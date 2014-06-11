Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
EU investigates tax rulings on Apple, Starbucks, Fiat unit
BRUSSELS - The European Commission says it has opened three
in-depth investigations into tax decisions affecting Apple,
Starbucks and Fiat Finance and Trade in Ireland, the Netherlands
and Luxembourg. (APPLE-TAX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Croft,
370 words)
ECB may buy "simple and transparent" ABS, says Mersch
BARCELONA - The European Central Bank may buy "simple and
transparent" asset-backed securities (ABS) to help achieve its
target of delivering price stability to the euro zone, ECB
Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/POLICY-ABS (UPDATE
1), moved, 415 words)
+ see also:
- ECB/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Mardiste, 390 words
Emirates cancels order for 70 Airbus A350 planes
TOULOUSE - Airbus lost a major order when Dubai's Emirates
airline cancelled its entire requirement for 70 A350 jets,
dealing an unexpected blow to the European planemaker and engine
maker Rolls-Royce. (AIRBUS GROUP-EMIRATES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, 670 words)
Taxi protests against ride-app Uber threaten gridlock
LONDON/PARIS - Commuters in London, Berlin, Paris and Madrid
face a day of traffic chaos as taxi drivers mount one of the
biggest protests against the threat of Uber, a U.S. car service
that allows people to summon rides at the touch of a button.
(PROTESTS-TAXIS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Jack Stubbs and
Brian Love, 940 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Stocks retreat from peaks, euro dips
PARIS - Stocks retreat from recent highs as profit warnings
dent investors' enthusiasm for equities while the euro falls
towards a four-month low in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic
data and the European Central Bank's monetary easing.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)
Bundesbank's Dombret says up to market to revive ABS sector
LONDON - It is up to the market and not public authorities
to take the leading role in reviving the asset-backed securities
sector, Andreas Dombret, a member of the board of Germany's
Bundesbank says. (BUNDESBANK-DOMBRET/ABS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200
words)
ECONOMY
UK unemployment falls to lowest since 2009, wage growth weak
LONDON - Britain's labour market recovery gathers speed as
a record number of people find work and drive unemployment to
its lowest level in more than five years in the three months to
April. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa and William Schomberg, 735 words)
Lew says as US economy gains traction
WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says the
economy is gaining traction but the lack of progress on wages
and employment remains disappointing. (USA-ECONOMY/JACKLEW,
moved, by Howard Schneider, 325 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/TIGHTENING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir and
Jonathan Spicer, 1,060 words
China ramps up spending to spur economy
BEIJING - China's central bank says it will keep monetary
policy steady in 2014, even as the finance ministry says fiscal
spending surged nearly 25 percent in May from a year earlier,
highlighting government efforts to energise the slowing economy.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 630 words)
Gas price talks resume, Kiev rejects latest Russian offer
BRUSSELS/KIEV - Russia and Ukraine resume efforts to settle
their gas price row after Kiev rejects a proposal that will have
cut its gas bill by around a fifth and averts a possible
suspension of supplies that will also hit the rest of Europe.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/GASTALKS (PICTURE), moved, by Barbara Lewis and
Natalia Zinets, 690 words)
Portugal sells 975 mln euros in 10-year bond sale
LISBON - Portugal easily surpasses the planned issue amount
at its first bond auction since exiting a bailout last month,
selling 975 million euros of 10-year bonds at the lowest yield
in years. (PORTUGAL-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
OPEC agrees to renew 30 mln bpd oil output ceiling
VIENNA - OPEC agrees to renew its oil production ceiling of
30 million barrels a day for the second half of this year, in a
widely anticipated decision. (OPEC-AGREEMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
200 words)
COMPANIES
Faulty Takata airbags prompt expanded Toyota recall
TOKYO - Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp's safety crisis
deepens after the world's biggest carmaker Toyota Motor Corp
recalls 650,000 more vehicles in Japan, and the supplier
cautions further fixes may be needed. (TOYOTA-RECALL/ (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 710 words)
+ See also:
- GM-RECALL/FUTURE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Klayman and
Jessica Dye, 1,100 words
European, US helicopters makers bid for Japan deal - sources
TOKYO - Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter
makers and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2
billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would
also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions
say. (JAPAN-MILITARY/HELICOPTER (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 950 words)
Swiss firms face currency threat after ECB move
LONDON - Safe-haven Swiss stocks such as food giant Nestle,
watchmaker Swatch and luxury-goods group Richemont face the
threat of a rising Swiss franc after the European Central Bank's
rate cut. (EUROPE-STOCKS/SWITZERLAND (GRAPHIC), expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
Zara owner Inditex and H&M report strong sales growth
MADRID - The world's two top fashion retailers Zara owner
Inditex and Hennes & Mauritz reports strong sales growth,
benefiting from a recovery in consumer spending in their core
markets in Europe. (INDITEX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sarah Morris,
700 words)
Siemens says teams up with Mitsubishi on Alstom bid plans
FRANKFURT - German conglomerate Siemens has teamed up with
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to look at a potential
proposal for Alstom assets, the German company says.
(ALSTOM/SIEMENS-MITSUBISHI HEAVY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
200 words)
Lufthansa warns on profit, shares plunge
FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa lowers its profit
targets for the next two years citing competition from Middle
East and low-cost carriers, sending its shares plunging.
(LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 650 words)
Alibaba to buy out UCWeb in China's biggest internet merger
BEIJING - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will fully acquire
mobile browser firm UCWeb in the biggest merger in Chinese
internet history, upping the stakes in its battle with
arch-rivals Tencent and Baidu. (ALIBABA GROUP-UCWEB/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Paul Carsten, 415 words)
Ex-Bank of Italy executives among 62 in usury probe - source
BARI, Italy - Two former Bank of Italy directors and the
chief executive of Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit SpA, are
among 62 people under investigation in a case relating to
interest rates charged on loans, a police source says.
(ITALY-USURY/, moved, 200 words)
Austria to wipe out some Hypo guaranteed debt-sources
VIENNA - Austria aims to wipe out 890 million euros ($1.21
billion) of subordinated Hypo Alpe Adria debt guaranteed by the
bank's home province of Carinthia to ensure that investors - not
just taxpayers - share wind-down costs for the lender,
government sources say. (AUSTRIA-HYPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 460 words)
Sainsbury's sales fall as King era draws to a close
LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury posts a second straight
fall in quarterly underlying sales, highlighting the challenges
facing its new CEO as the long-serving Justin King steps down
amid subdued consumer demand and mounting competition.
(SAINSBURY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 745 words)
+ See also:
- DELHAIZE-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Robert-Jan Bartunek, 380 words
- DANONE-FACTORIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words