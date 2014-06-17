Editor: David Stamp +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Uneasy Iraq lull gives investors some breathing space
LONDON - Merger and acquisition speculation gives European
stocks a shot in the arm, while commodity and emerging market
investors are somewhat calmed by the absence of an escalation in
the Iraq crisis overnight. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved,
by Jamie McGeever, 730 words)
France wants better Alstom offers - presidency source
PARIS - The French government raises the stakes in the
battle for the power assets of engineering group Alstom, urging
rival suitors General Electric (GE) and Siemens to come up with
better offers. (ALSTOM-OFFER/FRANCE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Natalie Huet and Elizabeth Pineau, 515 words)
UK inflation falls to 4 1/2-year low in May, but house
prices soar
LONDON - British inflation slumps to a 4 1/2-year low last
month but house prices surge in April, according to data that
clouds the view for Bank of England policymakers gauging
Britain's economic recovery. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 565 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 890 words
- BRITAIN BOE/CARNEY, moved, 250 words
- BANKOFENGLAND-INTEREST RATE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa, 550 words
BP to sign $20 bln LNG supply deal with China's CNOOC
MOSCOW/MILAN - BP will sign a deal worth around $20 billion
to supply China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) with
liquefied natural gas (LNG), Chief Executive Bob Dudley says at
a conference in Moscow. (BP/LNG (UPDATE 1), moved, 515 words)
INVESTMENT
Low global yields, short memories propel frontier debt
revival
LONDON - Investors are returning to the riskier, less
developed bond markets of Africa and other frontier economies,
burying memories of past setbacks and plunging in after global
yields failed to rise as much as expected.
(EMERGINGMARKETS-BONDS/FRONTIER, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 930
words)
ECONOMY
German investor morale unexpectedly falls again in June
MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor morale
unexpectedly falls again in June, to its lowest in about 1-1/2
years, a leading survey shows in a sign that second-quarter
growth in Europe's biggest economy may weaken. (GERMANY-ZEW/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin and Harro Ten Wolde, 480
words)
Cheap money, push for returns creating risk, says Bank of
Spain
MADRID - The Bank of Spain warns that global easing of
monetary policy coupled with a push for returns has become risky
as investors chase profit, suggesting some are paying too little
attention to assets' underlying value. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Paul Day, 455 words)
Reuters monthly long-term economic poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 100 economists on
the economic outlook for the United States and the euro zone,
future monetary policy options and risks to recovery. The
results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET.
(ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words
Greece plans summer bond issue after April success
ATHENS - Greece is preparing to issue a small-sized,
medium-term bond in the coming weeks to follow on the heels of
its successful return to debt markets this year after a
four-year exile, a senior finance ministry official tells
Reuters. (GREECE-DEBT/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Lefteris
Papadimas, 490 words)
Iraq's oil growth at risk as demand, for now,
accelerates-IEA
LONDON - Iraq's oil growth targets look increasingly at
risk, the International Energy Agency says, as threats to
supplies from political instability and violence grow just as
demand is picking up due to a stronger global economy. (IEA-OIL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 730 words)
Science should settle farm debates in EU/U.S. trade deal -
U.S.
BRUSSELS - A planned EU/U.S. trade deal needs to sweep away
"non-scientific barriers" that restrict U.S. farmers from
selling the likes of genetically modified crops and certain
meats from Europe, the U.S. agriculture secretary says.
(EU-US/TRADE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop,
550 words)
COMPANIES
Shire hits record high as drugmaker braces for takeover bids
LONDON - Shares in Shire hit a record high on expectations
of a takeover as dealmaking sweeps the drugs sector, after
Reuters reports the group has hired investment bank Citi as a
defence adviser. (SHIRE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
620 words)
Shell to sell most of stake in Australia's Woodside for $5.7
bln
MELBOURNE - Royal Dutch Shell launches a long-anticipated
sale of most of its stake in Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd,
looking to reap about $5.7 billion as it moves to focus on
developing its own gas assets in Australia.
(WOODSIDE-SHELL/BUYBACK (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sonali Paul, 700
words)
S.Africa's Woolworths investors approve $2 bln David Jones
deal
CAPE TOWN - Shareholders of Woolworths overwhelmingly back
the South African retailer's $2 billion buyout of Australia's
David Jones. (SAFRICA-WOOLWORTHS HLD (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Wendell Roelf, 345 words)
Lloyds Bank lifts minimum price for TSB listing -sources
LONDON - New British bank TSB will be valued at 1.3 billion
pounds or more when it lists on the stock market this week after
its parent Lloyds Banking Group lifts the minimum price it will
sell shares at, people familiar with the matter says. (LLOYDS
BANKING-TSB BANKING GRP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
BG sells UK CATS gas pipeline stake to infrastructure fund
LONDON - Britain's BG Group has sold a majority stake in one
of Europe's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure
Partners for nearly $1 billion, the firm's first major asset
sale since announcing a portfolio review to beef up its
finances. (BGGROUP/BRIEF (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)
Maersk gives up ship pooling plan, shares fall 6.2 pct
COPENHAGEN - A.P. Moller-Maersk says it has abandoned a
planned ship pooling network after China's Ministry of Commerce
surprisingly announced it had not approved it. (MAERSK-NETWORK/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 300 words)
S.Africa platinum firms, union agree "in principle" offer -
Implats
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's platinum producers and union
AMCU have agreed on a broad wage offer to end a protracted
strike but details such as the timeframe and additional benefits
are still outstanding, Impala Platinum says. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
US banks seen falling short of new debt funding rule
WASHINGTON - Wells Fargo, State Street and JPMorgan Chase &
Co are below or almost at minimum capital thresholds expected to
be included in a rule still being hammered out by U.S.
regulators that's meant to mitigate taxpayer losses in another
financial crisis, according to a Reuters analysis.
(USA-BANKS/DEBT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Douwe Miedema, 1,075
words)
British insurer RSA to sell Asia unit in up to $500 mln deal
-sources
HONG KONG - RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest
non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an
auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide
range of suitors, people familiar with the sale process tell
Reuters. (RSA INS GRP-ASIA/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny
Thomas, 500 words)
For Africa and its entrepreneurs, credit bureaus the path to
growth
LUSAKA/LAGOS - When Joyce Musonda wanted to start a business
two years ago selling kitchen tiles from her backyard in an
up-and-coming district of Zambia's capital of Lusaka, she braced
herself for a battle to find a start-up loan. (AFRICA-CREDIT/,
moved, by David Dolan and Chris Mfula, 785 words)