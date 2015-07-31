Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Chevron quarterly profit drops 90 percent

Oil producer Chevron Corp reports 90 percent drop in second-quarter profit hit by falling oil prices. (CHEVRON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

+ See also:

- EXXON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400, 300 words

- BG GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ron Bousso, 485 words)

China watchdog probes automated trading as stocks slip again

SHANGHAI - China's securities watchdog is investigating the impact of automated trading on share markets, as authorities step up a crackdown on what they regard as heavy speculative selling that could destabilise the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney, 720 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-MARKETS/FUNDS, moved, by Sujata Rao, 850 words

- CHINA-MARKETS/CSRC (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Michelle Price and Pete Sweeney, 860 words

- CHINA-FUNDS/ (POLL), moved, 230 words

Commodities, China stocks lick wounds after brutal July

LONDON - Commodities and China investors wave a relieved goodbye to July following a brutal sell-off that has revived fears about the global economy and overshadowed more encouraging news from the U.S. and Europe. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 660 words)

German retail sales surge, biggest first-half increase in 20 years

BERLIN - German retail sales recorded their strongest first-half increase in at least 20 years, data shows, strengthening expectations that private consumption will be a major growth driver for Europe's largest economy this year. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael Nienaber, 395 words)

MARKETS

Gold set for longest weekly losing streak since 1999

LONDON - Gold slips and is on course for a sixth straight weekly fall, its longest retreat in 16 years, after upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in September. (MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Clara Denina, 460 words)

Italian bond yields set for biggest monthly fall in over two years

LONDON - Italian bond yields are set to record their biggest monthly fall in over two years, as Greece's latest crisis recedes and the euro zone struggles to rid itself of the spectre of deflation. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Geddie, 405 words)

FUNDS

Funds add equities but cut U.S stocks to five-year low as Fed looms

LONDON - U.S. equities' share in global portfolios fell to the lowest in at least five years and U.S. bond allocations were also cut as nervous investors started readying themselves for the first Federal Reserve rate rise in almost a decade. (FUNDS-/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 810 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. employment costs post smallest increase on record

WASHINGTON - U.S. labor costs in the second quarter recorded their smallest increase in 33 years amid tepid gains in the private sector, but it likely was a temporary setback against the backdrop of diminishing labor market slack. (USA-ECONOMY/COSTS, moved, 290 words)

Euro zone inflation stable at 0.2 percent, still far off ECB target

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation is unchanged in July as a further decline of energy prices negated the impact of more expensive industrial goods and services, leaving the European Central Bank with more work to do to push up prices. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 505 words)

Russian c.bank cuts key rate by 50 bps, warns on cooling economy

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent as expected, saying risks of the economy cooling now outweighed inflation risks. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Who needs the Fed? The rate hike cometh on its own

As traders, market pundits and economists jawbone endlessly over whether the Federal Reserve this year will lift its benchmark lending rate for the first time in almost a decade, several corners of the U.S. bond market aren't waiting around. (USA-FED/RATES, moved, by Richard Leong and Jonathan Spicer, 800 words)

Options market sees oil price fall despite OPEC confidence

LONDON - OPEC policymakers seem confident in a sustained recovery of oil prices from this year's lows as demand improves, but the derivatives market is geared for an alternative scenario: a fall below $50 a barrel by the end of the year. (OIL-DERIVATIVES/, moved, by Amanda Cooper, 720 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 400 words

- CHINA-IRAN/OIL (GRAPHIC), moved, by Chen Aizhu, 615 words

Global economic woes dent strong UK consumer sentiment - GfK

LONDON - British consumer morale eased in July as concerns about Greece and the global economy weighed on Britons' outlook for the economic situation over the next year, a survey shows. (BRITAIN-CONSUMER/GFK, moved, 250 words)

COMPANIES

ArcelorMittal keeps profit forecast despite dimmer market view

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, says it will do better in the second half of the year than the first and keeps its 2015 profit targets, despite cutting its global forecast for steel demand. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 405 words)

British Airways owner IAG puts focus on costs as competition intensifies

LONDON - IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, says it will continue to focus on driving down costs as competition intensifies both within Europe and as rivals put on more capacity on its all-important transatlantic routes. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 500 words)

BNP Paribas eyes market share of retreating rivals

PARIS - BNP Paribas aims to grab market share from rivals pulling back from investment banking even as its moves ahead with its own cutbacks, the French bank says. (BNP PARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 415 words)

Merck's Ebola vaccine proves fully effective in Guinea trial

LONDON - An Ebola vaccine developed in record time has proved highly effective against the deadly virus in a large trial in Guinea and could now be used to help end a vast outbreak in West Africa, researchers say. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent, 615 words)

New cocktails to test limits of premium cancer drug pricing

LONDON - New cancer drug cocktails set to reach the market in the next few years will test the limits of premium pricing for life-saving medicines, forcing executives to consider fresh market strategies. (HEALTH-CANCER/PRICES (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

Strong franc leaves Swiss central bank with record first-half loss

ZURICH - The Swiss franc's surge after a currency cap was dropped pushed Switzerland's central bank to a record first half loss, casting doubt on its ability to pay dividends on which some local government shareholders depend. (SWISS-SNB/RESULTS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart, 445 words)

Intesa Sanpaolo posts best first-half profit since 2008

MILAN - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo posts its best first-half profit in seven years and says charges to cover for bad loan losses are the lowest since 2011 as a fragile economic recovery takes hold in its home market. (INTESASANPAOLO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 340 words)

Lloyds' profit below hopes after new mis-selling charge

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group set aside a further 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, pushing its first-half profit below analysts' forecasts. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 500 words)

Stronger Europe, Brazil help Carrefour beat forecasts

PARIS - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, posts stronger-than-expected first-half operating profit, as a robust showing in the rest of Europe and in Brazil helped compensate for lower profitability in France and China. (CARREFOUR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon, 400 words)

Airbus H1 profit rises, takes new A400M charge

PARIS - Airbus Group surprises investors with a strong second-quarter rise in earnings, pushing its shares up as much as five percent as lucrative jetliner deliveries outshone more bad news for the A400M military transporter. (AIRBUS GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer, 530 words)

BBVA's Spanish turnaround leaves local rivals lagging

MADRID - A combination of acquisitions in its home market and a strong performance in Mexico helped Spanish bank BBVA increase revenues and profits in the first half of the year, showing the benefits of a growth strategy many local rivals are now looking to emulate. (BBVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 585 words)