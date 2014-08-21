Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Business growth slows in Asia, Europe
LONDON/BEIJING - Business growth in China and across Europe
slows, raising the case for fresh policy steps to keep the
economies on track, surveys show. (GOBAL-ECONOMY/ (GRAPHIC),
moved, by Jonathan Cable and Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, Stanley White, 500 words
Euro steadies at 11-month low as dollar reigns supreme
LONDON - Some reassuring data from Germany eases pressure on
the struggling euro after speculation about an earlier rate rise
from the Federal Reserve pushes the dollar to an 11-month
high.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
Funds could face market curbs after lobbying backfires
LONDON - Fund managers may face tougher scrutiny by global
regulators than planned after their intense lobbying against a
first proposal backfired, industry sources and G20 officials
say. (G20 FUNDS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 500 words)
+ See also:
- USA BANKS/RISKS, moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 700 words
- G20-BANKS/, moved by Huw Jones, 400 words
- DERIVATIVES-RULES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
ZF/TRW supplier deal a race to build hi-tech expertise
FRANKFURT - For German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen
its attempt to buy U.S. rival TRW will take the company to the
front of the grid as the race to make cars ever more intelligent
and connected splits the industry into those making commoditised
components and system providers that put the driver in the back
seat. (ZFFRIDRICHSHFN-TRWAUTOSHLDG/AUTONOMOUS, moved, by Edward
Taylor, 850 words)
INSIGHT
How aggressive lending came back to bite South Africa's Abil
JOHANNESBURG - Unemployed South African construction worker
Daniel isn't sure how he fell so deeply in debt. All he knows is
that African Bank Investments, which was bailed out this month,
kept offering him money and he kept taking. (ABIL-BAILOUT/
(INSIGHT), moved, by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 1,180
words)
ECONOMY
UK retail sales growth falls, public finances weak
LONDON - British retail sales grew in July at the slowest
annual rate since November last year, while the government fails
to make major inroads into a looming overshoot in public
borrowing, data shows.(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 770
words)
U.S. jobless claims fall, continued claims at 7-year low
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week,
pointing to a sustained improvement in labour market conditions.
(USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, 450 words)
Ukraine's economy minister Sheremeta offers resignation
KIEV - Ukrainian Economy Minister Pavlo Sheremeta says he
has tendered his resignation and has voiced frustration at not
being able to push ahead with much-needed economic reform.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/SHEREMETA (UPDATE 1), moved, tv, pix, 298 words)
France forced to import wheat as rain hits crop quality
PARIS - France is importing Lithuanian and British milling
wheat to mix with its poor grade rain-soaked crop in a rare move
aimed at meeting quality requirements under contracts signed
before the harvest, trade and industry sources say.
(GRAINS-FRANCE/IMPORTS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie Parent,
470 words)
COMPANIES
Family Dollar rejects Dollar General on antitrust worries
America's Family Dollar Stores Inc rejects Dollar General
Corp's $8.95 billion acquisition offer, citing antitrust
concerns, and reaffirms its support for a buyout offer from
Dollar Tree Inc. (FAMILY-DOLLAR ST OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400
words)
Microsoft to install Opera browsers on mobile phones
OSLO - Norwegian software maker Opera signs a deal to take
over the browser building unit of Microsoft's Nokia mobile phone
unit in a deal that could launch the browser on 100 million
phones a year. (OPERASOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Joachim Dagenborg, 500 words)
Infineon says isn't overspending on International Rectifier
FRANKFURT - Infineon brushes off concern that it is spending
too much to buy U.S.-based International Rectifier, saying the
deal promises a wealth of benefits for the German chipmaker.
(INFINEONTECHNOL-MERGERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maria Sheahan,
360 words)
Raiffeisen plays down impact of Russia sanctions
VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International expects no
significant impact from western sanctions against Russia and
will not back out of its most profitable market, the Austrian
lender says as it posts surprisingly strong quarterly results.
(RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Michael Shields
and Angelika Gruber, 750 words)
Germany gives E.ON credit guarantees to strike LNG deals
MILAN/LONDON - Germany is providing multi-billion euro
financial guarantees to help its biggest utility E.ON strike
long-term gas import deals, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter says, as it seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian
supplies. (EON-LNG), moving shortly, by Oleg Vukmanovic and
Henning Gloystein, 770 words)