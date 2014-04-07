Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Holcim, Lafarge agree merger to create cement giant
PARIS/ZURICH - Switzerland's Holcim unveils a deal to buy
France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker,
with $44 billion of annual sales, and spark a raft of asset
sales worldwide to steer it through antitrust rules.
(LAFARGE-HOLCIM/ (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Natalie Huet,
835 words)
ECB to have QE primed in case needed - Mersch
LONDON - The European Central Bank is drawing up plans for
large-scale asset purchases in case they are needed but there
remains some way to go before that point, one of bank's
policymakers says. (ECB/MERSCH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marc Jones,
345 words)
+ See also;
- EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words
World stocks slip from six-year high; euro yields fall
LONDON - World stocks slip from last week's six-year high as
technology shares tumble again, while speculation the European
Central Bank will ease policy further pushes down European bond
yields. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Natsuko Waki, 600 words)
Credit Suisse faces threat of new U.S. tax probe
ZURICH - Credit Suisse faces the threat of a new
investigation into its role in helping wealthy Americans avoid
paying taxes after New York state's top financial regulator
requests documents from the Swiss bank. (CREDITSUISSE-SHARES/
(UPDATE 1) moved, by Carmel Crimmins and Oliver Hirt, 300 words)
INSIGHT
Israeli exporters weigh options as shekel strength persists
JERUSALEM - Arie Levin envisions a time in the not too
distant future where his micro electronics company, AVX Corp,
may no longer have operations in Israel. (ISRAEL-ECONOMY/EXPORTS
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Steven Scheer, 1,480 words)
Deadbeat Chinese shipyards stick banks with default bill
SHANGHAI - Chinese banks are stuck in a lose-lose legal
battle between domestic shipyards and foreign buyers over
billions of dollars in refund guarantees that are supposed to be
paid out if shipbuilders fail to deliver on time.
(CHINA-SHIPPING/REFUNDS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Pete Sweeney, 1,550 words)
ECONOMY
Turkish c. bank hints at rate cuts after Erdogan comments
KAYSERI, Turkey - Turkey's central bank governor hints at
interest rate cuts for the first time in a year, but says they
will be gradual and the bank alone will decide on their timing.
(TURKEY-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Seda Sezer and Behiye
Taner, 620 words)
Manufacturing helps German industry output rise
BERLIN - German industrial output rises slightly more than
forecast in February, driven by higher production of
intermediate goods and suggesting the sector likely grew
stronger in the first quarter than in the last three months of
the year. (GERMANY-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)
Euro zone Sentix index rises for 4th month in a row
BERLIN - Euro zone sentiment rises for a fourth consecutive
month to a three-year high in April, helped only by investors'
upbeat view of current conditions as powerhouse Germany loses
steam and expectations for the currency bloc dims.
(EUROZONE/SENTIX, moved, 200 words)
Spanish industrial output rises for fourth month
MADRID - Spanish industrial output rises at the fastest pace
in more than three years in February, official data shows, in
the latest sign that the country's crisis-weary economy is past
the worst. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved,
270 words)
China's battle against slowdown is still far from won
BEIJING - China will probably need to ease monetary policy
for the first time in two years in coming months to prevent the
economy from losing too much momentum, according to economists
who doubt the "mini stimulus" announced so far this year can do
the job. (CHINA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, by Kevin Yao, 950
words)
Japan, Australia clinch trade deal as US-Tokyo talks heat up
TOKYO - Japan and Australia clinches a basic trade deal to
cut import tariffs, as U.S. and Japanese officials step up
efforts to reach a parallel agreement that will re-energise
stalled talks on a broader regional pact. (JAPAN-AUSTRALIA/
(UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Yuko
Yoshikawa, 780 words)
COMPANIES
Mallinckrodt to buy Questcor Pharma for about $5.6 bln
NEW YORK - Speciality pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt
Plc will buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about
$5.6 billion to gain access to its high-growth multiple
sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel. (QUESTCOR-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), expect
by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Esha Dey, 500 words)
Numericable soars after winning battle for Vivendi's SFR
PARIS - French cable company Numericable shares jump 17
percent to a six-week high after it wins a month-long bidding
war for Vivendi's SFR telecom unit against Bouygues.
(NUMERICABLE-SFR/, moved, 450 words)
+ See also:
- CINVEN-NUMERICABLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words
India's Sun Pharma to buy Ranbaxy in $3.2 bln all-share deal
TOKYO - India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says it
will buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd in a $3.2 billion all-share
deal, creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker from
two firms struggling with quality issues in the lucrative United
States market. (DAIICHI SANKYO-RANBAXY/SUNPHARMA (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Zeba Siddiqui, 935 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-PHARMACEUTICALS/REGULATOR, moved, by Zeba Siddiqui
and Sumeet Chatterjee, 1,250 words
Alfa Laval buys Norwegian pump firm Frank Mohn for $2.2 bln
STOCKHOLM - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval says it has
agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank
Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash to
boost its operations in the offshore oil and gas sector.
(ALFALAVAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Drugmaker GSK investigates alleged bribery in Iraq
LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, already facing
corruption accusations in China, is now investigating
allegations of bribery in Iraq, the British company says.
(GSK-MIDEAST/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 440 words)
+ See also:
- ROCHE HLDG-IQUUM/, moved, 100 words
Airbus keeps tight rein on cabin design as A350 launch nears
HAMBURG - European planemaker Airbus unveils, the first
cabin for its new mid-sized twin-engined airliner, the A350 XWB,
vowing to avoid a repeat of the delays caused by cabin design
changes on its bigger A380 super jumbo. (AIRBUS-A350/CABIN
(PICTURE), moved, 435 words)
Audi's Q1 sales record steps up challenge to BMW
BERLIN - Audi is stepping up its challenge to unseat German
rival BMW as global luxury-car sales champion, with recovering
European demand and Chinese growth pushing its first-quarter
deliveries to a record.
(VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-VOLKSWAGEN/AUDISALES (UPDATE 1), moved,
290 words)
BlackRock shakes up management amid succession planning
NEW YORK - BlackRock Inc is reorganizing its senior
management ranks as the world's largest money manager works
towards an eventual succession plan for Larry Fink, its chief
executive officer and co-founder. (BLACKROCK-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Ashley Lau and John McCrank, 580 words)
Pope rules Vatican bank to stay open, approves reforms
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis rules that the scandal-plagued
Vatican bank will remain operative, ending more than a year of
speculation whether the pontiff would close the institution that
has embarrassed the Catholic Church for decades (POPE-BANK/
(UPDATE 2), moved, pix, by Philip Pullella, 600 words)