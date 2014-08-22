Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Dollar waits on Yellen, Ukraine nerves knock stocks

LONDON - The dollar steadies after its strongest weekly run since March as markets wait for the Federal Reserve and ECB to provide a steer on their diverging policy plans, while stocks in Europe take a knock as a Russian convoy pushes into Ukraine.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Fed's Bullard says European slowdown concerning

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo - A top official at the U.S. Federal Reserve calls on the European Central Bank to act to bolster the flagging euro zone economy and lift inflation, warning of risks to the global recovery. (USA-FED/BULLARD (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

RBS could split Coutts International to woo Asian buyers

SINGAPORE/ZURICH - Royal Bank of Scotland plc could split its international private bank into separate European and Asian divisions to attract Asian buyers who have the financial muscle for a deal but are reluctant to take on European client risk. (COUTTS-SALE (DEALTALK), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Saeed Azhar and Katharina Bart, 900 words)

London bourse plans $1.6 bln rights issue for Russell deal

LONDON - The London Stock Exchange Group says it will raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part fund the acquisition of U.S. indexes group Frank Russell. (LSE-RUSSELL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Pamela Barbaglia, 600 words)

Russian import bans a boon for food tycoons

MOSCOW - In the escalating dispute between Russia and the West over Ukraine, a group of businessmen with Kremlin connections are emerging as likely beneficiaries of the tit-for-tat sanctions. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA TRADE, moved, by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar, 900 words)

INVESTMENT

German share valuations cheapest for years against peers

PARIS/LONDON - After years of outperformance, German stocks are at their cheapest valuation levels relative to rest of Europe in almost a decade. Even though company fundamentals are still sound, the first signs of cracks in the German economy this summer are set to encourage tactical traders to chase a narrowing of the outsize valuation gap. (MARKETS-GERMANY-STOCKS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Vikram Subhedar, 700 words)

Goldman wins big role in China's preferred shares deals

HONG KONG - As Chinese banks prepare to raise $55 billion in the country's first preferred share offers, foreign investment banks with experience in structuring such deals are ready to pounce on a potential $275 million in underwriting fees. (CHINA-BANKS/ISSUE (DEALTALK), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 830 words)

ECONOMY

Argentina slams U.S. Judge Griesa for "imperialist" attitude

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina accuses the U.S. judge who called the country's new debt restructuring plan illegal of making "imperialist" comments against the South American nation.(ARGENTINA-DEBT/, moved, 300 words)

Indonesia's president-elect eyes fuel hike to boost budget

JAKARTA - President-elect Joko Widodo will sit down with Indonesia's outgoing leader next week in the hope of reaching an agreement to raise fuel prices before the handover in October, a move that would help ease budget-sapping subsidy costs. (INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 500 words)

Japan firms hit by labour crunch, many see profits squeezed

TOKYO - Some 60 percent of Japanese firms are finding it increasingly difficult to secure sufficient workers, hit by a pervasive labour shortage that is pushing up hiring costs and starting to eat into profits, a Reuters poll shows. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (PIX), moved, James Topham, 675 words)

COMPANIES

Rocket Internet and Zalando to unveil IPO in Sept - sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 German venture capital firm Rocket Internet and Zalando, Europe's biggest fashion retailer, are each on the brink of announcing plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange, several sources with knowledge of the matter say. (ZALANDO-ROCKET/IPO (UPDATE 2), expect shortly, by Alexander Hübner, 700 words)

Co-Op Bank has lost 30,000 customers this year

LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Bank says it has lost nearly 30,000 customers in the first half of 2014 following the near collapse of the bank last year and a drug scandal involving former chairman Paul Flowers. (COOP-BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Germany clears $6.9 bln RWE unit sale to Russian investor

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Germany's economy ministry approved the sale of utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian investor, despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis. (RWE-SALE/MINISTRY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Chinese firm sells insurance along with baby milk powder

HONG KONG - A Chinese consumer goods company has started selling insurance for its baby milk powder products, the country's second-largest insurer tells Reuters, highlighting the unusual tactics companies are adopting to address heightened concerns over food safety. (CHINA-FOODSAFETY/MILK-INSURANCE, moved, by Clare Baldwin, Diana Chan, 365 words)