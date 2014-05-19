Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
AstraZeneca rejects Pfizer's take-it-or-leave-it offer
LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca rejects a sweetened and
"final" offer from Pfizer, undermining the U.S. drugmaker's plan
for a merger to create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals
group. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 10), expect by 1400 GMT/10
AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 900 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/SHAREHOLDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Chris Vellacott and Jemima Kelly, 430 words
Deutsche Bank to raise $11 bln with help from Qatar
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank has asked shareholders for 8
billion euros ($11 billion) in new cash to strengthen its
balance sheet ahead of European stress tests and to help fund an
expansion in U.S. investment banking as its rivals retreat.
(DEUTSCHE BANK/CAPITAL (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Thomas
Atkins, 955 words)
AT&T makes bet on video with $48.5 bln DirecTV bid
AT&T Inc plans to pay $48.5 billion to buy DirecTV, in the
latest sign that the wireless industry and the U.S. television
market are set to converge as customers consume more video on
their mobile devices. (DIRECTV-AT&T/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Liana
B. Baker, Soyoung Kim and Marina Lopes, 1,000 words)
China, Europe drag world stocks lower; dollar slips
LONDON - Europe and Asia drags world equity markets lower as
concerns about slower growth in China prompts investors to cut
their risks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Natsuko
Waki, 580 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
European investors undeterred by decade-high price levels
LONDON - Investors are hanging on to Europe's white-knuckle
stock-market boom, betting that the grim reality of zero
interest rates in a sluggish economy will keep pushing equities
even further beyond their historical multi-year highs.
(EUROPE-STOCKS/RALLY, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lionel
Laurent and Vikram Subhedar, 500 words)
ECB bond-buying could halt slide in euro zone debt yields
LONDON - Any European Central Bank move to print money could
raise investor expectations for euro zone inflation and growth,
pushing German Bund yields higher and potentially halting a
two-year-old rally in peripheral debt. (EUROZONE BONDS/ECB,
moved, by Marius Zaharia, 865 words)
Investment bank revenue falls 9 percent in first quarter
LONDON - Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks
fell nine percent to $42.8 billion in the first quarter, new
data shows, as tough new rules forcing banks to hold more
capital lead to a retreat from riskier types of trading.
(INVESTMENTBANK-REVENUES/, moved, 380 words)
Major banks Q1 commodities revenue jumps 26 pct
LONDON - Commodities revenue at the top 10 investment banks
climbs 26 percent in the first quarter after years of declines,
due to higher U.S. power and gas turnover as well as stronger
investor interest, a consultancy says. (BANKS-COMMODITIES/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eric Onstad, 650
words)
ECB unveils new gold sales pact with no formal limit
FRANKFURT/LONDON - The European Central Bank says it is
renewing a five-year gold sales pact originally designed to
limit sales of the precious metal, but with no fixed ceiling for
the amount of bullion each signatory can sell. (ECB/GOLD, moved,
by Paul Carrel and Jan Harvey, 450 words)
+ See also:
- PLATINUM/OUTLOOK, moved, by Jan Harvey, 920 words
Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe - betting on the youth club
LONDON - They don't make it to the flagship frontiers stock
index, but African countries Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe have
some of the fastest-growing working populations in the world, if
only investors could capitalise on that. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/,
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)
ECONOMY
ECB's Weidmann: Don't take one-sided view of euro strength
FRANKFURT - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warns against
taking a too one-dimensional a view of the euro's strength,
stressing the importance of the stimulative effect of lower
sovereign bond yields in the euro zone. (ECB/POLICY-WEIDMANN
(UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-BUNDESBANK/, moved, 200 words
BoE says banks nervous over releasing health check details
LONDON - Banks in Britain broadly support Bank of England
plans for yearly checks on their capital levels, although they
disagree on how detailed the published results should be.
(BOE-BANKING/TESTS, moved, by Huw Jones, 440 words)
Fischer, Brainard to push for more activist Fed
WASHINGTON - The two new nominees to the Federal Reserve's
Board of Governors are expected to push for an expanded Fed role
in managing the U.S. economy, working to replace the current
raft of programmes that resulted from the financial crisis with
more permanent tools. (USA-FED/NOMINEES (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty, 1,245 words)
Teens worry about economy in an independent Scotland -survey
LONDON - The majority of newly enfranchised Scots teenagers
preparing to vote in September's referendum on independence are
worried about the outlook for Scotland's economy if the nation
votes to secede, according to a survey.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/TEENS, moved, 420 words)
COMPANIES
France's Hollande hosts meeting on Alstom future
PARIS - French President Francois Hollande summons his prime
minister and two other key ministers to a Monday morning meeting
on the future of power and train-making company Alstom, an
official at his office says. (ALSTOM-OFFER/MEETING (UPDATE 2),
moved, 325 words)
Apple strikes a new chord in the future of music
SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES - More than a decade ago, the late
Steve Jobs pulled one of his trademark reality distorting
manoeuvres, browbeating music label executives into selling
songs on Apple Inc's then-nascent iTunes digital store for a
mere 99 cents apiece. (APPLE-BEATS/MUSIC (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Christina Farr, Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine, 880 words)
New UK banking standards body to be launched this year
LONDON - A new standards body for British bankers will be
launched this year, with a chairman appointed by an independent
panel led by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.
(BRITAIN-BANKS/STANDARDS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)
Ryanair sees profits climbing after 1st fall in five years
DUBLIN - Ryanair reports its first fall in profits in five
years on intense competition in European short-haul, but it says
higher average ticket prices this summer will help lift profits
by up to 20 percent in the coming year. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Conor Humphries, 500 words)
Airbus, Dassault, Alenia propose European drone project
PARIS - Airbus Group, France's Dassault Aviation and Italy's
Finmeccanica are joining forces to take another run at creating
a European unmanned drone to reduce the region's reliance on
U.S. and Israeli technology. (EUROPE-DEFENCE/DRONES (UPDATE 1),
moved, 490 words)