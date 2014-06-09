Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World stocks inch towards all-time high

LONDON - World shares are within touching distance of an all-time high, spurred on by the potent combination of record low global interest rates and the improving health of major economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Russia, Ukraine, EU in gas crisis talks as deadline looms

BRUSSELS - Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission hold last-minute talks aimed at averting a gas war and taking the heat out of a much wider conflict. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-EU, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis and Martin Santa, 600 words)

BP, Budweiser join soccer sponsors' revolt over Qatar

LONDON - Oil company BP and the maker of Budweiser beer join the ranks of World Cup sponsors pressing soccer's rulers to tackle corruption allegations over the awarding of the 2022 tournament to Qatar. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Keith Weir, 725 words)

Italy's Monte Paschi launches 5 bln euro share sale

MILAN - Bailed-out Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena launches a 5 billion euro ($6.9 billion) share sale, seeking to repay state aid and bolster its finances in preparation for a pan-European review of banks. (MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 600 words)

INSIGHT

Britain a haven for U.S. companies keen to cut tax bills

LONDON - Nothing about the narrow cream-coloured lobby at 160 Aldersgate Street in the City of London financial district gives a hint of its role at the centre of the offshore oil industry. (BRITAIN-USA/TAX, moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,565 words)

Detroit rolls dice by relying on casino cash

DETROIT/NEW YORK - Detroit's reliance on casino cash to help fund a recovery from the city's historic bankruptcy is a high-risk bet on what is an increasingly shaky source of income. (USA-DETROIT/CASINOS (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim Reid and Michael Erman, 1,280 words)

ECONOMY

China targets farm sector in bank reserve requirements cut

BEIJING - China's central bank is to cut the level of deposits that banks have to keep with it by 50 basis points for some lenders, a move to free up more cash for loans to bolster flagging economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/RRR (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Geopolitical fears jump up UK banks' risk list - BoE survey

LONDON - Fears of a further escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine have surged up British financial institutions' list of concerns over the past six months, a Bank of England survey shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/RISKS, moved, by David Milliken, 365 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-MANUFACTURERS/SURVEY, moved, 205 words

Euro zone Sentix index unexpectedly falls

BERLIN - Sentiment in the euro zone unexpectedly falls in June with investors unimpressed by the European Central Bank's package of measures to kickstart growth, the Sentix index survey shows. (EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 415 words)

Politics poses biggest risk to euro zone endurance

PARIS - With the euro zone bond market back to irrational exuberance and economic growth returning slowly if unevenly, politics rather than economics now poses the biggest threat to the long-term endurance of Europe's single currency. (EUROZONE/POLITICS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 940 words)

Indian government sets out investor-friendly reform agenda

NEW DELHI - India's new government will pursue a broad economic reform agenda focused on job creation through public and private investment that also makes containing inflation its top priority. (INDIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Frank Jack Daniel, 650 words)

Sisi keeps Egyptian premier to fix economy after turmoil

CAIRO - Newly inaugurated President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reappoints Egypt's prime minister, signalling continuity as he sets out to fix the economy and overcome political divisions after a long period of turmoil and bloodshed. (EGYPT-CABINET/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Stephen Kalin)

OPEC's output ills mean its job is done, for now

VIENNA - It has been a long time since oil consuming countries waited for an OPEC meeting in trepidation. The biggest consumer, the United States, appears to care less than others, bolstered by its own oil boom, and OPEC itself seems relaxed - despite huge production problems. (OPEC/PREVIEW, moved, 830 words)

COMPANIES

Lloyds prices TSB stock market listing below book value

LONDON - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has priced the stock market listing of its TSB business at below book value, aiming to attract investors amid a flurry of new issues and make progress on a much-delayed, costly sale. (LLOYDS-TSB/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 665 words)

Tyson wins bidding war for Hillshire over Pilgrim's Pride

Tyson Foods Inc says it prevails over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co, in a deal valued at $8.55 billion, including debt. (TYSON-HILLSHIRE BRANDS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 435 words)

Merck & Co to buy Idenix for about $3.85 billion

Merck & Co Inc says it will buy Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at about $3.85 billion to complement its hepatitis C portfolio. (MERCK&CO-IDENIX-PHARMA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 330 words)

Cinven buys telecom unit from Spain's Gas Natural

LONDON/MADRID - Spanish utility Gas Natural says it has agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to European private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros ($694.4 million). (GASNATURAL-CINVEN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry, 500 words)

Spain's Iberdrola to invest $5 bln in Mexico over six years

MADRID - Spanish utility Iberdrola plans to invest at least $5 billion (3.7 billion euros) in Mexico over the six years through 2018, Chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan says, as the country opens its traditionally sealed energy market to private investment. (IBERDROLA-MEXICO/, moved, 200 words)

Alitalia needs a few weeks to close Etihad deal - CEO

ROME - Alitalia needs a few weeks to seal a deal with Etihad which could see the Abu Dhabi airline invest 560 million euros ($762 million) in its struggling Italian peer in return for hefty job cuts, Alitalia chief executive Gabriele del Torchio says. (ALITALIA-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Component makers gear up for China's tougher emission rules

SHANGHAI - Global companies that specialise in making vehicle emissions cleaner are rushing to take advantage of Beijing's war on pollution, as Chinese automakers look to comply with tougher regulations in the world's biggest auto market. (CHINA-AUTOS/POLLUTION (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, 800 words)

COMMODITIES

S.Africa strike talks in crucial final day of mediation

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's AMCU union and major platinum producers meet for more talks aimed at ending a crippling five-month miners' strike, in a crucial day for negotiations with the government set to pull out of mediation if a deal is not agreed. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/(UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Zandi Shabalala and Joe Brock, 650 words)

Worry plagues commodity finance trade after Chinese probe

QINGDAO, China/SINGAPORE - Basic questions have begun to play on the minds of traders and bankers doing business in the world's largest raw material importer, after an investigation began at Qingdao Port, a huge trading hub in the northeast, into whether more than one licence had been issued against the same material. (CHINA-QINGDAO/TRADE (PICTURES), moved, by Fayen Wong and Manolo Serapio Jr, 1,100 words)

Ageing farmers, low-yields hurt Cameroon's cocoa ambitions

YAOUNDE/DAKAR - Cameroon's ambition to triple cocoa production and become one of the world's top three producers within a decade is being hampered by a failure to modernise ageing plantations and attract young farmers to the sector. (CAMEROON-COCOA/OUTPUT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Anne Mireille Nzouankeu and Bate Felix, 1,145 words)