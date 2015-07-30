Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
U.S. 2nd-quarter GDP gains speed on consumer spending
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth accelerated in the second
quarter as a pick-up in consumer spending offset the drag from
soft business spending on equipment, suggesting a steady
momentum that could bring the Federal Reserve closer to hiking
interest rates this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by
Lucia Mutikani, 655 words)
Shell to axe 6,500 jobs and cut spending to cope with lower
oil prices
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell is to axe 6,500 jobs this year
and step up spending cuts, responding to an extended period of
lower oil prices which contributed to a 37 percent drop in the
oil and gas group's second-quarter profits. (SHELL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps, 545 words)
+ See also:
- CONOCOPHILLIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words
- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words
- REPSOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words
- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words
Procter & Gamble sales fall for sixth straight quarter
Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest consumer products
maker, reports its sixth straight fall in quarterly sales, as
the stronger dollar continued to weigh on the value of sales
from overseas markets. (PROCTER GAMBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 355 words)
Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent post strong results as merger
approaches
PARIS/HELSINKI - Shares in telecom network gear makers Nokia
and Alcatel-Lucent jumps after both post strong second-quarter
results, giving a positive signal ahead of their pending merger.
(NOKIA-ALCATEL/RESULTS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and
Jussi Rosendahl, 525 words)
+ See also:
- TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words
- BT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words
INSIGHT
Failed FT bid shows Axel Springer caught between tradition
and ambition
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Axel Springer's failure to clinch a deal
to buy the Financial Times lengthens a line of setbacks in a
decade-old quest by Germany's biggest news publisher to expand
abroad. (AXEL SPRNGR-M&A/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Harro
Ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer, 900 words)
MARKETS
Dollar, bond yields hold firm ahead of GDP data
LONDON - The dollar jumps and world stocks are left
flat-footed after the Federal Reserve paints a relatively bright
picture of the U.S. economy, boosting bets that it will hike
interest rates in September. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving
shortly, by Marc Jones, 825 words)
Gold falls 1 pct as dollar rises on Fed rate expectations
LONDON - Gold falls more than 1 percent, trading close to a
5-1/2-year low hit last week, as the dollar jumped after the
Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate rise in September
and ahead of U.S. GDP data. (MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Clara Denina , 380 words)
+ See also:
- GOLD-HEDGING/, moving shortly, by Jan Harvey, 500 words
China shares slide as banks investigate their market
exposure
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - China shares fall again after a report
that banks are trying to get to grips with their financial
exposure to the stock market slump in June, added to a pall of
uncertainty for investors. (CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Donny Kwok and Nathaniel Taplin, 552 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-MARKETS/MONEY (GRAPHIC), moved, by Nathaniel Taplin,
645 words
ECONOMY
Euro zone economic confidence hits 4-year high in July
BRUSSELS - Confidence in the euro zone's economy rises
unexpectedly to a four-year high in July as sentiment in
industry, services and retail improves, although inflation
expectations slip after five consecutive months of gains.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ECB (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words
- ECB-POLICY/QE, moved, by Francesco Canepa, 690 words
OPEC does not expect prices to fall further - SecGen
MOSCOW - OPEC does not expect global oil prices to fall
further, Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri tells reporters.
(RUSSIA-OPEC/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)
+ See also:
- OIL-PRICES/ (POLL), moved, by Nallur Sethuraman, 400 words
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Christopher Johnson,
400 words
German unemployment rises but economy seen powering ahead
BERLIN - German unemployment unexpectedly rose in July and
posted its biggest increase since May last year, but the labour
market blip is unlikely to derail the domestic demand that is
driving growth in Europe's largest economy.
(GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)
Irish economy grows strongly as it looks to lead EU again
DUBLIN - Ireland's economy grew by 1.4 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, in a
recovery that is forecast to make it the fastest-growing economy
in Europe for the second year running in 2015.
(IRELAND-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Padraic Halpin and
Conor Humphries, 435 words)
Spain's economy motors on at fastest pace since before
financial crisis
MADRID - Spain's economy grew at its fastest rate since 2007
in the second quarter with more growth expected ahead, although
the pace of recovery may flag as the effect of supportive cheap
money and low inflation starts to wear off. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Julien Toyer, 600 words)
Turkish c.bank ups 2015 inflation forecast, signals no sharp
rate moves
ANKARA - Turkey's central bank slightly raises its inflation
forecast for the end of 2015 and says it expects moderate
economic growth in the second half along with an improvement in
the current account deficit. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE
1), moved, 210 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank says legal charges threaten its recovery
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's new boss hit out at staff in a
memo saying performance is "nowhere good enough" after Germany's
largest bank warns that its turnaround is at risk from heavy
legal charges. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Thomas Atkins, 585 words)
Unexpected RBS profit boosts chance of early share sale
LONDON - State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) posts an
unexpected profit in the second quarter, benefiting from
write-backs on problem loans and boosting its stock ahead of an
impending first sale of a chunk of the government's shares.
(RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve
Slater, 540 words)
Time Warner Cable profit, revenue miss estimates
Time Warner Cable Inc, which is being bought by Charter
Communications, reported lower-than-expected revenue for five
quarters in a row as it lost about 45,000 residential video
customers. (TIME WARNER CABLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210
words)
Britain's recovery gives boost to Santander profits,
revenues
MADRID - A buoyant performance from its British business
helped Spain's Santander to increase second-quarter revenues,
offsetting a weaker home market and driving an 18 percent rise
in net profit. (SANTANDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah
White and Jesús Aguado, 550 words)
Siemens exceeds expectations despite China weakness
FRANKFURT - German trains-to-turbines group Siemens beats
expectations for its third-quarter results and sticks to its
full-year outlook despite weakness in China. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Georgina Prodhan, 750 words)
BAE Systems says still waiting for expected combat jet
orders
LONDON - BAE Systems, Europe's biggest defence contractor,
is still waiting on securing the new aircraft orders it needs to
meet its annual earnings target, it says. (BAE SYSTEMS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 457 words)
+ See also:
- ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah
Young, 500 words
Centrica to shed staff, assets to focus on supply, services
LONDON - Centrica will cut around 10 percent of its
workforce and sell up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) worth
of upstream and wind assets by 2017 as Britain's largest utility
looks to focus on energy supply and services. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Susanna Twidale and Karolin Schaps, 495
words)
AstraZeneca beats profit forecasts, helped by external deals
LONDON - AstraZeneca revenue fell by a smaller-than-expected
7 percent in the second quarter, as income from selling rights
to medicines offset generic competition to older drugs and a
strong dollar. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 380 words)
+ See also:
- SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matthias Blamont and
Noëlle Mennella, 400 words
Renault profit surge fails to wow amid pricing slide
PARIS - French carmaker Renault reports that first-half
profit surged on rebounding European demand - but not enough to
meet soaring investor expectations from the recovery, or
concerns about weaker pricing. (RENAULT SA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Laurence Frost, 550 words)
+ See also:
- MAZDA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Minami
Funakoshi, 290 words
Diageo signals turnaround after another flat year
LONDON - Diageo, the world's largest spirits company,
signals a turnaround this year, following two years of flat
sales due to issues including wholesaler destocking and
discounting in vodka. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Martinne Geller, 355 words)
Swiss Re quarterly profit rises, misses expectations
ZURICH - Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
says that second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on fewer
natural disasters in the period and a healthy return on its
investment portfolio, but missed analyst expectations. (SWISS
RE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
+ See also:
- GENERALI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 400
words
EDF buys majority of Areva reactor unit, seeks partners
PARIS - French state-controlled utility EDF is buying a
majority stake in the reactor business of nuclear group Areva
and will look for partners to take a minority stake.
(AREVA-M&A/EDF (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 410 words)
Delphi to buy HellermannTyton for $1.7 billion in
connected-car drive
U.S.-listed auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive is buying
British cable equipment maker HellermannTyton Group for about
1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) as it seeks to capitalise on
the growing connected-car market. (HELLERMANNTYTN-M&A/DELPHI
AUTMTVE (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words)
Lufthansa braces for battle with budget rivals in home
market
BERLIN - German airline Lufthansa says it sees no let-up in
the pressure on fares in Europe, mainly as budget carriers like
Ryanair move in on its home market. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
4), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 450 words)
Thomas Cook says Tunisia, Greece and forex to dent profit
LONDON - Travel firm Thomas Cook has warned that
cancellations of holidays to Tunisia after a beach gun attack,
concerns regarding Greece's potential exit from the euro and a
currency hit will knock 64 million pounds ($100 million) off
this year's profit. (THOMAS COOK GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by James Davey, 400 words)
Ahold-target Delhaize posts better-than-expected sales
BRUSSELS - Belgian grocer Delhaize, which Dutch rival Ahold
plans to buy, posts better-than-expected sales in its main
markets in the United States and Belgium in the second quarter.
(DELHAIZE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 195 words)
AccorHotels expects higher 2015 profit, but France, Brazil
lag
PARIS - AccorHotels's expects its operating profit to rise
this year as Europe's largest hotel group benefits from an
economic recovery in the region and its restructuring efforts,
it says. (ACCOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique
Vidalon, 405 words)