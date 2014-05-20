Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU charges HSBC, JPMorgan, Credit Agricole with rigging

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators charge Europe's biggest bank HSBC, U.S. peer JPMorgan and France's Credit Agricole with rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, exposing them to huge potential fines. (UPDATE 3 (EU-BANKS-EURORIGGING, expect by 1315 GMT/7.15 AM ET, by Foo Yun Chee, 550 words)

German watchdog sees disturbing evidence in forex probe

FRANKFURT - Germany's financial watchdog has discovered clear evidence that reference currency rates were manipulated by some market participants, but says international investigations into the matter are far from over. (GERMANY-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould, 675 words)

How Credit Suisse got a stiffer penalty than UBS

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. prosecutors first raised the spectre of a criminal plea by Credit Suisse Group more than two years after starting an investigation into whether the Swiss bank had helped wealthy Americans evade taxes. (CREDITSUISSE/TAX-FINE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld, 1,140 words)

+ See also:

- CREDITSUISSE-INVESTIGATION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by Katharina Bart, Karen Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,270 words

Putin yet to seal gas deal on China visit

SHANGHAI - China and Russia fail to sign a $400 billion gas supply agreement, despite growing urgency for the Kremlin to seal a deal as it faces economic and political isolation in the West over the crisis in Ukraine. (CHINA-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk and Fayen Wong, 830 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Euro shares, peripheral bonds feel election pressure

LONDON - European shares and peripheral bonds stutter for a second day running, as political angst offset optimism over fresh support from the ECB, one of a handful of central banks still keeping loose monetary policy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones and John Geddie, 840 words)

Insurers may miss out on ECB-led European equity rally

LONDON - European insurance is likely to be the unlucky sector that will miss out on any market rally kick started by potential economic stimulus measures next month from the European Central Bank. (EUROPE-STOCKS/INSURERS (GRAPHIC), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

ECONOMY

UK's Cameron signals concern over red-hot property market

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron gives his strongest signal yet that Britain may need to cool its red-hot property market, saying he agrees with the Bank of England that the housing market is the biggest risk to financial stability. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/CAMERON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 480 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 655 words

ECB considering fewer policy meetings - sources

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is looking into spacing out its policy meetings to give itself more time to assess economic developments before deciding on its policy stance, several sources tell Reuters. (ECB/MEETINGS, moved, 390 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/LIIKANEN, moved, 150 words

Spain Q2 growth to be in line with Q1 - Economy Minister

MADRID - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says that the pace of the country's economic growth in the second quarter would be similar or possibly greater than that seen in the first three months of the year. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Industrialist Villar Mir glimpses new dawn in Spain

MADRID - Billionaire industrialist Juan Miguel Villar Mir has been buying into Spain's battered property and wind power sectors, marking a change in domestic sentiment after a six-year crisis. (SPAIN-VILLARMIR/ (PICTURE), moved, by Elisabeth O'Leary and Jose Elias Rodriguez, 1,000 words)

COMPANIES

Vodafone sees 2015 earnings hit by network investment

LONDON - Britain's Vodafone says next year's earnings will be hit by vital investment in its network, as it reports a 6.6 billion-pound dent to its 2014 results from writing down the value of European operations struggling in a tough market. (VODAFONE GROUP/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Kate Holton, 855 words)

Lessons of 2004 show risk to AstraZeneca pipeline hopes

LONDON - AstraZeneca may have seen off Pfizer's $118 billion takeover, at least for now, but lessons from 2004, when the British firm was also trumpeting a strong line-up of new drugs, underscore the risks investors are left facing. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/PIPELINE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/COMEBACK (ANALYSIS), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 655 words

Deutsche Bank chairman leads battle for the bulge bracket

FRANKFURT - Paul Achleitner, the chairman of Deutsche Bank, believes Europe needs a global investment bank to support the region's companies that can measure up to rivals in the United States. (DEUTSCHE BANK/CHAIRMAN, moved, by Thomas Atkins, 970 words)

+ See also:

- COMMERZBANK-SPAIN/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alexander Hübner and Sarah White, 560 words

M&S says website start-up will hit sales

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer says it could start returning excess cash to shareholders on a regular basis as a more efficient supply chain boosts profitability and in-store clothing sales pick up following three years of decline. (MARKS SPENCER GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words)

Slow start to spring selling season hurts Home Depot sales

Home Depot Inc reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales as its spring selling season got off to a slow start after a severe winter in many parts of the United States. (HOME DEPOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Ajit Thomas, 455 words)

+ See also:

- STAPLES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

Airbus chief says A380 to match 777X, pans U.S. tax breaks

BERLIN - Airbus will keep evolving the design of its A380 superjumbo in response to Boeing's latest jetliner, the 777X, which has been bolstered by "unacceptable" Washington state subsidies, the head of the European planemaker says. (AIRBUS-BREGIER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 465 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS GROUP-RUSSIA/, moved, 250 words

Cobham to buy U.S. communications firm for $1.5 bln

LONDON - British aerospace and defence supplier Cobham is buying U.S. communications equipment maker Aeroflex Holding Corp for $1.46 billion, continuing its quest for more commercial customers as its main defence clients cut spending. (COBHAM-AEROFLEX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words)