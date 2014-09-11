(The story EUROPE-BANKS/EARNINGS that featured on the 0830 GMT
TOP STORIES
British banks warn they'll head south if Scotland quits UK
EDINBURGH - Three British banks say they will relocate to
London if Scotland were to break away from the United Kingdom, a
setback for supporters of independence with the vote just a week
away. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Angus
MacSwan and Alistair Smout, 670 words)
+ See also:
- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ross
Finley, 1230 words
Shares sag but sterling gains as Scotland poll eases nerves
LONDON - Sterling rises off lows after a poll showing most
Scots intend to vote against independence next week alleviate
concerns over the United Kingdom's future, although stock
markets are pegged back. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moving
shortly, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650 words)
+ See also:
- IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 405 words
New EU sanctions on Russia to take effect on Friday
BRUSSELS/LONDON - European Union governments agree that
tough new economic sanctions on Russia will take effect on
Friday, ending an argument about whether the EU should give more
time to a Ukrainian ceasefire before raising pressure on Moscow.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-EU (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10
AM ET, by Adrian Croft and Kylie Maclellan, 600 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/TRADE-EU, moved, by Robin Emmott, 680 words
Russian banks lose their easy ride under sanctions
MOSCOW - They were once the toast of Moscow city,
effortlessly producing high profits, boasting double-digit
growth in lending and healthy margins. But Russian banks, even
its dominant state-owned ones, are now feeling the weight of
Western sanctions and a weak economy, prompting some in the
Russian capital's financial district to bet that several may
find it difficult to recover. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA BANKS,
expect by 1600 GMT/NOON ET, by Katya Golubkova, 900 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Scots warm to the power of Yes
GLASGOW - A week before Scots vote in an independence
referendum on September 18, momentum is with those who want
change. Thanks to the Yes campaign's savvier ground game, the
gap between the two sides has tightened dramatically in the past
few weeks. Here's how. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/GROUNDGAME
(SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Smout,
2,355 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims rise unexpectedly
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but that
probably does not signal a material shift in labour market
conditions as claims remain near their pre-recession levels.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ann Saphir and Michael
Flaherty, 800 words
Reuters polls on outlook for US, UK and euro zone economies
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 200 economists on the
outlook for the U.S., euro zone and British economies,
collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and the interest
rates outlook. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM
E.T., by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by
Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T.,
by Sumanta Dey, 600 words
Bank of England's Kohn urges banks to focus on end-QE risks
LONDON - British banks need to prepare for the risk of
financial market turmoil when central banks end unconventional
monetary policy such as asset purchases, the Bank of England
says. (BRITAIN-BOE/KOHN, moved, by David Milliken, 520 words)
ECB presses Italy to strengthen fiscal position
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank presses Italy to
further strengthen its fiscal position, arguing that
weaker-than-expected economic developments mean the government
may miss its current 2014 deficit target. (ITALY ECONOMY/ECB,
moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION, moved, 290 words
Turkish central bank sets out case against sharp rate cuts
KASTAMONU, Turkey - Turkey's central bank governor sets out
case against the sharp cut in interest rates championed by some
in government, saying it might prompt Turks to hoard dollars and
growth will in any case pick up towards the end of the year.
(TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ozge Ozbilgin, 750 words)
World food prices at near four-year low in August - FAO
ROME - World food prices in August hit their lowest since
September 2010 as prices of all major food groups except meat
fell led by a sharp decline in dairy prices, the UN's food
agency says. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)
Argentina's Congress passes debt restructuring law
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Congress gave final approval to a
law proposing to restructure the country's debt in order to
skirt a U.S. court ruling that toppled it into its second
default in 12 years. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words)
COMPANIES
Airbus CEO criticises German government over defence block
BERLIN - The chief executive of aerospace and defence group
Airbus criticises the German government for its restrictive
export policy on defence goods, saying it could deter
international partners from cooperating on future defence
projects. (GERMANY-DEFENCE/AIRBUS GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 440 words)
Gazprom's Q1 earnings hurt by Ukraine, more pain to come
MOSCOW - Russia's Gazprom reports a 41 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit after cutting prices for gas deliveries
to Ukraine, and the gas producer faces more pain this year due
to its unresolved dispute with Kiev. (RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 430 words)
Lululemon's profit beats estimates as online sales rise
TORONTO - A 30 percent jump in online sales helps Canadian
yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc report a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increase its full-year
earnings forecast, sending its stock up in early trade and
reversing some of the damage to the company's reputation and
value caused by last year's embarrassing recall of see-through
yoga pants and supply-chain problems. (LULULEMON ATHLET-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1245 GMT/8.45 AM ET, by Solarina Ho, 500
words)
UK's Morrisons says recovery plan resonating with shoppers
LONDON - Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, says its 1
billion pounds recovery plan is beginning to resonate with
shoppers, though a 51 percent slump in first-half profit shows
the pain it and rivals are enduring in a sector seeing
unprecedented change. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1300
GMT/9 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)
As Ebola rages, slow progress in war on tropical diseases
LONDON - Some of the world's most gruesome diseases are
finally getting a bit of overdue attention. While the worst-ever
Ebola outbreak has triggered a scramble to develop the first
drug or vaccine, it is not the only tropical disease without a
cure. (HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 900 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words
- HEALTH-EBOLA/ECONOMY, moved, by Umaru Fofana, 510 words
Sanofi aims to grow Genzyme unit with new drugs, purchases
PARIS - Sanofi rare disease unit Genzyme hopes to become a
leader in the multiple sclerosis (MS) field with the help of new
products developed in-house but also through acquisitions,
senior Genzyme executives tell Reuters. (SANOFI-GENZYME/MS,
moved, by Natalie Huet, 710 words)
Air France-KLM sees profit boost from new strategic plan
PARIS - Air France-KLM pledges to lift core earnings by up
to 10 percent a year through 2017 as part of a new strategic
plan combining an assault on the European leisure market with
efforts to improve its appeal to long-haul travellers.
(AIRFRANCEKLM-PLAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and
Matthias Blamont, 725 words)