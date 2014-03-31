Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone inflation fall raises challenge for the ECB
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation hit its lowest level since
November 2009 in March, a shock drop that raises expectations
the European Central Bank will take radical action to stop the
threat of deflation in the currency bloc. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/
(UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott and Philip
Blenkinsop, 655 words)
Mixed reaction to weak euro zone inflation data
LONDON - European stocks trim gains while government bond
yields and the euro rise after weak euro zone inflation data
cements expectations the European Central Bank will ease policy
but also prompts investors to take profit on these bets.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 860 words)
Swiss watchdog opens probe into forex manipulation
ZURICH - Switzerland's competition commission WEKO says it
has opened an investigation into several Swiss, British and U.S.
banks over potential collusion to manipulate foreign exchange
rates. (SWISS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Caroline Copley and Patrick Graham, 930 words)
+ See also:
- SWISS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION-EVENTS, moved, by Jamie
McGeever, 650 words
- MARKETS-FOREX/VOLATILITY, moved, by Patrick Graham, 650
words
- BANKS-FOREX/FIXING (INTERVIEW), moved, by Patrick Graham,
600 words
- BANKING-BRITAIN/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
France's Hollande under pressure to roll back reforms
PARIS - President Francois Hollande will make a televised
statement on his government as early as Monday, a close ally
says, as left-wingers demand an end to pro-business reforms and
budget cuts following a local poll rout for his Socialist party.
(FRANCE ELECTIONS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mark John and Emmanuel
Jarry, 730 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 340
words
INVESTMENT
Investors lift cash to 20-month high as quarter ends
LONDON - The world's top investors lift cash holdings this
month to their highest since July 2012 and prune equities,
seeking to cut risk at the end of a volatile quarter, a Reuters
poll shows. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, By Natsuko
Waki, 475 words)
+ See also:
- FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (TABLE), moved, 1,080 words
- FUNDS-POLL/USA, moved, 465 words
- FUNDS-POLL/BRITAIN (POLL), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 395
words
- FUNDS-POLL/EUROPE (POLL), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 395
words
Europe leads the way as global market listings leap
LONDON - Global initial public offerings (IPOs) almost
doubled in value in the first quarter of 2014, Thomson Reuters
data shows, with Europe leading the way thanks to a nascent
economic recovery that lifted investors' confidence and stock
markets. (IPO-QUARTERLY-DATA/, moved, by Freya Berry, 630 words)
UK and China to sign yuan trading deal
LONDON - Britain and China will sign an agreement to set up
a clearing service for renminbi trading outside Asia, as Britain
seeks to cast itself as a key centre of offshore yuan trading.
The agreement was expected to be the first of its kind but
central banks of Germany and China signed a similar agreement on
Friday to facilitate transactions in the Chinese currency in
Frankfurt. (BRITAIN-CHINA/YUAN, expected by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET,
by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 600 Words)
ECONOMY
Turkish lira rallies after Erdogan declares poll victory
ISTANBUL - Turkish assets rise after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's party scores a robust victory in local elections seen
as a referendum on his rule. (TURKEY-LIRA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Seda Sezer and Alexandra Hudson, 770 words)
Abe bets he can break Japan sales tax jinx with April 1 rise
TOKYO - Shinzo Abe has already ensured himself a place in
Japan's history books with his comeback as prime minister five
years after a brief, troubled first term. Now he aims to break
another jinx by implementing a sales tax increase, a move that
has been the downfall of previous leaders. (JAPAN-TAX/
(PICTURE), moved, By Linda Sieg, 780 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Stanley White, 830 words)
UK mortgage approvals dip, business lending contracts again
LONDON - British mortgage approvals slow in February by more
than expected, possibly reflecting bad weather during the month,
and business lending contracts again. (BRITAIN-LENDING/, moved,
360 words)
German retail sales unexpectedly jump, point to strong Q1
BERLIN - German retail sales unexpectedly jumps in February,
data shows, marking the second consecutive monthly increase and
pointing to a strong rise for the quarter that will boost
overall growth in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-RETAIL/,
moved, by Sarah Marsh, 425 words)
Eurogroup head says optimistic on Cyprus recovery
NICOSIA - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem says he is
optimistic that the Cyprus economy could recover from a crisis
that rattled the foundations of the euro zone a year ago and
pushed the island to the brink of bankruptcy.
(EUROZONE-CYPRUS/DIJSSELBLOEM (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
COMPANIES
Britain picks Babcock for 7 bln stg nuclear decommission
LONDON - Britain awards a 14-year, 7-billion-pound ($11.65
billion) contract to manage the decommissioning of its nuclear
sites to engineering contractors Babcock and U.S. group Fluor.
(BRITAIN-NUCLEAR/CONTRACT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Li-mei Hoang and
Brenda Goh, 370 words)
Monte Paschi shareholder sells big stake to LatAm investors
MILAN - The former controlling shareholder in Monte dei
Paschi di Siena has sold a 6.5 percent stake in Italy's
third-largest bank to two big Latin American funds, another sign
of foreign investors' appetite for Italian lenders.
(ITALY-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 560 words)
+ See also:
- SOCIETEGENERALE-CORRUPTION/LIBYA (UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words
Drugmaker GSK to invest $200 mln in African factories, R&D
LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline plans to invest up to 130
million pounds ($216 million) in Africa over the next five years
as it bets on the importance of the continent in driving
long-term demand for medicine. (GSK-AFRICA/, moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 520 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-CAMBRIDGE/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words
- NOVARTIS-HEARTDRUG/STUDY (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
Fiat-Chrysler shares rise as company sees boost from merger
TURIN, Italy - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has told
shareholders to expect plenty of good news as the completion of
a full merger with U.S. unit Chrysler opens greater global
opportunities for the world's seventh-largest carmaker.
(FIAT-AGM/, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 450 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-FUNDS/MARUTI (ANALYSIS), moved, by Himank Sharma,
900 words)
- MITSUBISHIMOTORS-FORD MOTOR/PHILIPPINES (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Yoko Kubota, 400 words
Telecoms firms brace for EU "net neutrality" vote
BRUSSELS - European lawmakers will vote on proposals this
week that could severely curtail the ability of telecoms
operators to mine a potentially lucrative source of revenue -
charging content providers more to deliver their services at
faster speeds. (EU-TELECOMMUNICATIONS/, moved, by Foo Yun Chee,
566 words)
China's Huawei profit grows on smartphone demand
SHENZHEN/BEIJING - China's Huawei Technologies Ltd, the
world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, reports its
fastest profit growth in four years as expansion in enterprise
and consumer revenue far exceeded growth in its network building
division. (HUAWEI TECH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Yimou Lee
and Paul Carsten, 350 words)
U.S. top court considers patent protections for software
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court will delve into the
hotly contested question of when software is eligible for patent
protection. (USA-COURT/IP (PREVIEW), moved, by Lawrence Hurley,
770 words)