TOP STORIES
China and Russia sign huge gas supply deal
SHANGHAI - China and Russia sign a long-awaited,
$400-billion gas supply deal, securing the world's top energy
user a major new source of cleaner fuel and opening a new market
for Moscow as Europeans look elsewhere for their energy.
(CHINA-RUSSIA/GAS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Alexei
Anishchuk, 590 words)
Europe stocks edge up, markets await Fed minutes, Yellen
LONDON - European stocks eke out meagre gains, while
sterling hits a 5 1/2-year high on forecast-beating economic
data and signs some Bank of England policymakers are leaning
towards an interest rate rise. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 660 words)
Bank of England members closer to voting for rate rise
LONDON - Some Bank of England policymakers think the case
for raising interest rates is becoming stronger as Britain's
economy gets closer to operating at full steam, minutes of their
last meeting shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, by
David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 710 words
No sign of pressure abating on Credit Suisse boss Dougan
ZURICH - Credit Suisse has reached a long-awaited $2.5
billion tax evasion settlement with U.S. authorities, but
pressure on Chief Executive Brady Dougan shows no sign of
abating. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Katharina Bart, 800 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Billion-dollar medical project helped fund "Putin's palace"
MOSCOW - A grand estate on the Black Sea, allegedly built
for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was partly funded by
taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project, a Reuters
investigation indicates. This report is the first instalment in
Comrade Capitalism, an investigative series about how Russia
does business in the Putin era. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/HEALTH
(SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Stephen Grey,
Jason Bush, Roman Anin, 3,200 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/NEWS1 (EXCLUSIVE), 500 words
- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/PALACE, 520 words
- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/MONEY, 900 words
MARKETS
EU watchdog to kick off biggest revamp of securities markets
LONDON - The second round of a battle between banks and
bourses kicks off this week when European Union regulators
publish proposals for the biggest shake-up of the bloc's
securities market in history to increase transparency and
investor protection. (EU-REGULATIONS/MARKETS (PREVIEW), moved,
by Huw Jones, 700 words)
Portugal hits debt target in 1st sale since bailout
LISBON - Portugal sold all 1.25 billion euros in Treasury
bills on offer in its first debt auction since its bailout ended
last week, with one-year yields edging up from last month's
record lows. (PORTUGAL-TREASURIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
ECONOMY
Expectations of a rise in U.S. inflation strengthen
WASHINGTON - Low U.S. inflation is slowly advancing and will
reach 2 percent by late this year, according to a Reuters poll
of economists that underscores how the Federal Reserve may soon
come under increasing pressure to raise interest rates.
(ECONOMY-POLL/USA, moved, by Jason Lange, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
European business sees Ukraine, more sanctions as main risks
BRUSSELS - European businesses regard the Ukraine crisis and
the prospect of broadening sanctions against Russia as the
greatest threats to the region's economic recovery,
BUSINESSEUROPE says. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/BUSINESS, moved, 500 words)
London to offer Scotland talks on more powers after vote
LONDON - The British government will start talks on granting
Scotland more powers within a month of an independence
referendum later this year if Scots choose to stay part of the
United Kingdom, a government minister will pledge on Thursday.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/DEVOLUTION, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 450
words)
Bank of Japan dashes near-term policy easing hopes
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps policy steady and paints a
slightly more optimistic view of the economy, dropping a
reference to the country being in deflation and further dashing
expectations it will offer more stimulus any time soon.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 865 words)
Danish economy to pick up -Minister
COPENHAGEN - The Danish economy has grown little since 2010
following the global economic crisis and the bursting of a
housing market bubble but the government sees the preconditions
in place for an upturn. Interview with the country's economy
minister (DENMARK-ECONOMY/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30
AM ET, by Teis Jensen, 600 words)
Egyptian business pushes Sisi to cut energy subsidies
CAIRO - Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has kept
Egyptians guessing about how he will handle energy subsidies,
one of the most explosive issues coming his way if, as seems
certain, he is elected president next week.
(EGYPT-ELECTION/SUBSIDIES (PICTURE), moved, by Maggie Fick,
1,290 words)
COMPANIES
Commerzbank fires one trader and suspends another - sources
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Commerzbank has fired one trader and
suspended a second on suspicions they tried to manipulate the
Polish zloty's euro exchange rate, sources familiar with the
development say. (COMMERZBANK-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 550
words)
Monte Paschi shareholders approve 5-bln euro share sale
SIENA - Shareholders in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
approve a proposal to boost the size of an upcoming share sale
to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to help it absorb a hit on its
finances it expects from a Europe-wide bank health check.
(MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano
Bernabei, 585 words)
Dash for cash drives Airbus v Boeing jet revamps
BERLIN - Drained by their contest to create the carbon-fibre
wonder jet, Airbus and Boeing are observing a truce in
futuristic new developments while they refill their coffers with
makeovers of older but reliably profitable models.
(AIRBUS-BOEING/STRATEGY, moved, by Tim Hepher, 865 words)
+ See also:
- AIRBUS GROUP-EMPLOYMENT, moved, 150 words
Burberry aims to quadruple Japan sales under new CEO
LONDON - Burberry's new chief executive hopes to quadruple
its revenue in Japan by 2017 as the expiry of third-party sales
licences give the company a free rein to expand in the world's
second-largest luxury goods market. (BURBERRY GROUP/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by James Davey, 605 words)
Target shows signs of turnaround
Target reports a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit but
shows signs of progress in its efforts to rebuild customer
confidence in the wake of a massive theft of payment card data
in the United States and a botched expansion into Canada.
(TARGET RESULTS/, moved, 350 words)
+ See also:
- LOWE'S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maria Ajit
Thomas, 380 words
- TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words
Australia's Woodside pulls out of Leviathan gas deal
MELBOURNE/JERUSALEM - Australia's Woodside Petroleum pulls
out of an agreement to take a stake worth up to $2.7 billion in
Israel's flagship Leviathan gas project, as the group developing
the field shifts focus to regional markets.
(ISRAEL-WOODSIDE/LEVIATHAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sonali Paul and
Ari Rabinovitch, 750 words)
Netflix to launch in six European countries this year
LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc will launch its online movie and
TV subscription service later this year in France, Germany and
four other European countries, in a major push into new markets.
(NETFLIX-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Richwine and
Robert-Jan Bartunek, 480 words)