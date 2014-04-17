Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Morgan Stanley profit soars on wealth management, trading

Morgan Stanley reports a 55 percent jump in first-quarter earnings as higher revenue from the bank's institutional securities business add to another strong quarter from wealth management. (MORGANSTANLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words)

QE debate sees ECB's Weidmann come in from the cold

FRANKFURT - Jens Weidmann presents a "kinder, gentler" Bundesbank as he opens up to the possibility of asset purchases to head off deflation, but underpinning his position is a firm logic based on both principles and pragmatism. (ECB-BUNDESBANK/WEIDMANN (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul Carrel, 1,300 words)

U.S. shares seen opening lower as tech giants stumble

LONDON - European shares fall and U.S. futures point to a weaker open on Wall Street after disappointing results from tech heavyweights Google and IBM, while the dollar falls on dovish U.S. Federal Reserve comments. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 750 words)

Strong European currencies weigh on company profits

LONDON - As European policymakers mull action to stop a strong euro from weighing on jobs growth, companies across the continent say the currency's strength is already eating into their profits. (COMPANIESFOREXRESULTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tom Bergin and Martinne Geller, 750 words)

INVESTMENT

Pickings for the brave in emerging markets

LONDON - Emerging markets enjoy a surge with the first days of spring, catching many fund managers by surprise but proving profitable for others. (INVESTMENTFOCUS-EMERGINGMARKETS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki, 850 words)

ECONOMY

China's cooling property market a risk to economic growth

BEIJING - China's property market could threaten Beijing's plan to manage a slowdown in growth, as evidence mounts of a rapid cooling in what had been one of the few strong spots in the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing, 700 words)

U.S. calls for more investment-friendly Indian government

WASHINGTON - The United States urges the Indian government that emerges from ongoing elections to follow economic policies that encourage investment, saying Washington would like to see bilateral trade grow to $500 billion a year (INDIA-ELECTION/USA), moved, by David Brunnstrom, 670 words)

COMPANIES

GE industrial profits rise 12 percent, shares up

General Electric Co posts a 12 percent rise in overall industrial profits as strength in its businesses selling gas turbines, jet engines and oil industry equipment offsets weakness in healthcare and transportation. (GENERAL ELECTRIC RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf and Ernest Scheyder, 500 words)

GSK, facing bribery claims, battles to build new sales model

LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline - hit by bribery claims in five countries - is to employ hundreds more doctors as members of staff as it seeks to build a new sales model designed to eliminate sharp marketing practices. (GSK-CORRUPTION/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

Britain's crisis-hit Co-op reveals 2013 loss of $4.2 billion

LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Group made a loss of 2.5 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) in 2013, capping the worst 12 months in the mutual's 150-year history and ramming home the need for radical reform if it is to survive. (COOP-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matthew Scuffham and Paul Sandle, 600 words)

Europe's car sales upturn fails to halt price war

PARIS - Europe's car sales recovery may be taking hold, according to registrations data, but a confidential industry survey shows the pickup is failing to halt a price war. (EUROPE-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 700 words)

Weibo cuts IPO size amid selloff in technology stocks

China's Weibo Corp, a Twitter-like messaging service company, raises a less-than-expected $286 million after it cuts the size of its U.S. initial public offering amid a selloff in technology shares and concerns about slowing user growth. (WEIBO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Diageo, Remy Cointreau get hammered by China crackdown

LONDON - An anti-corruption crackdown by the Chinese government continues to hammer spirits makers Diageo and Remy Cointreau, highlighting the risks for international companies moving deeper into emerging markets. (DIAGEO-RESULS/SALES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

SAP warns on strong euro as Q1 misses expectations

FRANKFURT - German business software maker SAP warns that it expects the negative impact of the strong euro to worsen in the second quarter after reporting lower-than-expected first-quarter results (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Harro ten Wolde, 700 words)

In green car race, Toyota adds muscle with fuel-cell launch

TOYOTA CITY, Japan/IRVINE, Calif - In 1997, Toyota caught its competitors by surprise with the revolutionary Prius, the first commercially successful gasoline-electric hybrid car. Now, the Japanese firm is trying to do the same with a technology that seems straight out of science fiction. (AUTOS-HYDROGEN/TOYOTA MOTOR, moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, Paul Lienert and Yoko Kubota, 1,700 words)