TOP STORIES

Money market rates hit new low as ECB moves gain traction

LONDON - An all-time low for euro zone money market rates bolsters the region's bond rally and pushes down the euro as the European Central Bank's latest support measures begin to gain traction. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Euronext launches IPO, values business at up to $2.38 bln

PARIS - Euronext says it aims to raise between 880 million euros and 1.158 billion euros in an initial public offering which would value the European financial markets operator at up to 1.75 billion euros. (EURONEXT-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 500 words)

Rebuffing Cameron, Merkel sticks to Juncker for top EU job

HARPSUND, Sweden - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirms her support for Jean-Claude Juncker becoming the next president of the European Commission after meeting EU leaders critical of the Luxembourger. (EU-JUNCKER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, Kylie MacLellan and Simon Johnson, 500 words)

Russian and Ukraine resume efforts to solve gas dispute

MOSCOW - Russia and Ukraine will resume efforts to resolve a gas pricing dispute after a Russian deadline for Kiev to pay some of its debts passes without Moscow cutting off supplies. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GASFLOWS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, 600 words)

INSIGHT

U.S. banks search for loopholes in leveraged loan guidelines

NEW YORK - Wall Street banks are playing cat-and-mouse with U.S. regulators over rules that seek to reduce lending for deals that load up companies with too much debt, as they try to retain a profitable business and meet demands from clients and investors. (BANKS REGULATIONS/, moved, by Greg Roumeliotis and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 800 words)

+ See also:

- USA STOCKS/BETA, moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 800 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. small business confidence highest in over 6-1/2 years

WASHINGTON - U.S. small business sentiment hits its highest level in more than 6-1/2 years in the latest sign economic growth has shifted into higher gear. (USA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved 300 words)

CITIC warns over China port probe, private firm investigated

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - China is investigating a private metals trading firm over a suspected metal financing scam at Qingdao port, police sources say, as CITIC Resources Holdings warns that metal it owns at the port may be affected by the probe. (CHINA-QINGDAO/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 600 words

COMPANIES

Monte dei Paschi fails to trade for 2nd day of share sale

MILAN - Shares in Monte dei Paschi, the bailed-out Italian bank raising 5 billion euros via a rights issue, does not trade for a second day due to a technical bottleneck that has created a big gap between bid and offer prices. (MONTEPASCHI-STOCKS/, moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 500 words)

Imperial Tobacco launches seeks listing for logistics unit

LONDON - Imperial Tobacco Group is to seek a listing for its European logistics division Logista on the Spanish stock market, the British company says, as it focuses on its core cigarettes business. (IMPERIAL TOBACCO-LOGISTA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Martinne Geller and Paul Sandle, 400 words)

Tesco takes on UK banks with current account launch

LONDON - Tesco Bank, the financial services arm of Britain's biggest retailer, has launched its first personal current or checking account, looking to challenge established lenders and bring shoppers back into its parent's stores. (TESCO-BANK-ACCOUNT/, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

China IPO market resumes after 4-month hiatus

SHANGHAI - Seven Chinese firms launch mainland initial public offerings, marking a resumption of China's IPO market after a four-month hiatus which could wipe out as much as 6 percent of investment banks' revenue this year. (CHINA-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

E-tailers growth ensnared in India's logistics jungle

MUMBAI - Online retailers jostling for a chunk of India's $13 billion e-commerce trade are so desperate to avoid snarled roads and inefficient railways that they fly their packages in the passenger cabin of costly commercial flights. The cargo, however, often gets bumped off. (INDIA RETAIL/, moved, by Nandita Bose, 1,050 words)