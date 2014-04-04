Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. maintains solid job growth pace as winter fades
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers maintains a solid pace of hiring
for a second straight month in March, further evidence the
economy is shifting into higher gear after being held back by a
brutally cold winter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly,
by Lucia Mutikani, 425 words)
+ See also:
- FED-FISHER/GUIDANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael
Flaherty, 615 words
U.S. jobs data boosts stocks, euro nurses losses
LONDON/NEW YORK - The solid pace of U.S. jobs growth pushes
up Wall Street stocks futures and the dollar, while signs the
ECB is warming to the once-taboo idea of aggressive asset buying
leaves the euro nursing losses. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 900 words)
Top investors press Allianz to step up oversight of Pimco
FRANKFURT - Several of the biggest investors in Allianz are
pressing the German insurer to step up oversight of its
California asset management unit Pimco and one is considering
the unusual step of going public with its concerns at a
shareholder meeting in May. (ALLIANZ-SHAREHOLDERS/ (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould, 1,200 words)
Turkey's Erdogan calls for rate cut, says no early election
ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan calls for an
emergency interest rate cut, rules out early elections and
speaks against the lifting of a Twitter ban, signalling no
let-up in his domineering style ahead of an expected August
presidential bid. (TURKEY-ERDOGAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nick
Tattersall and Gulsen Solaker, 820 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-TURKEY/, moved, by Alexandra Hudson and Seda
Sezer, 485 words
INSIGHT
After hard winter, US housing industry sees signs of pickup
NEW YORK - In Indianapolis, an open house event tends to
draw 10 people on a good day. But after the snowiest winter on
record for the U.S. Midwestern city, prospective home buyers
were champing at the bit: 45 people came to an open house late
last month, according to mortgage executive Greg Block.
(USA-HOMESALES/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf and
Michelle Conlin, 1,075 words)
INVESTMENT
Cash trickles back into emerging markets
LONDON - Investors are starting to trickle into emerging
stocks and bonds after a long hiatus, data from fund tracker
EPFR shows, but the unrelenting economic slowdown gripping the
developing world is likely to constrain market rallies.
(EMERGINGMARKETS-EPFR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 650
words)
Emerging markets recovery may slow reforms
LONDON - A tentative recovery in emerging markets may
disappoint long-term investors who had hoped a severe market
sell-off would pressure developing governments to implement
structural reforms and generate economic growth at home.
(EMERGINGMARKETS-REFORMS/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM
ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
Costly regulation to force more wealth advisor deals
LONDON - Margin-crimping regulation is helping to drive
change across the fragmented UK wealth management industry as
many firms sell up, bulk up or look to service just a slice of
the country's growing pool of rich folk. (WEALTH-M&A/, expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin and Simon Jessop, 720
words)
Norway wealth fund to ramp up renewable energy investments
OSLO - Norway's wealth fund should nearly double its
investments in renewable energy to a range of $5 billion to $8.3
billion and assess the risk to future returns posed by climate
change, the finance ministry says. (NORWAY-OILFUND/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Camilla Knudsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, 565
words)
ECONOMY
McDonald's quits Crimea as fears of trade clash grow
KIEV - McDonald's announces it has closed its restaurants in
Crimea, prompting fears of a backlash as a prominent Moscow
politician calls for all the U.S. fast food chain's outlets in
Russia to be shut.(UKRAINE CRISIS/MCDONALDS UPDATE 2), moved, by
Alessandra Prentice, 700 words)
Race for top EU jobs turns murkier before elections
PARIS - The race for the European Union's top leadership
jobs just got a little murkier with news that France will put
forward outgoing Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici as its
nominee for a European Commission post. (EU-ELECTION/COMMISSION,
moved, by Paul Taylor, 975 words)
Rise in German industrial orders point to strong Q1
BERLIN - Domestic demand drove a stronger-than-expected 0.6
percent rise in German industrial orders in February, Economy
Ministry data show, marking the fourth consecutive monthly gain
and underscoring the pickup in Germany's mighty industry.
(GERMANY-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 360 words)
Bundesbanker tells banks to stop complaining and cooperate
FRANKFURT - Banks should stop complaining about the heavy
workload from euro zone-wide checks on their financial health
and instead do their share to help clean up the mess they
created, a top Bundesbank official says. (BUNDESBANK/BANKS
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke, 535 words)
BoE's Haldane says big funds can be "too big to fail"
LONDON - The world's $87 trillion asset management industry
is getting riskier and echoes some of the "too big to fail"
risks already being addressed at banks, Bank of England director
of financial stability Andy Haldane says. (BOE-FUNDS/HALDANE
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 560 words)
Leaving buyers club could be Fed's next tricky task
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - With the wind-down of the Federal
Reserve's massive bond buying under way, policymakers are
beginning to discuss the next stage - when to allow the U.S.
central bank's swollen balance sheet to shrink. (USA-FED/ASSETS
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 1,050
words)
UK new car registrations hit highest in a decade in March
LONDON - British new car registrations jump to their highest
level in a decade in the key month of March as consumers, buoyed
by low interest rates and a strengthening housing market, felt
more confident about buying big-ticket items.
(BRITAIN-AUTOS/SMMT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa,
200 words)
China growth seen to slow as government takes measures
BEIJING - China's economic growth likely slows in the first
quarter, a Reuters poll shows, as the government begins taking
steps to boost spending in order to put a floor on growth.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Adam Rose, 610 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-BANKS/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Fayen Wong, Lu
Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau, 440 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/SURPLUS (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words
COMPANIES
Bouygues sweetens SFR bid in attempt to foil Numericable
PARIS/LONDON - France's Bouygues submits a new offer for
Vivendi's SFR telecom unit - of 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion)
in cash, plus shares - in an effort to get back into the running
hours before a decisive Vivendi board meeting. (VIVENDI-SFR/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard, 820
words)
Nestle, Fresenius home in on Danone Medical -sources
LONDON/FRANKFURT - The field of bidders for Danone's
Medical Nutrition business has narrowed to German diversified
healthcare group Fresenius and Swiss food company Nestle, two
people familiar with the process tells Reuters.
(DANONE-MEDICAL/BIDDERS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Anjuli
Davies and Andreas Kröner, 400 words)
GSK sacks some China staff for malpractice-source
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline, facing allegations of bribery in
China, has dismissed some employees in the country over failure
to comply with expenses rules, a person familiar with the
situation says. (GSK-CHINA/, moved, 285 words)
E.ON hires Citi as advisor for Spanish asset sale
MADRID/FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, has
hired Citi to advise it on the sale of its assets in Spain,
three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a bid to
pull out of weak energy markets in southern Europe. (EON-SPAIN/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 590 words)
Airbus drops behind Boeing in Q1 jet orders
PARIS - Airbus drops behind U.S. rival Boeing in the race
for new airplane deals in the first quarter after a pair of
wide-body order cancellations, while Boeing finalised a major
Canadian sale, company data shows. (AIRBUS-BOEING/, moved, 590
words)
Shares in Swedish drugmaker Meda halted on Mylan bid talk
STOCKHOLM - Shares in drug maker Meda AB are halted
following a media report that Mylan Inc is looking to acquire
its smaller Swedish rival in a move that will create a $23
billion company. (MEDA-MYLAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley,
600 words)
UK's RBS poaches new finance chief from Credit Suisse
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has poached Credit Suisse's
Ewen Stevenson for its new finance director, to help restore the
health of the part-nationalised bank which lost 8.2 billion
pounds last year. (BRITAIN-RBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt
Scuffham and Chris Vellacott, 610 words)
+ See also:
- STANCHART-EXECUTIVES/, moved, 180 words
Australia in a fog over ban on branded cigarettes
SYDNEY - More than a year after Australia became the first
country to introduce plain packaging for cigarettes, there is
little hard evidence to prove the trailblazing move is worth
emulating. (AUSTRALIA-TOBACCO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jane
Wardell, 1,300 words)
Fonterra fined by New Zealand court over botulism food scare
WELLINGTON - Fonterra Ltd has been fined NZ$300,000
($256,200) for the way it handled the food safety scare about
potentially contaminated products and the damage the false alarm
has done to New Zealand's reputation for quality dairy products.
(FONTERRA-COURT/, moved, by Gyles Beckford, 300 words)
Ghost towns haunt S.Africa's strike-hit platinum belt
MARIKANA, South Africa - Shad Mohammed's electronics and
household store in South Africa's platinum belt has survived a
series of mining strikes over the 14 years it has been serving
customers in the dusty town of Marikana.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ECONOMY (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Zandi
Shabalala and John Mkhize, 955 words)