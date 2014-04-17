Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Morgan Stanley profit soars on wealth management, trading
Morgan Stanley reports a 55 percent jump in first-quarter
earnings as higher revenue from the bank's institutional
securities business add to another strong quarter from wealth
management. (MORGANSTANLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words)
+ See also:
- GOLDMAN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words
QE debate sees ECB's Weidmann come in from the cold
FRANKFURT - Jens Weidmann presents a "kinder, gentler"
Bundesbank as he opens up to the possibility of asset purchases
to head off deflation, but underpinning his position is a firm
logic based on both principles and pragmatism.
(ECB-BUNDESBANK/WEIDMANN (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul Carrel, 1,300
words)
U.S. shares seen opening lower as tech giants stumble
LONDON - European shares fall and U.S. futures point to a
weaker open on Wall Street after disappointing results from tech
heavyweights Google and IBM, while the dollar falls on dovish
U.S. Federal Reserve comments. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4),
moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 750 words)
Strong European currencies weigh on company profits
LONDON - As European policymakers mull action to stop a
strong euro from weighing on jobs growth, companies across the
continent say the currency's strength is already eating into
their profits. (COMPANIESFOREXRESULTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Tom Bergin and Martinne Geller, 750 words)
INVESTMENT
Pickings for the brave in emerging markets
LONDON - Emerging markets enjoy a surge with the first days
of spring, catching many fund managers by surprise but proving
profitable for others. (INVESTMENTFOCUS-EMERGINGMARKETS, expect
by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki, 850
words)
ECONOMY
China's cooling property market a risk to economic growth
BEIJING - China's property market could threaten Beijing's
plan to manage a slowdown in growth, as evidence mounts of a
rapid cooling in what had been one of the few strong spots in
the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY,
moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing, 700 words)
+ See also:
- INDA-STOCKS/, moved, by Nishant Kumar and Lawrence White,
1,000 words
U.S. calls for more investment-friendly Indian government
WASHINGTON - The United States urges the Indian government
that emerges from ongoing elections to follow economic policies
that encourage investment, saying Washington would like to see
bilateral trade grow to $500 billion a year
(INDIA-ELECTION/USA), moved, by David Brunnstrom, 670 words)
COMPANIES
GE industrial profits rise 12 percent, shares up
General Electric Co posts a 12 percent rise in overall
industrial profits as strength in its businesses selling gas
turbines, jet engines and oil industry equipment offsets
weakness in healthcare and transportation. (GENERAL ELECTRIC
RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf and Ernest
Scheyder, 500 words)
GSK, facing bribery claims, battles to build new sales model
LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline - hit by bribery claims
in five countries - is to employ hundreds more doctors as
members of staff as it seeks to build a new sales model designed
to eliminate sharp marketing practices. (GSK-CORRUPTION/, moved,
by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)
Britain's crisis-hit Co-op reveals 2013 loss of $4.2 billion
LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Group made a loss of 2.5
billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in 2013, capping the worst 12
months in the mutual's 150-year history and ramming home the
need for radical reform if it is to survive. (COOP-RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Matthew Scuffham and Paul Sandle, 600
words)
Europe's car sales upturn fails to halt price war
PARIS - Europe's car sales recovery may be taking hold,
according to registrations data, but a confidential industry
survey shows the pickup is failing to halt a price war.
(EUROPE-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 700 words)
Weibo cuts IPO size amid selloff in technology stocks
China's Weibo Corp, a Twitter-like messaging service
company, raises a less-than-expected $286 million after it cuts
the size of its U.S. initial public offering amid a selloff in
technology shares and concerns about slowing user growth.
(WEIBO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
Diageo, Remy Cointreau get hammered by China crackdown
LONDON - An anti-corruption crackdown by the Chinese
government continues to hammer spirits makers Diageo and Remy
Cointreau, highlighting the risks for international companies
moving deeper into emerging markets. (DIAGEO-RESULS/SALES
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)
SAP warns on strong euro as Q1 misses expectations
FRANKFURT - German business software maker SAP warns that it
expects the negative impact of the strong euro to worsen in the
second quarter after reporting lower-than-expected first-quarter
results (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Harro ten Wolde, 700
words)
In green car race, Toyota adds muscle with fuel-cell launch
TOYOTA CITY, Japan/IRVINE, Calif - In 1997, Toyota caught
its competitors by surprise with the revolutionary Prius, the
first commercially successful gasoline-electric hybrid car. Now,
the Japanese firm is trying to do the same with a technology
that seems straight out of science fiction.
(AUTOS-HYDROGEN/TOYOTA MOTOR, moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, Paul
Lienert and Yoko Kubota, 1,700 words)