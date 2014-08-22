Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Dollar waits on Yellen, Ukraine nerves knock stocks
LONDON - The dollar steadies after its strongest weekly run
since March as markets wait for the Federal Reserve and ECB to
provide a steer on their diverging policy plans, while stocks in
Europe take a knock as a Russian convoy pushes into
Ukraine.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
Fed's Bullard says European slowdown concerning
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo - A top official at the U.S. Federal
Reserve calls on the European Central Bank to act to bolster the
flagging euro zone economy and lift inflation, warning of risks
to the global recovery. (USA-FED/BULLARD (UPDATE 1), expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)
RBS could split Coutts International to woo Asian buyers
SINGAPORE/ZURICH - Royal Bank of Scotland plc could split
its international private bank into separate European and Asian
divisions to attract Asian buyers who have the financial muscle
for a deal but are reluctant to take on European client risk.
(COUTTS-SALE (DEALTALK), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Saeed
Azhar and Katharina Bart, 900 words)
London bourse plans $1.6 bln rights issue for Russell deal
LONDON - The London Stock Exchange Group says it will raise
938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part fund the acquisition
of U.S. indexes group Frank Russell. (LSE-RUSSELL/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Pamela Barbaglia, 600 words)
Russian import bans a boon for food tycoons
MOSCOW - In the escalating dispute between Russia and the
West over Ukraine, a group of businessmen with Kremlin
connections are emerging as likely beneficiaries of the
tit-for-tat sanctions. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA TRADE, moved, by
Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar, 900 words)
INVESTMENT
German share valuations cheapest for years against peers
PARIS/LONDON - After years of outperformance, German stocks
are at their cheapest valuation levels relative to rest of
Europe in almost a decade. Even though company fundamentals are
still sound, the first signs of cracks in the German economy
this summer are set to encourage tactical traders to chase a
narrowing of the outsize valuation gap.
(MARKETS-GERMANY-STOCKS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Blaise
Robinson and Vikram Subhedar, 700 words)
Goldman wins big role in China's preferred shares deals
HONG KONG - As Chinese banks prepare to raise $55 billion in
the country's first preferred share offers, foreign investment
banks with experience in structuring such deals are ready to
pounce on a potential $275 million in underwriting fees.
(CHINA-BANKS/ISSUE (DEALTALK), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 830
words)
ECONOMY
Argentina slams U.S. Judge Griesa for "imperialist" attitude
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina accuses the U.S. judge who called
the country's new debt restructuring plan illegal of making
"imperialist" comments against the South American
nation.(ARGENTINA-DEBT/, moved, 300 words)
Indonesia's president-elect eyes fuel hike to boost budget
JAKARTA - President-elect Joko Widodo will sit down with
Indonesia's outgoing leader next week in the hope of reaching an
agreement to raise fuel prices before the handover in October, a
move that would help ease budget-sapping subsidy costs.
(INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 500 words)
Japan firms hit by labour crunch, many see profits squeezed
TOKYO - Some 60 percent of Japanese firms are finding it
increasingly difficult to secure sufficient workers, hit by a
pervasive labour shortage that is pushing up hiring costs and
starting to eat into profits, a Reuters poll shows.
(JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (PIX), moved, James Topham, 675 words)
COMPANIES
Rocket Internet and Zalando to unveil IPO in Sept - sources
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 German venture capital firm
Rocket Internet and Zalando, Europe's biggest fashion retailer,
are each on the brink of announcing plans to list on the
Frankfurt stock exchange, several sources with knowledge of the
matter say. (ZALANDO-ROCKET/IPO (UPDATE 2), expect shortly, by
Alexander Hübner, 700 words)
Co-Op Bank has lost 30,000 customers this year
LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Bank says it has lost nearly
30,000 customers in the first half of 2014 following the near
collapse of the bank last year and a drug scandal involving
former chairman Paul Flowers. (COOP-BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2,
moved, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Germany clears $6.9 bln RWE unit sale to Russian investor
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Germany's economy ministry approved the
sale of utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian
investor, despite tensions between Russia and the West over the
Ukraine crisis. (RWE-SALE/MINISTRY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Chinese firm sells insurance along with baby milk powder
HONG KONG - A Chinese consumer goods company has started
selling insurance for its baby milk powder products, the
country's second-largest insurer tells Reuters, highlighting the
unusual tactics companies are adopting to address heightened
concerns over food safety. (CHINA-FOODSAFETY/MILK-INSURANCE,
moved, by Clare Baldwin, Diana Chan, 365 words)