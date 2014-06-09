Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
World stocks inch towards all-time high
LONDON - World shares are within touching distance of an
all-time high, spurred on by the potent combination of record
low global interest rates and the improving health of major
economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
Russia, Ukraine, EU in gas crisis talks as deadline looms
BRUSSELS - Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission hold
last-minute talks aimed at averting a gas war and taking the
heat out of a much wider conflict. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-EU,
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis and Martin Santa,
600 words)
BP, Budweiser join soccer sponsors' revolt over Qatar
LONDON - Oil company BP and the maker of Budweiser beer
join the ranks of World Cup sponsors pressing soccer's rulers to
tackle corruption allegations over the awarding of the 2022
tournament to Qatar. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR (PICTURE, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Keith Weir, 725 words)
Italy's Monte Paschi launches 5 bln euro share sale
MILAN - Bailed-out Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
launches a 5 billion euro ($6.9 billion) share sale, seeking to
repay state aid and bolster its finances in preparation for a
pan-European review of banks. (MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Silvia Aloisi, 600 words)
INSIGHT
Britain a haven for U.S. companies keen to cut tax bills
LONDON - Nothing about the narrow cream-coloured lobby at
160 Aldersgate Street in the City of London financial district
gives a hint of its role at the centre of the offshore oil
industry. (BRITAIN-USA/TAX, moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,565 words)
Detroit rolls dice by relying on casino cash
DETROIT/NEW YORK - Detroit's reliance on casino cash to help
fund a recovery from the city's historic bankruptcy is a
high-risk bet on what is an increasingly shaky source of income.
(USA-DETROIT/CASINOS (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim Reid and Michael
Erman, 1,280 words)
ECONOMY
China targets farm sector in bank reserve requirements cut
BEIJING - China's central bank is to cut the level of
deposits that banks have to keep with it by 50 basis points for
some lenders, a move to free up more cash for loans to bolster
flagging economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/RRR (UPDATE 1), moved,
500 words)
Geopolitical fears jump up UK banks' risk list - BoE survey
LONDON - Fears of a further escalation in tensions between
Russia and Ukraine have surged up British financial
institutions' list of concerns over the past six months, a Bank
of England survey shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/RISKS, moved, by David
Milliken, 365 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-MANUFACTURERS/SURVEY, moved, 205 words
Euro zone Sentix index unexpectedly falls
BERLIN - Sentiment in the euro zone unexpectedly falls in
June with investors unimpressed by the European Central Bank's
package of measures to kickstart growth, the Sentix index survey
shows. (EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 415 words)
Politics poses biggest risk to euro zone endurance
PARIS - With the euro zone bond market back to irrational
exuberance and economic growth returning slowly if unevenly,
politics rather than economics now poses the biggest threat to
the long-term endurance of Europe's single currency.
(EUROZONE/POLITICS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 940 words)
Indian government sets out investor-friendly reform agenda
NEW DELHI - India's new government will pursue a broad
economic reform agenda focused on job creation through public
and private investment that also makes containing inflation its
top priority. (INDIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect
by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Frank Jack Daniel, 650 words)
Sisi keeps Egyptian premier to fix economy after turmoil
CAIRO - Newly inaugurated President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
reappoints Egypt's prime minister, signalling continuity as he
sets out to fix the economy and overcome political divisions
after a long period of turmoil and bloodshed. (EGYPT-CABINET/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Stephen Kalin)
OPEC's output ills mean its job is done, for now
VIENNA - It has been a long time since oil consuming
countries waited for an OPEC meeting in trepidation. The biggest
consumer, the United States, appears to care less than others,
bolstered by its own oil boom, and OPEC itself seems relaxed -
despite huge production problems. (OPEC/PREVIEW, moved, 830
words)
COMPANIES
Lloyds prices TSB stock market listing below book value
LONDON - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has priced the stock
market listing of its TSB business at below book value, aiming
to attract investors amid a flurry of new issues and make
progress on a much-delayed, costly sale. (LLOYDS-TSB/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 665 words)
Tyson wins bidding war for Hillshire over Pilgrim's Pride
Tyson Foods Inc says it prevails over Pilgrim's Pride Corp
in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands
Co, in a deal valued at $8.55 billion, including debt.
(TYSON-HILLSHIRE BRANDS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 435 words)
Merck & Co to buy Idenix for about $3.85 billion
Merck & Co Inc says it will buy Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc
in a deal valued at about $3.85 billion to complement its
hepatitis C portfolio. (MERCK&CO-IDENIX-PHARMA (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 330 words)
Cinven buys telecom unit from Spain's Gas Natural
LONDON/MADRID - Spanish utility Gas Natural says it has
agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to European
private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros ($694.4
million). (GASNATURAL-CINVEN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry,
500 words)
Spain's Iberdrola to invest $5 bln in Mexico over six years
MADRID - Spanish utility Iberdrola plans to invest at least
$5 billion (3.7 billion euros) in Mexico over the six years
through 2018, Chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan says, as the
country opens its traditionally sealed energy market to private
investment. (IBERDROLA-MEXICO/, moved, 200 words)
Alitalia needs a few weeks to close Etihad deal - CEO
ROME - Alitalia needs a few weeks to seal a deal with Etihad
which could see the Abu Dhabi airline invest 560 million euros
($762 million) in its struggling Italian peer in return for
hefty job cuts, Alitalia chief executive Gabriele del Torchio
says. (ALITALIA-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
Component makers gear up for China's tougher emission rules
SHANGHAI - Global companies that specialise in making
vehicle emissions cleaner are rushing to take advantage of
Beijing's war on pollution, as Chinese automakers look to comply
with tougher regulations in the world's biggest auto market.
(CHINA-AUTOS/POLLUTION (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Samuel Shen and
Kazunori Takada, 800 words)
COMMODITIES
S.Africa strike talks in crucial final day of mediation
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's AMCU union and major platinum
producers meet for more talks aimed at ending a crippling
five-month miners' strike, in a crucial day for negotiations
with the government set to pull out of mediation if a deal is
not agreed. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/(UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Zandi Shabalala and Joe Brock, 650 words)
Worry plagues commodity finance trade after Chinese probe
QINGDAO, China/SINGAPORE - Basic questions have begun to
play on the minds of traders and bankers doing business in the
world's largest raw material importer, after an investigation
began at Qingdao Port, a huge trading hub in the northeast, into
whether more than one licence had been issued against the same
material. (CHINA-QINGDAO/TRADE (PICTURES), moved, by Fayen Wong
and Manolo Serapio Jr, 1,100 words)
Ageing farmers, low-yields hurt Cameroon's cocoa ambitions
YAOUNDE/DAKAR - Cameroon's ambition to triple cocoa
production and become one of the world's top three producers
within a decade is being hampered by a failure to modernise
ageing plantations and attract young farmers to the sector.
(CAMEROON-COCOA/OUTPUT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Anne Mireille
Nzouankeu and Bate Felix, 1,145 words)