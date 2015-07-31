Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
Chevron quarterly profit drops 90 percent
Oil producer Chevron Corp reports 90 percent drop in
second-quarter profit hit by falling oil prices.
(CHEVRON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)
+ See also:
- EXXON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400, 300 words
- BG GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ron Bousso, 485
words)
China watchdog probes automated trading as stocks slip again
SHANGHAI - China's securities watchdog is investigating the
impact of automated trading on share markets, as authorities
step up a crackdown on what they regard as heavy speculative
selling that could destabilise the world's second-largest
economy. (CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney, 720 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-MARKETS/FUNDS, moved, by Sujata Rao, 850 words
- CHINA-MARKETS/CSRC (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved,
by Michelle Price and Pete Sweeney, 860 words
- CHINA-FUNDS/ (POLL), moved, 230 words
Commodities, China stocks lick wounds after brutal July
LONDON - Commodities and China investors wave a relieved
goodbye to July following a brutal sell-off that has revived
fears about the global economy and overshadowed more encouraging
news from the U.S. and Europe. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Marc Jones, 660 words)
German retail sales surge, biggest first-half increase in 20
years
BERLIN - German retail sales recorded their strongest
first-half increase in at least 20 years, data shows,
strengthening expectations that private consumption will be a
major growth driver for Europe's largest economy this year.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael Nienaber,
395 words)
MARKETS
Gold set for longest weekly losing streak since 1999
LONDON - Gold slips and is on course for a sixth straight
weekly fall, its longest retreat in 16 years, after upbeat U.S.
economic data encouraged bets on the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates in September. (MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Clara Denina, 460 words)
Italian bond yields set for biggest monthly fall in over two
years
LONDON - Italian bond yields are set to record their biggest
monthly fall in over two years, as Greece's latest crisis
recedes and the euro zone struggles to rid itself of the spectre
of deflation. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by John
Geddie, 405 words)
FUNDS
Funds add equities but cut U.S stocks to five-year low as
Fed looms
LONDON - U.S. equities' share in global portfolios fell to
the lowest in at least five years and U.S. bond allocations were
also cut as nervous investors started readying themselves for
the first Federal Reserve rate rise in almost a decade.
(FUNDS-/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 810 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. employment costs post smallest increase on record
WASHINGTON - U.S. labor costs in the second quarter recorded
their smallest increase in 33 years amid tepid gains in the
private sector, but it likely was a temporary setback against
the backdrop of diminishing labor market slack.
(USA-ECONOMY/COSTS, moved, 290 words)
Euro zone inflation stable at 0.2 percent, still far off ECB
target
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation is unchanged in July as a
further decline of energy prices negated the impact of more
expensive industrial goods and services, leaving the European
Central Bank with more work to do to push up prices.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Philip
Blenkinsop, 505 words)
Russian c.bank cuts key rate by 50 bps, warns on cooling
economy
MOSCOW - Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by
50 basis points to 11 percent as expected, saying risks of the
economy cooling now outweighed inflation risks.
(RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Who needs the Fed? The rate hike cometh on its own
As traders, market pundits and economists jawbone endlessly
over whether the Federal Reserve this year will lift its
benchmark lending rate for the first time in almost a decade,
several corners of the U.S. bond market aren't waiting around.
(USA-FED/RATES, moved, by Richard Leong and Jonathan Spicer, 800
words)
Options market sees oil price fall despite OPEC confidence
LONDON - OPEC policymakers seem confident in a sustained
recovery of oil prices from this year's lows as demand improves,
but the derivatives market is geared for an alternative
scenario: a fall below $50 a barrel by the end of the year.
(OIL-DERIVATIVES/, moved, by Amanda Cooper, 720 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson,
400 words
- CHINA-IRAN/OIL (GRAPHIC), moved, by Chen Aizhu, 615 words
Global economic woes dent strong UK consumer sentiment - GfK
LONDON - British consumer morale eased in July as concerns
about Greece and the global economy weighed on Britons' outlook
for the economic situation over the next year, a survey shows.
(BRITAIN-CONSUMER/GFK, moved, 250 words)
COMPANIES
ArcelorMittal keeps profit forecast despite dimmer market
view
BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
says it will do better in the second half of the year than the
first and keeps its 2015 profit targets, despite cutting its
global forecast for steel demand. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 405 words)
British Airways owner IAG puts focus on costs as competition
intensifies
LONDON - IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, says it
will continue to focus on driving down costs as competition
intensifies both within Europe and as rivals put on more
capacity on its all-important transatlantic routes.
(IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 500 words)
BNP Paribas eyes market share of retreating rivals
PARIS - BNP Paribas aims to grab market share from rivals
pulling back from investment banking even as its moves ahead
with its own cutbacks, the French bank says. (BNP
PARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 415 words)
Merck's Ebola vaccine proves fully effective in Guinea trial
LONDON - An Ebola vaccine developed in record time has
proved highly effective against the deadly virus in a large
trial in Guinea and could now be used to help end a vast
outbreak in West Africa, researchers say. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE
(UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Kate Kelland, Health and
Science Correspondent, 615 words)
New cocktails to test limits of premium cancer drug pricing
LONDON - New cancer drug cocktails set to reach the market
in the next few years will test the limits of premium pricing
for life-saving medicines, forcing executives to consider fresh
market strategies. (HEALTH-CANCER/PRICES (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)
Strong franc leaves Swiss central bank with record
first-half loss
ZURICH - The Swiss franc's surge after a currency cap was
dropped pushed Switzerland's central bank to a record first half
loss, casting doubt on its ability to pay dividends on which
some local government shareholders depend. (SWISS-SNB/RESULTS
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart, 445
words)
Intesa Sanpaolo posts best first-half profit since 2008
MILAN - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo posts
its best first-half profit in seven years and says charges to
cover for bad loan losses are the lowest since 2011 as a fragile
economic recovery takes hold in its home market.
(INTESASANPAOLO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 340 words)
Lloyds' profit below hopes after new mis-selling charge
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group set aside a further 1.4
billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold
loan insurance, pushing its first-half profit below analysts'
forecasts. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham
and Steve Slater, 500 words)
Stronger Europe, Brazil help Carrefour beat forecasts
PARIS - Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer,
posts stronger-than-expected first-half operating profit, as a
robust showing in the rest of Europe and in Brazil helped
compensate for lower profitability in France and China.
(CARREFOUR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Dominique
Vidalon, 400 words)
Airbus H1 profit rises, takes new A400M charge
PARIS - Airbus Group surprises investors with a strong
second-quarter rise in earnings, pushing its shares up as much
as five percent as lucrative jetliner deliveries outshone more
bad news for the A400M military transporter. (AIRBUS
GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril
Altmeyer, 530 words)
BBVA's Spanish turnaround leaves local rivals lagging
MADRID - A combination of acquisitions in its home market
and a strong performance in Mexico helped Spanish bank BBVA
increase revenues and profits in the first half of the year,
showing the benefits of a growth strategy many local rivals are
now looking to emulate. (BBVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 585 words)