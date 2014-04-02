(The story slugged RETAIL/PAYMENT/ (ANALYSIS), which featured
TOP STORIES
French leftist Montebourg promoted in cabinet reshuffle
PARIS - Arnaud Montebourg, a fierce critic of budget
austerity, is named French economy minister in a reshuffled
government that President Francois Hollande has charged with
halting France's economic decline. (FRANCE-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE
2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Mark John, 740 words)
EU regulators fine Goldman Sachs, Prysmian for cable cartel
BRUSSELS - Investment bank Goldman Sachs, the world's top
cablemaker Prysmian, Nexans and eight cable firms are fined a
total of 302 million euros ($416 million) by EU antitrust
regulators for running a cartel. (EU-CARTEL/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Foo Yun Chee, 360 words)
+ See also:
- DEUTSCHE BOERSE-IRAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan
Gould, 200 words
Shares extend rally, euro firm in pre-ECB jockeying
LONDON - World stocks add to their recent rally and the
safe-haven yen sags to a 10-week low, as investors focus on the
positive in a mixed bag of global economic data.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Marc Jones, 800 words)
West's targeted Russian sanctions hurt investors
WARSAW/MOSCOW - Western investors face a quandary over how
to deal with European and U.S. sanctions against Russia with the
rules holding up payments, complicating trade finance and for
Elektrobudowa, a Polish industrial group, potentially thwarting
its ambition to expand. (RUSSIA/SANCTIONS (PICTURE), expect by
1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Jakub Iglewski and Megan Davis, 900 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/BANKING (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10
AM ET, by Oksana Kobzeva, 370 words)
- RUSSIA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Oksana Kobzeva and
Jason Bush, 740 words
INSIGHT
Kashagan: Stuck between "widow maker" and "a rotating bomb"
MILAN - Western oil majors struggling to restart production
at one of the world's biggest offshore oilfields in Kazakhstan
have found that whole kilometres of pipeline are defective, two
people recently returned from the $50 billion project say.
(OIL-KASHAGAN/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic
and Stephen Jewkes, 1,430 words)
Bitter times for chocolate factory in Russia-Ukraine crisis
LIPETSK, Russia - After three years of court cases involving
authorities and competitors, Taisiya Voronina thought she had
seen everything in Russia's rough and tumble business
environment. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-FACTORY (INSIGHT, PICTURE),
moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 1,335 words)
Japan may only be able to restart third of nuclear reactors
TOKYO - Three years after the Fukushima disaster prompted
the closure of all Japan's nuclear reactors, Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is moving to revive nuclear power as a core part of
the energy mix, but many of those idled reactors will never come
back online. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/RESTARTS, moved, by Mari Saito,
Aaron Sheldrick and Kentaro Hamada, 1,300 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-NUCLEAR/KYUSHU, moved, by Taiga Uranaka and James
Topham, 550 words
ECONOMY
U.S. private sector adds 191,000 jobs in March - ADP
NEW YORK - U.S. private employers add 191,000 workers in
March, slightly below economists' expectations, while gains in
the prior month were revised higher, a report by a payrolls
processor shows. (USA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT ADP, moved, 250 words)
Euro zone factory prices slip more than expected in February
BRUSSELS - Euro zone factory prices falls slightly more than
expected in February as the cost of energy drops again,
reinforcing the case for an ECB interest rate cut as early as
this week to fend off the threat of deflation.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/, moved, 330 words)
Rapid UK construction growth maintained in March
LONDON - Surging growth among housebuilders helps Britain's
construction firms maintain a rapid pace of expansion in March
and optimism about the months ahead hit its highest level in
more than seven years, a survey shows.
(PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)
Greeks evoke past injustices to overcome bailout shame
ATHENS - Germany is footing much of the bill for Greece's
237 billion euro bailout but Athens-trained dentist Aristomenis
Syngelakis feels no gratitude; Berlin owes his country billions
in reparations for Nazi crimes during World War Two, he says.
(GREECE-GERMANY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Harry Papachristou, 1,400
words)
Two Spanish firms prepare stock debut as economy improves
MADRID - Two Spanish companies are preparing to launch on
the stock market, the first public offerings since 2011, adding
to signs the economy is tentatively recovering from a deep
recession. (SPAIN-APPLUS+/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry and
Robert Hetz, 525 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Reuters April foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian
rouble and Turkish lira. The results will be published at 1320
GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan Cable, 600
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGINGMARKETS, by Vuyani Ndaba and
Seda Sezar, 600 words
COMPANIES
Bouygues says Vivendi can choose between its SFR bids
PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues will let Vivendi
choose between its two offers for telecoms business SFR, as it
tries to muscle back into a 15-billion-euro ($21 billion) battle
with favoured bidder Numericable. (SFR-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 600 words)
New ratings agency Scope flags bank "bail-in" risk
LONDON - The risk that creditors rather than taxpayers will
bear the brunt of rescuing a bank in trouble form part of the
first credit ratings given to 18 of Europe's biggest banks by
new ratings agency Scope. (BANKING-RATINGS/SCOPE, moved, 425
words)
GlaxoSmithKline throws in towel on lung cancer vaccine trial
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline has stopped a high-profile clinical
trial using a novel vaccine to fight lung cancer after deciding
it is not possible to find a sub-group of patients who might
benefit. (GSK-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 425
words)
Widow of Zurich CFO confronts insurer at AGM over suicide
ZURICH - The widow of Pierre Wauthier, the Zurich CFO who
killed himself in August and alleged work pressures in a note
left behind, is set to confront the company over its handling of
the tragedy at a shareholder meeting. (ZURICH SUICIDE/PIX),
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alice Baghdjian, 300 words)
Chinese coal firms creak under heavy debt, tumbling prices
ORDOS, China - Slowing growth in China and a flood of
cheaper imports have led to tumbling coal prices in the country,
now at 6-year lows, and miners in Inner Mongolia and elsewhere
are grappling with overcapacity, sluggish demand and shrinking
bank credit. (CHINA-COAL/, moved, by Fayen Wong, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- NOBLE GROUP-COFCO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Rachel Armstrong,
745 words
Relaxed export rules could upend some condensate plants
HOUSTON - Up and down the Texas coast, energy companies and
oil traders are sprinting ahead with plans to build more than
half a dozen small, basic processing plants that will transform
an ultra-light type of oil into fuel components that can be
exported. (USA-OIL/CONDENSATE-EXPORTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Kristen Hays, 1,080 words)
+ See also:
- USA-OIL/CONDENSATE (FACTBOX), moved, 445 words
Lufthansa pilots start 3-day strike over early retirement
FRANKFURT - Lufthansa pilots start a walkout that has
prompted the German carrier to cancel about 3,800 flights, in
what could become one of the biggest strikes ever to hit the
airline. (GERMANY-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen, 935 words)
+ See also:
- NORWAY-SALARY/STRIKE, moved, 210 words
ASOS says growth story still intact after profit falls
LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS says its
long-term growth ambitions are as strong as ever, after it posts
a 22 percent fall in first half profit that reflects a step-up
in its investment programme. (ASOS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved,
by James Davey, 650 words)
FEATURE
Frustrated Kuwaitis ask, why is Kuwait falling behind?
KUWAIT - With a youthful, well-educated population, strong
relationships with both neighbours and world powers, and a
strategic location on the Gulf, major oil producer Kuwait should
be as dynamic a hub for the region as Dubai or Doha.
(KUWAIT-DECLINE/ (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Sylvia Westall,
1,055 words)