
toll, leading to the largest gain in unit labour costs in more
than a year. (USA-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY, moved, 320 words)
Kremlin suggests U.S. pressures firms to skip Russia forum
MOSCOW-The Kremlin suggests the United States is trying to
sabotage President Vladimir Putin's flagship annual investment
forum by putting pressure on American firms not to attend
because of the Ukraine crisis. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/FORUM (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katya Golubkova, 700
words)
Debt investors puzzle over implications of Russia sanctions
LONDON - Confusion over the legal implications of Russian
sanctions and worries about further sanctions have made
investors cautious about buying Russian debt.
(RUSSIA-SANCTIONS/DEBT, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Carolyn
Cohn, 900 words)
French output casts doubts on growth, German orders slump
PARIS/BERLIN - French factories produce much less than
expected in March, while German industry orders unexpectedly
fell the most in 1-1/2 years, data shows, feeding speculation of
fresh European Central Bank action to support the euro zone
recovery. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ingrid
Melander and Madeline Chambers, 510 words)
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian
rouble and Turkish lira. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect by
1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Sumanta Dey, 600
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EM, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words
COMPANIES
China's Alibaba files in US for what may be biggest tech IPO
SAN FRANCISCO - Alibaba gives investors a closer look at the
scale and growth of the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut in an
initial public offering (IPO) prospectus filed on Tuesday, the
first step in what could be the largest technology debut in
history. (ALIBABA-IPO/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Alexei Oreskovic and Deepa Seetharaman, 1,500 words)
SocGen takes $731 million writedown on Russian arm
PARIS - Societe Generale, France's second-largest listed
bank, has written down the acquisition value of Russian arm
Rosbank by 525 million euros ($731 million), blaming the
economic uncertainty caused by Russia's soured relations with
Ukraine. (SOCGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lionel Laurent
and Matthias Blamont, 850 words)
+ See also:
- CREDITAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lionel
Laurent and Matthieu Protard, 590 words
- UBS MEETING/ (PICTURE), moved, by Katharina Bart, 450
words
- COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arno Schuetze,
575 words)
- ING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laura Noonan, 385 words
Fiat-Chrysler shares slump after new business plan
MILAN - Shares in Fiat Chrysler dive at the open a day after
the global car maker unveiled an ambitious plan to boost sales
by 60 percent by 2018 by betting on premium brands such as
Chrysler's Jeep and Fiat's Alfa Romeo. (FIAT SPA/STOCKS (UPDATE
1), moved, 395 words)
Huawei seeks to move up smartphone food chain
PARIS - China's Huawei Technologies launches its second
flagship smartphone, the Ascend P7, as part of its effort to
crack the upper tier of the mobile market where Apple and
Samsung still rule. (HUAWEI TECH-MOBILEPHONE, moved, by Leila
Abboud, 475 words)
Repsol exits Argentina with $1.26 billion YPF sale
MADRID - Spanish oil major Repsol bid farewell to 15 years
of business in Argentina with the sale of a stake in energy firm
YPF to Morgan Stanley for $1.26 billion. (REPSOL-YPF/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 525 words)
AB InBev profit rise limited by World Cup marketing spend
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer
maker, reports lower than expected first-quarter profit as its
spending on marketing shot up ahead of the soccer World Cup in
Brazil. (ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600
words)
+ See also:
- CARLSBERG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen, 735
words
Softening prices take shine off big reinsurers' profits
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Swiss Re and Hannover Re, the world's no.
2 and 3 reinsurers, beat profit expectations in the first
quarter but softer prices in natural catastrophe reinsurance and
April renewals sucked momentum from their shares. (SWISS
RE/RESULTS (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Alice Baghdjian and
Caroline Copley, 500 words)
+ See also:
- LEGAL GENERAL/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris
Vellacott, 415 words
Ex minister Myners tears into stewardship of UK's Co-op
LONDON - Former government minister Paul Myners has launched
a blistering attack on the stewardship of Britain's Co-operative
Group and says it must reform in order to survive. (COOP-REPORT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)