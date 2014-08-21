Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Business growth slows in Asia, Europe

LONDON/BEIJING - Business growth in China and across Europe slows, raising the case for fresh policy steps to keep the economies on track, surveys show. (GOBAL-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White, 500 words

Euro steadies at 11-month low as dollar reigns supreme

LONDON - Some reassuring data from Germany eases pressure on the struggling euro after speculation about an earlier rate rise from the Federal Reserve pushes the dollar to an 11-month high.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Funds could face market curbs after lobbying backfires

LONDON - Fund managers may face tougher scrutiny by global regulators than planned after their intense lobbying against a first proposal backfired, industry sources and G20 officials say. (G20 FUNDS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 500 words)

+ See also:

- USA BANKS/RISKS, moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 700 words

- G20-BANKS/, moved by Huw Jones, 400 words

- DERIVATIVES-RULES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

ZF/TRW supplier deal a race to build hi-tech expertise

FRANKFURT - For German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen its attempt to buy U.S. rival TRW will take the company to the front of the grid as the race to make cars ever more intelligent and connected splits the industry into those making commoditised components and system providers that put the driver in the back seat. (ZFFRIDRICHSHFN-TRWAUTOSHLDG/AUTONOMOUS, moved, by Edward Taylor, 850 words)

INSIGHT

How aggressive lending came back to bite South Africa's Abil

JOHANNESBURG - Unemployed South African construction worker Daniel isn't sure how he fell so deeply in debt. All he knows is that African Bank Investments, which was bailed out this month, kept offering him money and he kept taking. (ABIL-BAILOUT/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 1,180 words)

ECONOMY

UK retail sales growth falls, public finances weak

LONDON - British retail sales grew in July at the slowest annual rate since November last year, while the government fails to make major inroads into a looming overshoot in public borrowing, data shows.(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 770 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall, continued claims at 7-year low

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to a sustained improvement in labour market conditions. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, 450 words)

Ukraine's economy minister Sheremeta offers resignation

KIEV - Ukrainian Economy Minister Pavlo Sheremeta says he has tendered his resignation and has voiced frustration at not being able to push ahead with much-needed economic reform. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SHEREMETA (UPDATE 1), moved, tv, pix, 298 words)

France forced to import wheat as rain hits crop quality

PARIS - France is importing Lithuanian and British milling wheat to mix with its poor grade rain-soaked crop in a rare move aimed at meeting quality requirements under contracts signed before the harvest, trade and industry sources say. (GRAINS-FRANCE/IMPORTS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie Parent, 470 words)

COMPANIES

Family Dollar rejects Dollar General on antitrust worries

America's Family Dollar Stores Inc rejects Dollar General Corp's $8.95 billion acquisition offer, citing antitrust concerns, and reaffirms its support for a buyout offer from Dollar Tree Inc. (FAMILY-DOLLAR ST OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Microsoft to install Opera browsers on mobile phones

OSLO - Norwegian software maker Opera signs a deal to take over the browser building unit of Microsoft's Nokia mobile phone unit in a deal that could launch the browser on 100 million phones a year. (OPERASOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joachim Dagenborg, 500 words)

Infineon says isn't overspending on International Rectifier

FRANKFURT - Infineon brushes off concern that it is spending too much to buy U.S.-based International Rectifier, saying the deal promises a wealth of benefits for the German chipmaker. (INFINEONTECHNOL-MERGERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 360 words)

Raiffeisen plays down impact of Russia sanctions

VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International expects no significant impact from western sanctions against Russia and will not back out of its most profitable market, the Austrian lender says as it posts surprisingly strong quarterly results. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 750 words)

Germany gives E.ON credit guarantees to strike LNG deals

MILAN/LONDON - Germany is providing multi-billion euro financial guarantees to help its biggest utility E.ON strike long-term gas import deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter says, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies. (EON-LNG), moving shortly, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein, 770 words)