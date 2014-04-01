Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Major economies end first quarter on weaker note
LONDON/BEIJING - Major economies in Asia and Europe finish
the first quarter on a weaker note, with key manufacturing
surveys fuelling expectations policymakers may be forced to act
in coming months to prop up faltering growth. (GLOBAL-WRAP/PMI
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Adam Rose, 860 words)
Reassuring Fed gets markets off to solid Q2 start
LONDON - Reassuring remarks by the head of the Federal
Reserve and stronger-looking emerging markets help keep the
recent rally in world stocks and risk assets alive, as the
second quarter got off to a solid start. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/WRAPUP
5, moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 860 words)
Hong Kong, New Zealand probe banks for FX manipulation
HONG KONG - Regulators in Hong Kong and New Zealand say that
they are investigating banks' conduct in the foreign exchange
market as part of an investigation tied to the global probe into
FX markets. (HONGKONGFOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rachel
Armstrong, 640 words)
Low inflation to spark debate, but ECB seen holding steady
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is not expected to
announce any new measures on Thursday to boost the euro zone
economy, although inflation dropping close to zero could well
prompt active discussion about stimulus. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW),
moved, by Eva Taylor, 880 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa,
425 words
ECONOMY
Swift Greek market comeback could have game-changing powers
LONDON - Greece could be on the verge of making one of the
fastest market comebacks of a defaulted sovereign ever recorded.
(GREECE-MARKETS/BONDS, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 1,000 words)
Russia tightens squeeze on Ukraine with gas price rise
MOSCOW - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom announces a
more than 40 percent increase in the price of gas for Ukraine,
stepping up economic pressure on Kiev in its crisis in relations
with Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Vladimir Soldatkin, 600 words)
U.S. small business borrowing slows in February
WASHINGTON - U.S. small businesses borrowing hit a five
month low in February, in the latest indication of slower
economic growth in the first quarter after an unusually harsh
winter. (USA-ECONOMY/LENDING, moved, 270 words)
UK's Osborne "profoundly concerned" about insurance leak
LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne says he is
"profoundly concerned" about the way news of a review of
Britain's insurance sector caused the share price of insurance
firms to fall sharply last week. (BRITAIN-REGULATOR/OSBORNE
(UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/FPC, moved, 290 words
Tax hike hurts Japan business mood more than in 1997 - BOJ
TOKYO - Japanese business sentiment barely improves in the
three months ending March and the corporate outlook is now
considerably weaker than when Japan last raised its sales tax in
1997, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey shows.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 750 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-TAX/DIAPERS, moved, by Ayai Tomisawa, 700 words
China's Xi seeks peace in Europe but side-steps Ukraine
BRUGES, Belgium - President Xi Jinping told Europe on
Tuesday that China was a close ally committed to European peace
and prosperity although he remained reluctant to directly
criticise Russia for its annexation of Crimea. (EU-CHINA/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 700
words)
COMPANIES
GM enters harsh spotlight as U.S. Congress hearings begin
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress will try to establish who is
to blame for at least 13 auto-related deaths over the past
decade, as public hearings are launched on General Motors Co's
slow response to defective ignition switches in cars.
(GM-RECALL/CONGRESS, moved, by Richard Cowan, 800 words)
Weir Group proposes tie-up with Finland's Metso
HELSINKI/LONDON - Scottish engineering company Weir Group
has approaches Finnish rival Metso over a possible $5 billion
combination as it tries to expand its core mining division to
match its rapid growth in oil and gas. (WEIR GROUP-METSO/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl and Sophie Sassard, 715
words)
Britain's Royal Mail sale short-changed taxpayers - watchdog
LONDON - Britain sold off Royal Mail too cheaply, the
spending watchdog says, prompting the main opposition Labour
party to accuse Prime Minister David Cameron's government of
failing to look after the interests of taxpayers.
(BRITAIN-ROYALMAIL/NAO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 850
words)
Apple again seeks decisive U.S. court ruling against Samsung
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Apple and Samsung return to federal court
for opening statements in their latest patent battle, with the
iPhone maker expected to present more detailed evidence in its
attempt to win a U.S. ban on sales of several Samsung
smartphones. (APPLE-SAMSUNG/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 410
words)
+ See also:
- APPLE-IPHONE/DISPLAY (PICTURE), moved, by Reiji Murai, 400
words
BHP Billiton weighs spin-off of unloved assets
MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton is weighing a range of options to
simplify its portfolio of assets, including a possible spin-off
of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and nickel into a
separate company, the top global miner says.
(AUSTRALIA-BHPBILLITON/PORTFOLIO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali
Paul, 450 words)
Sandvik's SMS must retool production to stay on top - boss
GIMO, Sweden - Swedish Sandvik's Machining Solutions
business, the world's top maker of metal cutting tools, needs to
make its production more flexible and boost product development
to stay ahead of growing competition, its top executive says.
(SANDVIK (INTERVIEW), moved, by Johannes Hellstrom, 630 words)