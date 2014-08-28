Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Germany ready to dilute austerity for reform-minded France
After ramming austerity medicine down the throats of smaller
euro zone countries for the past four years, Germany is showing
clemency towards its closest ally, France.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GERMANY-FRANCE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Michelle
Martin, 1,010 words)
Vivendi picks Telefonica in GVT fight
PARIS/MILAN - French media group Vivendi says it will enter
into exclusive talks with Telefonica over the sale of its
Brazilian broadband unit GVT, choosing the Spanish group over a
rival bid from Telecom Italia. (GVT-OFFER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Leila Abboud and Lisa Jucca, 645 words)
U.S. second-quarter GDP growth revised up to 4.2 percent
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy rebounds more strongly than
initially thought in the second quarter and details of a report
point to sustainable underlying strength. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP
1, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, 400 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words
German inflation holds steady at 0.8 pct in August
BERLIN - Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy holds
steady in August, data shows, suggesting that the euro zone rate
could fall and potentially increasing pressure on the European
Central Bank to take action. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE
1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 405 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-MONEY/M3 (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin
Santa, 470 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Ukraine, Russia tensions rock stocks, buoy core bonds
LONDON - European shares take a sharp tumble as accusations
by Ukraine that Russia has moved troops across the border brings
a three-day global rally in risk assets to a shuddering halt.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 830
words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words
Euro zone bond yields hold at record lows
LONDON - Euro zone bond yields hold at record lows as a drop
in Spanish inflation in August keeps pressure on the European
Central Bank to ease policy further. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved,
by Marius Zaharia, 600 words)
Mega-IPO to rekindle the 'bromance' behind Alibaba's rise
BEIJING - Masayoshi Son's nose for an investment has turned
a $20 million start-up punt on Alibaba into a stake worth maybe
$50 billion or more as the Chinese e-commerce giant co-founded
and led by Jack Ma heads to what could be the biggest U.S. tech
IPO of all time. (ALIBABA-IPO/BOARD (INSIGHT, PICTURE,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Paul Carsten, 1,608 words)
ECONOMY
UK to enjoy fastest growth since 2007 - Chambers of Commerce
LONDON - Britain's economy looks set to grow at its fastest
rate since 2007 this year, but the rapid pace is unlikely to be
sustained, the British Chambers of Commerce says after nudging
up its growth forecasts for this year and next.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BCC, moved, 285 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 200 words
Reuters polls on Fed, BoE and ECB monetary policy
LONDON - Reuters has polled over 100 economists on their
expectations for monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, the
Bank of England and the European Central Bank. (BOE-RATES/POLL,
expect at 1350 GMT/0950 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1350 GMT/0950 AM ET, by Sumanta
Dey, 600 words
Domestic demand drives Spanish economy as prices fall
MADRID - The Spanish economy grew between March and June at
its fastest quarterly rate since before the financial crisis,
outpacing the bulk of the euro zone as falling prices help drive
a rebound in domestic demand. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Tracy Rucinski, 425 words)
Polish PM Tusk favourite for top EU job - sources
BRUSSELS/PARIS - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has
emerged as clear favourite for the post of president of the
European Council when EU leaders meet for a special summit on
Saturday, several sources familiar with the selection process
say. (EU-SUMMIT/, moved, by Robin Emmott and Paul Taylor, 1,030
words)
+ See also:
- EU-SUMMIT/DENMARK (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words
Scottish business split as Cameron makes case for UK
GLASGOW - A division in Scotland's business community over
independence widens with supporters of secession arguing the
economic benefits of leaving the United Kingdom in a letter that
follows a similar move by anti-independence campaigners.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BUSINESS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Alistair Smout, 700 words)
China property launches to deepen inventory overhang
HONG KONG - Property launches in China are set to surge in
the latter half of the year with developers sticking to their
schedules despite mounting inventories, spelling double trouble
for a market hammered by months of falling prices.
(CHINA-PROPERTYSUPPLY/, moved, by Clare Jim, 913 words)
Global renewable energy expansion to slow to 2020 - IEA
LONDON - Growth in global renewable energy capacity will
slow to 2020 if uncertain government policies continue to
threaten investment, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.
(RENEWABLES-IEA/, moved, by Nina Chestney, 330 words)
Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia to accelerate, Ghana to struggle
JOHANNESBURG - Economic growth in Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia
will accelerate over the next two years, while Ghana's economy
is likely to struggle in the short term as its government is
forced to rein in spending, a Reuters poll shows.
(ECONOMY-POLL/AFRICA, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words)
COMPANIES
UK fines Deutsche Bank $8 million for reporting errors
LONDON - Britain's financial regulator has fined Deutsche
Bank AG 4.7 million pounds ($8 million) for wrongly reporting
certain market transactions for nearly six years.
(BRITAIN-FCA/DEUTSCHE BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 330
words)
JPMorgan probes possible cyberattack
JPMorgan Chase & Co is investigating a possible cyber attack
and working with law enforcement to determine the scope, a
company spokeswoman says. (JPMORGAN-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 380 words)
Online retailer Zalando reports first profit as eyes IPO
BERLIN - Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer,
reports first-half sales rose 29.5 percent and it made its
first-ever profit, laying the groundwork for an expected
imminent initial public offering. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE), moving shortly, by Emma Thomasson, 850 words)
Ebola vaccine from GSK fast-tracked into clinical trials
LONDON/NEW YORK - An experimental Ebola vaccine from
GlaxoSmithKline is being fast-tracked into human studies and the
company plans to build a stockpile of up to 10,000 doses for
emergency deployment, if results are good. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Sharon Begley, 545
words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-EBOLA/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Stephanie Nebehay, 800 words
Qantas looks past record loss, open to foreign investors
SYDNEY - Qantas Airways is looking past its record annual
loss and predicting blue skies ahead, as a landmark change in
Australian laws opens the door to foreign investment in the
airline's international arm - its biggest headache.
(QANTAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jane
Wardell, 940 words)
Bouygues sees 2014 sales hit by tough French market
PARIS - French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues
lowers its 2014 sales forecast after a weaker than expected
performance in the first half, hit by a price war in telecoms
and a slump in public sector orders. (BOUYGUES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Natalie Huet, 690 words)
Russia's Sberbank Q2 net profit up 13 pct
MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender by assets, says
its second-quarter net profit rises 13 percent to 97.5 billion
roubles ($2.7 billion), beating analyst forecasts thanks in part
to revenues from its foreign exchange operations.
(SBERBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Pernod Ricard at 10-month high on signs of China upturn
PARIS - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard SA has forecast a
recovery in sales in its second-biggest market China, dogged for
years by a clampdown on the purchase of expensive gifts such as
whisky and cognac, helping send its shares to a 10-month high.
(PERNOD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 765
words)
+ See also:
- KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO LTD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHICS,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 700 words
Bitcoin shows power as merchants chase digital sparkle
NEW YORK - Bitcoin is catching on at U.S. online merchants,
including Overstock.com and Expedia, as customers use a digital
currency that just a few years ago was virtually unknown but is
now showing some staying power. (USA-BITCOIN/RETAILERS
(ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS), moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and
Michael Connor, 1,185 words)