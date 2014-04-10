Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Draghi takes push to revive packaged debt to Washington

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi heads to the IMF meetings in Washington on a curious mission: to revive the flagging euro zone, he wants to promote the very financial products that tipped to global economy into crisis. (ECB/ABS (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400, GMT/10 AM ET by Eva Taylor, 900 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/BULLETIN, moved, 300 words

- ECB/BONDPURCHASES, moved, 100 words

Greece returns to bond markets, says end of bailout nears

LONDON/ATHENS - Two years after it nearly crashed out of the euro zone, Greece returned to the bond market with yield-hungry investors rushing to buy its debt in a 3-billion euro deal that could mark the beginning of the end of its bailout. (GREECE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), by Sarka Halas and Karolina Tagaris, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-BILLS/AUCTION, moved, by Alex Lawler, 200 words

Bonds buoyed by Greek return as equity gains fizzle out

LONDON - Greece's much-heralded return to the bond market buoyed euro zone debt, outperforming flat equity markets as gains driven by easing U.S. interest rate concerns fizzled out. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 615 words)

China says no major stimulus planned; March trade weak

BOAO/BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang rules out major stimulus to fight short-term dips in growth, even as big falls in imports and exports data reinforce forecasts that the world's second-largest economy has slowed notably since the start of 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Adam Rose, 625 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-COMMODITIES/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Ruby Lian and David Stanway, 620 words

SPECIAL REPORT

The princeling of private equity

HONG KONG - The 28-year-old wears black-framed glasses perched on cheeks still round with youth. A discerning eye might notice the resemblance to his grandfather: former Chinese president and Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin. (CHINA PRIVATEEQUITY/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Aldred and Irene Jay Liu, 2,550 words)

ECONOMY

UK house prices pick up, BoE holds fire

LONDON - A further pick-up in British house prices and sales did not knock the Bank of England off its course with the central bank announcing it is keeping interest rates at record lows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 430 words)

US Fed's hard line on funding to bring more pain to Wall St

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The U.S. Federal Reserve's drive to wean Wall Street off risky funding sources is expected to bring more financial pain to the biggest U.S. banks in the coming months, analysts warn. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/LEVERAGE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 750 words)

Easing French prices adds to signs of weak inflation p

PARIS - French inflation eases slightly more than expected last month to reach the lowest level since October, official figures show, adding to signs of dissipating price pressures in the euro zone. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 350 words)

OPEC sees lower demand for its crude in 2014

LONDON - OPEC lowers the forecast demand for its crude oil in 2014 and ends a run of upward revisions to global consumption growth, highlighting concerns over the economy and pressure on its market share from rival producers. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 440 words)

Shake-up looms for Hungary's reform-weary bank sector

BUDAPEST - Hungary plans to make its banks more competitive to help drive the recovery, a central bank official said, signalling further changes in a sector that has already borne the brunt of the country's economic reforms. (HUNGARY-CENTRALBANK/BANKS (INTERVIEW), moved, by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, 700 words)

Japan's central bank quells stimulus hopes

TOKYO - Japan's economy takes another knock as a gauge of business investment weakens, but the Bank of Japan remains unperturbed and is expected to release optimistic inflation projections as a swing voter on its board turns more confident about the growth outlook. (JAPAN ECONOMY/MACHINERY (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Top executive abandons effort to revive Britain's Co-op

LONDON - A former government minister appointed only four months ago to revive Britain's Co-operative Group has quit, the second experienced executive to walk away and further throwing the future of the 170-year-old mutual into doubt. (LORDMYNERS-COOPERATIVEGROUP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Matt Scuffham, 790 words)

Deutsche employee suspended over Singapore communication

LONDON - A Deutsche Bank employee responsible for its foreign exchange business with central banks was suspended because the bank identified potentially inappropriate communication with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a source familiar with the matter says. (DEUTSCHE BANK-FX/, moved, 400 words)

Carrefour's sales growth gets a boost from Brazil

FRANCE - Carrefour, the world's second biggest retailer, says underlying sales growth quicken in the first quarter, driven by Brazil, its second largest market after France, while sales in austerity-hit Spain rose for the second consecutive quarter. (CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 900 words)

UK's M&S shows signs of improvement as clothing sales rise

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer posts its best quarterly performance in clothing for three years, indicating its turnaround plan may finally be gaining traction after billions of pounds of investment and several false dawns.. (MARKS & SPENCER-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 755 words)

+ See also:

- LVMH SHARES/, moving shortly, 250 words

Aircraft suppliers woo tablet-toting passengers

HAMBURG - Ever fancied seeing your name in lights as you board a plane? A hologram to take you through your in-flight entertainment options? Or how about something simpler, like an easy place to rest your tablet? (TECH-AIRLINES/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 745 words)

French plan to push copycat biotech drugs worries Big Pharma

PARIS - France is going out on a limb with a plan to push the use of cheap copies of biotech drugs, triggering alarm among companies in Europe's second-biggest pharmaceutical market behind Germany. (PHARMACEUTICALS-FRANCE/BIOSIMILARS, moved, by Natalie Huet and Noëlle Mennella, 815 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-ROCHE HLDG/TAMIFLU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent, 810 words

UK watchdog threatens tougher action on bank overdraft fees

LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog may impose changes in how banks treat overdrawn customers after its research shows people are paying too much when they go into the red. (BRITAIN-BANKING/REGULATOR, moved, by Huw Jones, 435 words)

Little Internet users can do to thwart 'Heartbleed'

BOSTON - Security experts warn there is little Internet users can do to protect themselves from the recently uncovered "Heartbleed" Internet threat that exposes their data to hackers until vulnerable Web sites take steps to secure their communications. Once that happens, which could take days or weeks, users need to change their passwords. (CYBERSECURITY-INTERNET/BUG, moved, by Jim Finkle, 250 words)

Goldcorp raises buyout offer for Osisko, trumps Yamana bid

TORONTO - Goldcorp Inc, the world's second-biggest gold miner by market value, raises its hostile offer to buy fellow Canadian miner Osisko Mining Corp to about C$3.6 billion, trumping a bid from Yamana Gold Inc as it pushes to take control of Osisko's profitable Malartic gold mine in Quebec. (OSISKO-GOLDCORP/ (UPDATE 2), moving by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Allison Martell and Ashutosh Pandey, 600 words)

Board overhaul lets Telecom Italia CEO focus on strategy

MILAN - A board overhaul at Telecom Italia is set to placate belligerent minority investors, allowing Chief Executive Marco Patuano to focus on revamping the company's domestic business as the Italian economy begins to revive. Yet, question marks remain. (TELECOMITALIA-BOARD/, moved, by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo, 660 words)

Centrica's British Gas ordered to pay $9.4 mln penalty

LONDON - Centrica's British Gas, the subject of an anti-trust investigation alongside Britain's other big utilities, will pay about 5.6 million pounds ($9.4 million) to remedy past errors that blocked business customers from switching suppliers. (CENTRICA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)