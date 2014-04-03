Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB to use all methods to fight prolonged low
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will use whatever
unconventional measures it has available to ensure low inflation
does not take hold for too long in the euro zone, ECB President
Mario Draghi says. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330
GMT/9.30 AM ET, by David Milliken and Eva Taylor, 780 words)
Price cuts aid first quarter growth for euro zone businesses
LONDON - Euro zone businesses starts 2014 with their best
quarter in three years, but buoyant growth comes at a cost as
they slash prices to drum up trade, which could further stoke
deflation fears. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan
Cable, 595 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Adam Rose and Xiaoyi
Shao, 580 words
New French government seeks leeway on deficit deadlines
PARIS - France's reshuffled government loses no time in
announcing it will seek to renegotiate its budget deficit
reduction deadline with the European Commission, setting it on a
collision course with its EU partners. (ECONOMY-FRANCE/DEFICIT
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Mark John and Leigh Thomas, 500 words)
Russia hikes gas prices for Ukraine, squeezes economy
MOSCOW - Russia increased the gas price for Ukraine to $485
per 1,000 cubic metres and urged Kiev on Thursday to pay its
$2.2 billion debt, stepping up pressure on an economy already on
the brink of bankruptcy. (UKRAINE CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2), expect
by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Jakub Iglewski and Megan Davies, 1,380 words
MARKETS
Unchanged ECB, euro zone PMIs halt stock rally
LONDON - Slightly slower growth in euro zone business
activity last month and unchanged euro zone interest rates halt
this week's European stock market rally in its tracks.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 775
words)
INSIGHT
Alibaba's IPO architect lays out plan for e-commerce empire
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce
company, changes how China shops. Now the man driving its
blockbuster U.S. stock sale wants to transform the rest of the
country's services industry, adding new users to the giant's 300
million customers. (ALIBABA-TSAI/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul
Carsten and Matthew Miller, 1,550 words)
FUNDS & INVESTMENT
New rules, lure of London's rich fuel manager reshuffle
LONDON - A flurry of deals and hires this week mark the
latest reshuffle of the UK wealth management ownership pack as
tougher market rules force boardrooms across the fragmented
industry back to the strategic drawing board. (WEALTH-M&A/,
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin and Simon
Jessop, 680 words)
St James's Place ends $12 bln mandate with Invesco Perpetual
LONDON - Investment group St James's Place is transferring
fund management mandates for 7.7 billion pounds ($12.81 billion)
of assets from Invesco Perpetual, allocating nearly half to
outgoing fund manager Neil Woodford's new venture. (ST JAMES'S
PLACE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, By Chris
Vellacott, 500 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but the
underlying trend continues to point to some strength in the
labour market. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 345 words)
Changes in UK manufacturing model may mute forex risk
LONDON - Britain's economy is likely to weather the
year-long rise in the pound even if some policymakers are
worried that a further strengthening of the currency could hurt
exports and frustrate a more sustainable recovery.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/STERLING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa, 655 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 425 words
Greece plans April bond market comeback from default-sources
LONDON - Greece is planning to return to the international
bond market this month, four years after it became the first
euro zone country to be bailed out and only two years since
defaulting on its debts. (GREECE-DEBT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Alex Chambers, 680 words)
Iran, Russia working to seal oil-for-goods deal - sources
LONDON/ANKARA - Iran and Russia have made progress toward an
oil-for-goods deal that sources say could be worth up to $20
billion and enable Tehran to boost vital energy exports in
defiance of Western sanctions, people familiar with the
negotiations tell Reuters. (IRAN-RUSSIA/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi, 725 words)
World food prices jump again in March - U.N.'s FAO
ROME - Global food prices rise to their highest in almost a
year in March, led by unfavourable weather for crops and
political tensions over Ukraine, the United Nations food agency
says. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Naomi O'Leary, 395 words)
A desperate moonlight economy in Zimbabwe's 'Sunshine City'
HARARE - On Harare's hardscrabble streets, college graduates
compete with peasants scratching out a living selling anything
from mobile phone cards to herbal sex tonics, a measure of the
decline of Zimbabwe's "Sunshine City" under President Robert
Mugabe. (ZIMBABWE-LIFE/ (PICTURE), moved, by MacDonald Dzirutwe,
1,030 words)
COMPANIES
Britain looks set to make plain cigarette packs mandatory
LONDON - Britain may well force tobacco companies to
standardise cigarette packaging by May 2015, a minister says,
and the opposition says there is no excuse for further delays.
(BRITAIN-CIGARETTES/PACKAGING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
William James, 545 words)
Vivendi rebuffs shareholder group ahead of meeting on SFR
PARIS - French media and telecoms group Vivendi has rebuffed
a new attempt by minority shareholders to get access to
documents relating to its sale of French mobile operator SFR as
the two rival bidders eye potential last minute changes to their
offers. (VIVENDI-SFR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud, 775
words)
Credit Suisse increases provision for U.S. tax deal
ZURICH - Credit Suisse has increased the funds it has set
aside to settle a U.S. tax dispute and avoid prosecution for
helping wealthy Americans to hide cash from the taxman, raising
the prospect it may be close to a settlement in the lengthy
dispute. (CREDITSUISSE-LITIGATION/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Caroline Copley and Oliver Hirt, 740 words)
Kingfisher in exclusive talks to buy France's Mr Bricolage
LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home improvement
retailer, has launched a 275 million euros ($378.62 million)
takeover bid for France's Mr Bricolage, moving to strengthen its
position in its most profitable market. (KINGFISHER-MR
BRICOLAGE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, By James Davey and
Dominique Vidalon, 700 words)
EU approves rules to shake up company book-keeping
LONDON - The European Union has approved some of the world's
toughest rules for accountants in a bid to avoid a repeat of
banks being given a clean bill of health just before taxpayers
had to rescue them after the financial crisis of 2007-2009.
(EU-ACCOUNTS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 645 words)