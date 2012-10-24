REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT OCT 24, 2012
TOP STORIES
Draghi enters lion's den to sell bond-buying plan
BERLIN - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi faces
a two-hour grilling from German lawmakers who fear his
bond-buying plan to ease the region's debt crisis could fuel
inflation and undermine the ECB's cherished independence
(ECB-DRAGHI/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300, pix, tv, by
Stephen Brown and Matthias Sobolewski, 600 words)
Greece says wins bailout extension, finalises cuts
ATHENS - Greece is granted its long-standing plea for
additional time to push through austerity cuts that have been
finalised after months of negotiations, the finance minister
says (GREECE-AUSTERITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas,
400 words)
400 words)
Euro zone rot spreads to Germany, China mending
LONDON - The euro zone's biggest member Germany is being
sucked into the bloc's worsening economic quagmire, business
surveys suggested on Wednesday, as similar data signals the
slowdown in China may be abating (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WRAPUP, moved,
by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)
by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)
Germany eyes swift purchase of EADS shares - document
BERLIN - Germany is rushing to purchase a stake in EADS by
year-end, fearful that the owner of the shares, carmaker
Daimler, could unload them on the open market and hurt Berlin's
influence in the aerospace group, a government document obtained
by Reuters shows (EADS-GERMANY/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1) moved, by
Matthias Sobolewski, 530 words)
Ford to close Belgian plant by end-2014
GENK, Belgium - Ford Motor Co will close a factory employing
4,300 workers in the Belgian town of Genk by the end of 2014,
shifting production to Valencia, Spain, as the U.S. automaker
tries to stem European losses (FORD-GENK (UPDATE 4), moving
shortly, pix, tv, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 1,000 words)
MARKETS
Sagging German economy sinks euro, shares recover
LONDON - The euro hits a one-week low against the dollar on
surprisingly weak data from regional powerhouse Germany, but an
improving outlook for China supports shares and oil
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 650
words)
words)
Turkey's foreign bond issues balloon on upgrade hopes
ISTANBUL - When a Turkish brewing company issued a U.S.
dollar bond last week more cheaply than its government, the
message to international debt markets was clear: expect a flood
of bonds from Turkish issuers in coming months
(TURKEY-BONDS/ISSUES, moved, by Seltem Iyigun and Ebru Tuncay,
1,300 words)
1,300 words)
ECONOMY
Japan pulls back from the 'world's factory'
TOKYO - Almost a quarter of Japanese manufacturers are
rethinking their investment plans in China and some may shift
future production elsewhere after the spike in tensions between
Asia's two largest economies (JAPAN-CHINA/FIRMS, moved, pix,
graphics, by James Topham Izumi Nakagawa 1,350 words)
Aleppo business leaders targeted in Syria violence
AMMAN - Top Syrian businessman Fares Shehabi says he lives
in constant fear of being kidnapped by rebels fighting loyalist
forces for control of his home city Aleppo. But he clings on in
the city, saying it is his duty to try to keep its economy
running (SYRIA-ALEPPO/INDUSTRY, expect by 1400, by Suleiman
Al-Khalidi, 900 words)
Al-Khalidi, 900 words)
Egypt aims to end late-night shopping to save energy
CAIRO - Business has flourished for Cairo's store owners and
itinerant street traders since a popular uprising ushered in 20
months of light-touch law enforcement, but the boom may soon be
over. A new government desperate to break with the
administrative chaos of the past says it will enforce a ban on
late-night shopping (EGYPT-SHOPPING/NIGHT, expect by 1400, by
Tamim Elyan and Tom Pfeiffer, 900 words)
COMPANIES
Boeing profit beats expectations, defence business improves
Boeing Co posts stronger-than-expected results for the third
quarter and raises its forecast for the full year, as its
defence business improves and commercial aircraft deliveries
surge (BOEING-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Ex-SocGen trader Kerviel given 3 years in jail
PARIS - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is
sentenced to three years in prison for his role in France's
biggest rogue-trading scandal and is ordered to repay his former
employer 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) SOCGEN-KERVIEL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)
EU regulators charge Microsoft over browser choice
BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators charge Microsoft for
breaching a 2009 order to offer rival web browsers to consumers,
a step to a possible hefty fine in the long-running dispute with
the software giant that has cost it more than a trillion euros
(EU-MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300, by Foo Yun Chee, 450
words)
words)
AT&T revenue, subscriber growth miss Wall Street view
AT&T Inc posts third-quarter revenue below Wall Street
estimates as it adds fewer customers than expected, citing a
shortage of the latest Apple Inc iPhone ATT-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 250 words)
1), moved, 250 words)
AngloGold says to fire 12,000 S.Africa strikers
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti says it will sack 12,000
South African wildcat strikers who ignored a deadline to return
to work, the latest company to resort to mass firings after
weeks of crippling labour unrest SAFRICA-STRIKES/SACOAL (UPDATE
2), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda, 360 words)
Weak Europe overshadows strength elsewhere for Heineken
BRUSSELS - Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer,
reports stronger than expected third-quarter group revenue,
boosted by U.S. and emerging market strength and price hikes,
but investors are focusing on weakness in Europe (HEINEKEN-SALES
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)
Weak Europe and revamp costs hammer Puma profit
FRANKFURT - Sportswear brand Puma posts an 85 percent plunge
in quarterly earnings, hit by weak European markets, slowing
growth in Asia, and the cost of a revamp aimed at boosting
innovation and future profits (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Victoria Bryan, 620 words)
by Victoria Bryan, 620 words)
SAP software sales top forecast as wins market share
MUNICH - German software group SAP sells more software
licenses than expected in the third quarter as new products help
it to snatch market share from rivals in a tough economic
backdrop (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde,
510 words)
510 words)
Mideast private equity firms to sell assets as markets
strengthen
DUBAI - Private equity firms in the Middle East are
preparing to exit a range of investments, a sign that asset
markets in the region are recovering from the twin blows of Arab
Spring uprisings and the global financial crisis
(MIDEAST-PRIVATEEQUITY, expect by 1400, by Mirna Sleiman, 800
words)
words)
ANALYSIS
Creative drug pricing flourishes in hard-up Europe
LONDON - Fifty percent off the first three months of cancer
medicine. Buy a course of eye treatment and get extra injections
free. A money-back guarantee if your erectile dysfunction pills
don't work (PHARMACEUTICALS-EUROPE/PRICING (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Ben Hirschler, 930 words)
Ben Hirschler, 930 words)