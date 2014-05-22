Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business stays strong, China mending
LONDON/BEIJING - Private business activity in the euro zone
grows at just under its fastest pace in three years this month,
while contraction in China's vast manufacturing sector slows to
its weakest pace this year, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/FLASH-PMI, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 800 words
- PMI FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 395 words
- PMI-FLASH/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words
Stronger household spending and investment drive UK growth
LONDON - Britain's households spend more and companies
increase investment at the fastest pace in a year, extending the
country's strong economic growth into the first three months of
2014, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 685 words)
Putin signals he does not want Russia isolated
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - President Vladimir Putin signals in
message to Western investors he does not want Russia to be
isolated over the crisis in Ukraine. (RUSSIA-FORUM/ (PICTURE,
TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Darya Korsunskaya and Dmitry
Zhdannikov, 600 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-PROJECTS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Megan Davies, 1,070
words
Bank of England's Carney warns insurance chiefs of scrutiny
LONDON - The Bank of England's governor has warned insurers
they are under scrutiny by supervisors and he will hold top
executives accountable in the same way that he has cracked down
on Britain's bankers. (BOE-CARNEY/INSURERS (UPDATE 1), moved,
545 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & EXCLUSIVE
How Putin's associates botched state hospital project
PERM, Russia - A Reuters investigation shows allies of
President Vladimir Putin won contracts to build new medical
centres across Russia. They failed, and the project overran by
$700 million. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/HOSPITALS (SPECIAL REPORT,
PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jason Bush, Elizabeth Piper,
Stephen Grey and Maria Tsvetkova, 2,300 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/CONNECTIONS, 520 words
- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/HEALTH (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, 3,200
words
Implats CEO says S.Africa platinum strike could last much
longer
LONDON - Feedback from day one of court-mediated talks with
the world's largest platinum producers and South Africa's main
mining union is lukewarm, the chief executive of Impala Platinum
says, adding the four-month strike could last much longer.
(PLATINUMWEEK/IMPALA PLATINUM (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Silvia
Antonioli, 200 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKE/INTIMIDATION (PICTURE), moved, By Ed
Stoddard and Nomatter Ndebele, 895 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
US markets looking for Fed hints in data slew
LONDON - U.S. stocks are set to consolidate recent gains
ahead of a slew of data that will be closely watched for further
hints of the Federal Reserve's need to maintain some monetary
support for the world's largest economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 6), moved, by John Geddie, 680 words)
Russia-China gas deal creates benchmark for global market
LONDON - The keenly priced gas deal signed this week between
Russia and China will create a new price benchmark for global
markets that puts cost pressure on other producers because
consumers have a growing number of supply sources to choose
from. (GAS-RUSSIA/CHINA/PIPELINE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- GAS-RUSSIA/CHINA/PIPELINE (FACTBOX), moved, 250 words
Corporate governance under heavier scrutiny in AGM season
LONDON - A flexing of collective investor muscle, which saw
shareholders revolt over pay at British bank Barclays, is set to
disrupt more annual general meetings of UK companies as
shareholders tackle management on everything from remuneration
to board diversity. (SHAREHOLDERS/AGM, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Jemima Kelly and Simon Jessop, 950 words)
As tech millionaires multiply, advisers struggle to connect
NEW YORK - When the nine-person startup he co-founded was
bought by Facebook for a reported $15 million in January, Cemre
Gungor, 27, was inundated with phone calls and emails from
wealth advisers. Yet he spurned them all, opting instead to open
an account with Betterment, an online financial adviser launched
in 2010 that automatically invests in a portfolio of exchange
traded funds based mainly on a client's age. (TECH
MILLIONAIRES/ADVISERS (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 1,340
words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims rise; still close to pre-recession level
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week but stays close to a
seven-year low and points to ongoing healing in the labour
market. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words)
BANKS, EXCHANGES SET TO JOSTLE OVER EU SECURITIES REFORM
LONDON - European Union regulators publish 800 pages of
draft rules for a sweeping reform of the bloc's securities
markets, sparking a race among banks and exchanges to try to
change proposals that might damage their profitability.
(EU-MARKETS/MIFID, moved, by Huw Jones, 600 words)
Turkish central bank cuts interest rate in surprise move
ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank lowers its main interest
rate for the first time in a year despite stubbornly high
inflation, in a move that comes after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan called for a cut. (TURKEY-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
510 words)
Euro zone crisis propels German migration to 20-year high
BERLIN - German net migration rises to a 20-year high in
2013, fuelled largely by immigrants from euro zone debt-crisis
states Italy and Spain as well as a continued influx of Poles,
data from the Statistics Office shows. (GERMANY-IMMIGRATION/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)
Hungarian central bank to tighten rules on bank lending
BUDAPEST - Hungary's central bank proposes regulatory action
to encourage commercial banks to clean bad corporate loans from
their books, saying this should improve their ability to lend
and reduce risks to their stability. (HUNGARY-CENTRALBANK/BANKS
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Krisztina Than and Gergely
Szakacs, 540 words)
COMPANIES
Unilever sells Ragu, Bertolli brands to Mizkan for $2.15 bln
LONDON - Unilever has agreed to sell its Ragu and Bertolli
pasta sauce brands to Japanese condiments maker Mizkan Group for
$2.15 billion in cash, bringing it closer to wrapping up the
restructuring of its North American food business.
(UNILEVER/PASTA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Martinne Geller
and Paul Sandle, 500 words)
Deutsche Bank defends capital increase at annual meeting
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank AG defends plans to raise 8
billion euros ($11 billion) in equity, as its top executives
face investors at the lender's annual shareholders' meeting less
than a week after announcing the surprise plan.
(DEUTSCHE-BANK-AGM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Thomas Atkins and
Arno Schuetze, 600 words)
Marathon Petroleum to buy Hess's retail, transport business
Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp says it will buy oil and
natural gas producer Hess Corp's retail business for about $2.87
billion. (MARATHON PETE-HESS/, moved, 100 words)
Best Buy's U.S. same-store sales fall 1.3 pct
Best Buy Co Inc reports a bigger-than-expected 1.3 percent
fall in quarterly same-store sales in the United States, hurt by
lower sales of mobile phones and higher competition from online
retailers. (BESTBUY-RESULTS/, moved, 150 words)
Belgium, EU near end to talks on Dexia, may avert bailout
DUBLIN/BRUSSELS - Belgian officials could soon conclude
talks with EU and euro zone financial regulators that might see
France and Belgium avoid having to pour more public money into
crippled bank Dexia if it fails an EU stress test on its balance
sheet. (EU-BANKING/STRESSTEST-DEXIA, moved, by Laura Noonan and
Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)
Raiffeisen beats Q1 profit estimates, to repay aid soon
VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International reports first-quarter
profit that beat market expectations, saying its Russian
business is "relatively normal" and it could soon pay back
nearly 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) in state aid.
(RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael Shields, 695
words)
SABMiller sets new savings goal as trading stays tough
LONDON - Global brewer SABMiller announces a new
cost-savings programme to help cushion it against foreign
exchange pressure and difficult trading in a range of markets,
sending its shares up 4 percent. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)
China anti-graft watchdog visits Roche amid pharma crackdown
SHANGHAI/ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG says it
has been visited by a unit of China's anti-trust regulator,
apart of a widening crackdown on corruption and high prices in
the country's pharmaceutical sector. (ROCHE HLDG-CHINA/ (UPDATE
2, PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Caroline Copley, 530
words)
Adidas sees boost to sales from World Cup
MUNICH - German sportswear company Adidas has given a more
precise sales growth target for 2014, amounting to a rise of up
to 8 percent, as it gets a lift from the soccer World Cup that
starts in Brazil next month. (ADIDAS-SOCCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Jörn Poltz, 390 words)
British property website Zoopla joins rush to stock market
LONDON - Britain's second-largest property website Zoopla
plans to list its shares on the London stock market next month
to tap into rising confidence in the country's housing sector,
potentially valuing the group at about 1 billion pounds ($1.7
billion). (DAILY MAIL TRUST-ZOOPLA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 650
words)
Sony gets real on restructuring, pockets of denial persist
TOKYO - Sony Corp may finally be serious about
restructuring, setting aside up to $1 billion this fiscal year
to cut staff, but the hard-nosed figures in its latest results
still include noticeably rosy forecasts. (SONY-RESTRUCTURING/
(PICTURE), moved, by Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight, 1,000 words)