TOP STORIES

Greek bailout vote to test Syriza party rebellion

ATHENS - Greece's leftist government urges disgruntled lawmakers to back reforms required for talks on a rescue deal to start, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces his second major test in parliament in a week. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Costas Pitas and Angeliki Koutantou, 840 words)

Stocks sour as Apple results leave bitter aftertaste

LONDON - Shares fall, dragged down by disappointment over U.S. and European corporate earnings, most notably at Apple Inc, the world's largest company. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 625 words)

Shaken investors to stay away from gold as confidence shatters

LONDON - Investors seeking alternative assets are moving on from gold, whose failure to perform when its price was expected to rise and recent volatility as demonstrated by Monday's price plunge are prompting them to seek returns and protection elsewhere. (GOLD-FUNDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Harvey, 785 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jan Harvey, 395 words

OPEC sees oil drop as short-term, expects stronger demand - delegates

LONDON/DUBAI - A drop in oil prices this month is likely to be short-term and will not deflect OPEC from its policy of keeping output high to defend market share, delegates from Gulf OPEC members and other nations said. (OPEC-OIL/, moved, by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal, 515 words)

+ See also:

- EMIRATES-GASOLINE/SUBSIDIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maha El Dahan, 470 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 260 words

MARKETS

Greek relief bolsters demand at Portuguese auction, yields steady

LONDON - Portuguese bond yields hold firm after the country sells more bonds than expected from a debt sale, earning support from investors as fears around Greece's solvency start to dissipate. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Geddie, 405 words)

INSIGHT

'Brexit' fears haunt London's roaring trade in euros

LONDON - If there is a symbol of British ambivalence to Europe then it may be the euro itself. The capital of euro trading prospers outside the euro zone, but London's dominance of the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market could wane if Britain left the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/EURO (INSIGHT), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, 1,420 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England minutes show some rate-setters edging towards hike

LONDON - A number of Bank of England rate-setters are moving towards voting for the first increase in borrowing costs in over eight years, adding to expectations of a split among policymakers in August. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 500 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSEHOLDS/MARKIT, moved, 185 words

- BRITAIN-BOE/MILES, moved, 235 words

U.S. mortgage applications rise in latest week-MBA

NEW YORK - Applications for U.S. home mortgages edged up last week along with purchase applications, an industry group says. (USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 135 words)

Japan to cut discretionary spending by 10 pct in FY 2016 budget-source

TOKYO - Japan's government will cut discretionary spending in the fiscal 2016 budget by 10 percent as part of its efforts to improve public finances, a government source says. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, 120 words)

Brazil to slash fiscal surplus goal as downturn takes a toll

BRASILIA - The Brazilian government will slash its key fiscal surplus goal for the year as tax revenues sink, but plans to unveil fresh spending cuts to show its commitment to austerity, two officials familiar with the decision tell Reuters. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/FISCAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Alonso Soto, 400 words)

Australia's central bank chief sees risks in more rate cuts

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank sees scope for yet lower interest rates as inflation stays in the sweet spot for stimulus, though the bar for action is high given concerns it could lure households into taking on too much debt. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 505 words)

COMPANIES

Coke profit, sales beats estimates; lowers share buyback plan

Coca-Cola Co reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales as it raised prices to offset the impact of a strong dollar, and said it could spend lesser to buy back shares this year. (COCA COLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Boeing profit beats estimates as aircraft deliveries surge

Boeing Co reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by booming demand for commercial aircraft. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

Lilly says drug slows Alzheimer's in patients with mild disease

Patients with mild Alzheimer's disease who took Eli Lilly and Co's experimental drug solanezumab early in the course of their disease preserved more of their cognitive and functional ability, according to new Lilly data released. (HEALTH-ALZHEIMERS/LILLY, moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 710 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-ALZHEIMERS/BIOGEN, moved, by Bill Berkrot, 570 words

- ASTRAZENECA-MELANOMA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 325 words

Heart device maker St. Jude to buy Thoratec for $3.4 bln

St. Jude Medical Inc agrees to buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp for about $3.4 billion to expand its portfolio of heart failure devices. (THORATEC-M&A/ST JUDE MEDICAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 195 words)

Chip designer ARM buffeted by weak Apple outlook

LONDON - ARM Holdings feels the chill from Apple, one of its biggest customers, as doubts about the strength of the global smartphone market overshadowed a 32 percent jump in second-quarter profit at the British chip designer. (ARM HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 360 words)

HSBC to agree sale of Turkish unit to ING for around $750 mln -sources

ISTANBUL - HSBC is set to agree to sell its Turkish business to Dutch lender ING Group for around $700-$750 million in the next few days, two people familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (HSBC-M&A/ING-TURKEY (URGENT), moving shortly, 200 words)

Danske Bank profits rise, analysts speculate on N.Ireland sale

COPENHAGEN - Danske Bank raises its full-year profit forecast after its earnings beat expectations and says it will run its Northern Ireland arm as a standalone business, fuelling speculation of a sale. (DANSKEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 445 words)

easyJet says some headwinds offset by higher beach holiday demand

LONDON - British low-cost airline easyJet guided to annual profit growth of up to 14 percent, and says some of the headwinds it had flagged two months ago had been offset by higher demand on beach holiday routes. (EASYJET-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 445 words)

Eurotunnel wants France, Britain help to pay migrant costs

PARIS - Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel wants the French and British governments to reimburse it for close to 10 million euros ($11 million) it spent to beef up security to cope with a migrant crisis at the French port of Calais. (EUROTUNNEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 432 words)

Spain's Iberdrola profits grow ahead of U.S. deal

MADRID - Iberdrola posts a rise in first-half core earnings led by its regulated power business and maintains its targets for 2015, when the Spanish utility expects to close a $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings. (IBERDROLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Telenor keeps 2015 outlook with Myanmar gains, stable Norway

OSLO - Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reports second-quarter earnings a touch below expectations but keeps its full year revenue and margin guidance and says its rapid growth in Myanmar continued. (TELENOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

Johnson Matthey promises investor return in absence of acquisitions

LONDON - Johnson Matthey, the world's biggest auto catalysts maker, pledges to return cash from the sale of two businesses to shareholders in the absence of major acquisitions. (JOHNSONMATTHEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Clara Denina, 420 words)

AXA in talks to buy Genworth LPI for 475 mln euros

PARIS - French insurer AXA says it is in exclusive talks to buy Genworth Lifestyle Protection Insurance (LPI) for 475 million euros ($520 million) in cash to create the third-biggest player in the European creditor insurance market. (GENWORTH FINCL-M&A/AXA SA (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)