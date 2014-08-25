Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Draghi about-face as he tries to jolt euro zone into life

FRANKFURT - Prodding governments to do more to boost demand and hinting at European Central Bank action to go along with it marks a major shift in ECB chief Mario Draghi's euro zone policy away from a focus on austerity towards reviving growth(ECB-POLICY/DRAGHI (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Paul Carrel, 750 words)

Euro, bond yields fall on ECB stimulus bet

LONDON - Yields on several euro zone government bonds fall to record lows, the euro hits a near one-year trough and the region's stocks rally as investors see rising chances of further policy easing by the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 650 words)

French government resigns after leftists call for U-turn

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande asks his prime minister to form a new government, looking to impose his will on the cabinet after rebel leftist ministers call for an economic policy U-turn. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 670 words)

Espirito Santo clan in 11th-hour borrowing spree - sources

LISBON - The corporate empire of Portugal's Espirito Santos family issued 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) of new debt in the first six months of 2014, according to people familiar with the matter, just as the clan's businesses were nearing bankruptcy. (PORTUGAL-BES (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sergio Goncalves and Laura Noonan, 830 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

CME resumes electronic trading after glitch delays open

SYDNEY - CME Group delays the start of trade on its electronic platform by four hours due to technical problems, the latest glitch to hit the world's largest futures market operator. (CME GROUP-TRADE/ISSUE (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

Fancy investing in a plane? Crowdfunding offers the chance

BERLIN - Crowdfunding has been used to finance everything from bands to business start-ups, social causes and even plastic surgery. Now it's being used to buy planes. (AIRPLANE-CROWDFUNDING/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 940 words)

INSIGHT

Behind Indonesia mines deal, new minister and mining legend

JAKARTA - As negotiations to resolve an increasingly bitter dispute over Indonesian mining rules teetered on the brink of collapse, the chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Inc James "Jim Bob" Moffett flew to Jakarta for last-ditch talks. (INDONESIA-MINING/ (PIX), moved, by Randy Fabi, Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor, 1,250 words)

ECONOMY

Ukraine crisis sours German business morale in August

BERLIN - German business sentiment drops for a fourth straight month as concerns about the Ukraine crisis and the impact of sanctions against Russia sweep through corporate boardrooms in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michelle Martin, 650 words)

Merkel backs Spain's de Guindos as Eurogroup head

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain - Germany will back Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos as the next head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, replacing Dutch finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Chancellor Angela Merkel says. (GERMANY-EUROGROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

Mum's the word on soaring Swedish debt as poll nears

STOCKHOLM - Johan and Alejandra are the kind of Swedes the IMF has been warning about - piling up debt to keep up with an ever-rising property market and fund a lifestyle of travel, maids and nights out. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/DEBT (PIX), moved, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 1,340 words)

COMPANIES

Roche to buy U.S. biotech firm InterMune for $8.3 bln

LONDON/ZURICH - Roche Holding has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical sector. (INTERMUNE-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 1,100 words)

Deepening rivalries test German luxury car dominance

PARIS/BERLIN - Berlin-based PR executive Herbert Franz should be a soft target for German luxury automakers - his last car was a BMW X3 - but he can't wait to leave them behind. (AUTOS-PREMIUMS/ (PIX), moved, by Laurence Frost and Andreas Cremer, 1,330 words)

Sony says Playstation back online, user information safe

SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO - Sony Corp's PlayStation Network is back online following a cyber attack that took it down over the weekend, which coincided with a bomb scare on a commercial flight carrying a top Sony executive in the United States. (SONY-NETWORK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Malathi Nayak, Sophie Knight, 440 words)