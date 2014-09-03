Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Ukraine ceasefire hopes push stocks, rouble higher
LONDON - World markets jump as Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko says a ceasefire has been reached with Russia,
raising hopes that a recent escalation in the conflict could be
reversed. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by John Geddie,
660 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 585 words
Euro zone business growth wanes as Ukraine tensions bite
LONDON - Euro zone business grew at the slowest rate this
year in August and retail sales plummeted in July as escalating
tension between Russia and Ukraine subdued spending and
investment, surveys show. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Jonathan Cable, 650 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao, 670
word
- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 580 words
Investors see banks raising $67.02 bln after tests - survey
LONDON - The European Central Bank's landmark review of
euro-zone banks will have to ask lenders to raise an additional
51 billion euros ($67.02 billion) to be credible with markets, a
Goldman Sachs survey of large institutional investors has found.
(BANKS-GOLDMAN/SURVEY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laura Noonan, 700
words)
+ See also:
- BANKING-ECB/, moved, by Andreas Kröner, 380 words
- BANKING-REGULATIONS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 325 words
UK economy grew more than thought in 2011 and 2012 - ONS
LONDON - Britain's economy has grown at a stronger rate than
previously estimated over the last few years, according to new
figures that could be a boon for Britain's government ahead of
elections next year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, by Andy Bruce,
555 words)
ECONOMY
Draghi remarks seen in "one-sided" way - Lautenschlaeger
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank Executive Board member
Sabine Lautenschlaeger says recent comments by the bank's
president, Mario Draghi, have been interpreted in a "one-sided"
manner towards a growth-friendly policy stance.
(ECB/LAUTENSCHLAEGER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor, 300
words)
Swiss economy most competitive once again
GENEVA - The European Union is becoming more competitive but
Switzerland, Singapore and the United States are the three
economies to beat, an annual survey by the World Economic Forum
says. (ECONOMY-COMPETITIVE/, moved, by Tom Miles, 480 words)
Reuters monthly global foreign exchange rates poll
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 80 foreign exchange
dealers on the outlook for the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian
dollar, Turkish lira, Russian rouble, South African rand, and
the Swedish and Norwegian crowns. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO,
expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Poland holds rates despite economic weakness
WARSAW - Poland keeps interest rates unchanged, despite data
showing a fall in consumer prices and a weaker outlook for
growth because of Ukraine-related sanctions.
(POLAND-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Pawel
Florkiewicz and Marcin Goettig, 385 words)
Turkish inflation tops forecasts, central bank warns on food
ISTANBUL - Surging food prices fuelled a rise in Turkish
inflation in August, data shows, but the figures are not seen
impacting monetary policy, which the central bank has vowed to
keep tight. (TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Daren Butler, 450 words)
COMPANIES
Germany's Zalando set to join online flotation rush
BERLIN/FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest online fashion player
Zalando plans to raise more than 500 million euros ($657
million) to fund expansion by listing a stake, joining a flurry
of e-commerce flotations set to be crowned by Chinese giant
Alibaba. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson and
Arno Schuetze, 840 words)
LVMH, Hermes strike deal on shareholding dispute
PARIS - French luxury groups LVMH and Hermes have settled
their dispute over LVMH's 23.2 percent stake in the maker of
Birkin and Kelly handbags, striking a deal under which the
holding will be distributed among LVMH's shareholders.
(LVMH-HERMES INTL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 690
words)
EU regulators fine Infineon, Samsung, Philips 138 mln euros
BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators fine Philips,
Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138
million euros ($181.28 million) for fixing prices of chips used
in mobile SIM cards. (EU-CARTEL/PHILIPS-INFINEON TECHNOL (UPDATE
2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 255 words)
German utilities eye solar leasing to help turnaround
FRANKFURT - Germany's big utilities are looking to a new
business of leasing solar systems as a strategy to help halt a
fall in their share of the home market, which has already become
the world's biggest solar energy producer without them.
(GERMANY-UTILITIES/SOLAR, moved, by Christoph Steitz, 695 words)
Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher home prices
Toll Brothers Inc's quarterly income more than doubles as
the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder sells more homes at higher
prices. (TOLL BROTHERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
Trial confirms efficacy of Sanofi's dengue vaccine
PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi, developing the first
vaccine against dengue fever, says its product reduces disease
cases by 60.8 percent in a large final clinical trial.
(SANOFI-DENGUE/, moved, by Natalie Huet, 570 words)
Google's Android One adds to Samsung's worries in India
MUMBAI - Google's partnership with three Indian phone makers
is set to rev up fast-growing demand for lower priced
smartphones and spell more trouble for Samsung Electronics,
which is rapidly losing share in emerging markets.
(GOOGLE-INDIA/SAMSUNG ELEC (PICTURE), moved, by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee, 915 words)