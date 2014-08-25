Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Draghi about-face as he tries to jolt euro zone into life
FRANKFURT - Prodding governments to do more to boost demand
and hinting at European Central Bank action to go along with it
marks a major shift in ECB chief Mario Draghi's euro zone policy
away from a focus on austerity towards reviving
growth(ECB-POLICY/DRAGHI (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Paul Carrel,
750 words)
Euro, bond yields fall on ECB stimulus bet
LONDON - Yields on several euro zone government bonds fall
to record lows, the euro hits a near one-year trough and the
region's stocks rally as investors see rising chances of further
policy easing by the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL
(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 650 words)
French government resigns after leftists call for U-turn
PARIS - French President Francois Hollande asks his prime
minister to form a new government, looking to impose his will on
the cabinet after rebel leftist ministers call for an economic
policy U-turn. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 670
words)
Espirito Santo clan in 11th-hour borrowing spree - sources
LISBON - The corporate empire of Portugal's Espirito Santos
family issued 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) of new debt in the
first six months of 2014, according to people familiar with the
matter, just as the clan's businesses were nearing bankruptcy.
(PORTUGAL-BES (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sergio Goncalves and Laura
Noonan, 830 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
CME resumes electronic trading after glitch delays open
SYDNEY - CME Group delays the start of trade on its
electronic platform by four hours due to technical problems, the
latest glitch to hit the world's largest futures market
operator. (CME GROUP-TRADE/ISSUE (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Fancy investing in a plane? Crowdfunding offers the chance
BERLIN - Crowdfunding has been used to finance everything
from bands to business start-ups, social causes and even plastic
surgery. Now it's being used to buy planes.
(AIRPLANE-CROWDFUNDING/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 940 words)
INSIGHT
Behind Indonesia mines deal, new minister and mining legend
JAKARTA - As negotiations to resolve an increasingly bitter
dispute over Indonesian mining rules teetered on the brink of
collapse, the chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Inc James "Jim Bob"
Moffett flew to Jakarta for last-ditch talks. (INDONESIA-MINING/
(PIX), moved, by Randy Fabi, Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor,
1,250 words)
ECONOMY
Ukraine crisis sours German business morale in August
BERLIN - German business sentiment drops for a fourth
straight month as concerns about the Ukraine crisis and the
impact of sanctions against Russia sweep through corporate
boardrooms in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Michelle Martin, 650 words)
Merkel backs Spain's de Guindos as Eurogroup head
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - Germany will back Spanish
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as the next head of the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, replacing Dutch
finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Chancellor Angela Merkel
says. (GERMANY-EUROGROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
Mum's the word on soaring Swedish debt as poll nears
STOCKHOLM - Johan and Alejandra are the kind of Swedes the
IMF has been warning about - piling up debt to keep up with an
ever-rising property market and fund a lifestyle of travel,
maids and nights out. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/DEBT (PIX), moved, by Mia
Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 1,340 words)
COMPANIES
Roche to buy U.S. biotech firm InterMune for $8.3 bln
LONDON/ZURICH - Roche Holding has agreed to buy U.S. biotech
company InterMune for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest
multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical
sector. (INTERMUNE-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler
and Caroline Copley, 1,100 words)
Deepening rivalries test German luxury car dominance
PARIS/BERLIN - Berlin-based PR executive Herbert Franz
should be a soft target for German luxury automakers - his last
car was a BMW X3 - but he can't wait to leave them behind.
(AUTOS-PREMIUMS/ (PIX), moved, by Laurence Frost and Andreas
Cremer, 1,330 words)
Sony says Playstation back online, user information safe
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO - Sony Corp's PlayStation Network is
back online following a cyber attack that took it down over the
weekend, which coincided with a bomb scare on a commercial
flight carrying a top Sony executive in the United States.
(SONY-NETWORK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Malathi Nayak, Sophie
Knight, 440 words)