TOP STORIES

US consumers boost growth despite business caution

WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth picks up in the third quarter as a late burst in consumer spending offset the first cutbacks in investment in more than a year by cautious businesses (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

Shares erase losses and oil gains after U.S. GDP report

LONDON - European shares and U.S. stock futures erase losses after data shows U.S. economic growth picked up more than expected in the third quarter (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1400, by Richard Hubbard, 850 words)

Budget cuts push Spain jobless to 25 pct

MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate hit a record high in the third quarter, with one in four out of work and more expected to lose their jobs in 2013 as the next phase of government cutbacks kicks in (SPAIN-UNEMPLOYMENT/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Nigel Davies, 600 words)

+See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 770 words

Under pressure, Anglo American CEO Cynthia Carroll quits

LONDON - Anglo American Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has quit after more than five years in the job, under pressure from investors over the miner's lagging share price and continued dependence on troubled South Africa (ANGLO AMERICAN-CEO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sinead Cruise, 700 words)

Apple's weak margin outlook surprises analysts

At least three brokerages cut their price targets on Apple Inc by up to $50 a share after the iPhone maker surprised analysts by forecasting lower gross margins for the current quarter (APPLE-RESULTS/, moved, 635 words)

+ See also:

- TECH HOLIDAYS/ (WRAPUP), moved, pix, by Poornima Gupta and Alistair Barr, 700 words)

- SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, by Miyoung Kim, 1,000 words

ECONOMY

Investors ask whether France still merits market generosity

PARIS - Standard & Poor's move to cut credit ratings on French banks and signs the government is loath to embark on fast economic reform are prompting investors to ask how long France can justify its generous borrowing rates (FRANCE-DEBT/, expect by 1330, by Mark John, 700 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson, 370 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Iran's coal trade booms despite Western heat

LONDON - Using shadowy middle men, multiple bank accounts and a fleet of ghost ships, Iran's coal trade is quietly booming as the Islamic Republic tries to sidestep Western sanctions and prevent its industrial economy from crashing (IRAN-SANCTIONS/COAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jonathan Saul and Jacqueline Cowhig, 1,080 words)

Pressure on BOJ to act mounts as deflation persists

TOKYO - Japan remains mired in deflation, price data shows, piling pressure on the central bank to deliver more stimulus next week to keep the world's third-largest economy from sliding into recession (JAPAN ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 500 words)

+ See also:

- KOREA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo, 550 words

Global firms count on China's new leaders to boost spending

BEIJING - Excitement around China's once-a-decade leadership change is spreading beyond diplomatic circles into corporate boardrooms: many foreign firms believe Beijing will ramp up state spending and lift demand when its new government takes office (CHINA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 950 words)

COMPANIES

No deal for Opel, unions on restructuring by deadline

HAMBURG - Loss-making General Motors unit Opel has not reached an agreement with its German workforce over a restructuring plan, including the planned closure of its Bochum plant, by the Friday deadline imposed by trade union IG Metall (OPEL-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- FIAT-RESULTS/(PREVIEW), moved, graphic, by Jennifer Clark, 680 words

Popular, Caixabank profits slump after property clean-up

MADRID - Spanish banks Popular and Caixabank both report profits pummelled by recognition of property losses after the real estate crash and says loan defaults ware creeping higher (POPULAR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett, 450 words)

Merck tops view, newer drugs cushion Singulair blow

Merck & Co Inc reports better-than-expected third-quarter profit, as a favourable tax rate and lower merger costs help offset plunging sales of asthma drug Singulair, its former flagship product that began facing cheaper generics in August (MERCK-RESULTS/(UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)

Comcast revenue rises on Olympics, Internet customers

Comcast Corp posts a higher quarterly profit, taking home its share of gold from the London Olympics with $1.2 billion in additional revenue at its NBC Universal media unit (COMCAST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Goodyear Tire profit falls on weak volumes in Europe

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the top U.S. tire maker, reports a lower quarterly profit as volumes fell particularly in Europe (GOODYEAR-RESULTS/, moved, 200 words)

Belgacom increases 2012 outlook, dividend after Q3 beat

BRUSSELS - Belgium's dominant telecoms operator Belgacom raises its 2012 outlook and its dividend after its third-quarter results are buoyed by increased mobile data traffic and growth of its television business (BELGACOM-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 620 words)

Telefonica narrows price range for German IPO-sources

FRANKFURT - Telefonica SA has narrowed the indicative price range for the listing of its German O2-branded subsidiary, four people close to the process tell Reuters (TELEFONICA-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze, 500 words)

Statoil sees output dip before 2014 recovery

OSLO - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil cut its 2013 production target and sees risks to this year as well but predicted rapid output growth from 2014 when a string of new projects come on line (STATOIL-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen, 500 words)

Ericsson seeks more cost cuts as slowdown bites

STOCKHOLM - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reports a 42 percent drop in core profit and promises more cost cuts to protect itself from tough competition and slowing orders(ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg, 580 words)

Publicis hit by 'wait-and-see' advertisers

PARIS - Europe's weak economy takes a heavy toll on third-quarter growth at advertising agency Publicis, which joins rivals in saying that demand would be extremely difficult to predict (PUBLICIS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 570 words)

Japanese govt aims to list Japan Post in three years

TOKYO - Japan unveils plans to list shares of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co, which runs the country's biggest savings institution, within three years to raise money to rebuild areas devastated by last year's quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis (JAPANPOST-IPO/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Junko Fujita, 700 words)

INSIGHT

How the Petronas deal fell victim to Canada's China fears

OTTAWA/CALGARY - Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas was so confident last Friday that its purchase of Progress Energy Resources Corp would be approved by Canada that company officials had drafted a press release to announce the news (CANADA INVESTMENT/PETRONAS CNOOC, moved, by David Ljunggren and Scott Haggett, 1,200 words)

At Nestle, interacting with the online enemy

VEVEY, Switzerland - It looks like mission control: in a Swiss market town, an array of screens in Nestle's headquarters tracks online sentiment. Executives watch intently as California wakes up, smells the coffee - and says whether it likes it (NESTLE-ONLINE/WATER (INSIGHT), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Emma Thomasson 1,870 words)