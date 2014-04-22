Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Novartis reshapes business via deals with GSK and Lilly
ZURICH/LONDON - Swiss drugmaker Novartis announces a
multi-billion dollar revamp, swapping assets with
GlaxoSmithKline and selling its animal health arm in a bid to
simplify its business and increase its focus on high-margin
cancer medicines. (NOVARTIS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Caroline Copley and Paul Sandle, 1,000 words)
Philips warns of tough 2014 as strong euro wipes out Q1
growth
FRANKFURT - Philips warns it will struggle to post a rise in
operating profit for 2014 after slowing demand in China and
Russia, combined with the impact of a strong euro, wipes out its
first-quarter sales growth. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Maria Sheahan and Anthony Deutsch, 425 words)
United Tech posts profit ahead of Street, more bullish on
2014
United Technologies Corp reports a lower quarterly net
profit, weighed down by restructuring costs, but the diversified
manufacturer's profit and revenue tops Wall Street's forecast.
(UNITED TECH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)
M&A talk lifts European shares, euro dips to two-week low
LONDON - M&A talk in the pharmaceutical sector lifts
European shares, but fails to support the euro, which dips to a
two-week low against the dollar as ECB policymakers renew
efforts to weaken it. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by
Marius Zaharia, 780 words)
INSIGHT & INVESTMENT
Wage cuts make Spain's recovery a long, painful path
MADRID - Carmen Collado has laundered hospital linen in
Madrid for 11 years. Now, almost half her colleagues have been
fired and the 61-year-old grandmother is cleaning the same bed
sheets, nurses' scrubs and towels as before for half the pay.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/WAGES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Day,
1,170 words)
New EU law to help investors pick good corporate citizens
LONDON - Investors looking for companies with good
environmental, social and governance track records will find the
job easier after European politicians ruled that thousands of
firms must reveal their performance as corporate citizens.
(INVESTMENT/ETHICAL, moved, by Simon Jessop and Jemima Kelly,
740 words)
Bankers win friends again in Europe with lure of easy money
BRUSSELS - Jacques de Larosiere says he is an isolated and
modest man. Yet the 84-year-old former head of the International
Monetary Fund is one of the most influential voices in European
and global finance. (EU-LOBBYING/BANKS (PICTURE), moved, by John
O'Donnell, 1,390 words)
Consumer firms adapt to win emerging market middle classes
LONDON - From chocolate and dumplings to toothpaste,
consumer goods companies are adapting to new spending habits as
incomes rise in emerging markets while protecting profits in
places where they can be volatile. (FOOD-EMERGINGMARKETS/
(PICTURE), moved, by Martinne Geller, 935 words)
ECONOMY
ECB's Coeure says has margin to reduce main interest rate
PARIS - European Central Bank executive board member Benoit
Coeure says there is further margin to reduce the main interest
rate below 0.25 percent and that the strength of the euro could
be keeping inflation too low. (FRANCE-ECB/, moved, 110 words)
Exit plan unresolved as Portugal's last bailout review kicks
off
LISBON - Portugal's international lenders start their last
evaluation of its performance under its bailout, with further
reforms on the agenda and the question of a standby loan when it
exits the programme next month still unresolved.
(PORTUGAL-BAILOUT/, moved, by Andrei Khalip, 650 words)
Cuba may revive Paris Club debt negotiations
HAVANA - Cuba and the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations
are working to resume talks over billions of dollars of
outstanding official debt in a new sign the communist government
is interested in rejoining the global economy. (CUBA-DEBT/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Marc Frank, 800 words)
Japan overhauls its public pension fund, the world's biggest
TOKYO - Japan overhauls the world's biggest public pension
fund, appointing new committee members, in a push toward Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of a more aggressive investment
strategy. (JAPAN-PUBLICFUND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chikafumi
Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi, 660 words)
China's state enterprise overhaul quietly moves forward
BEIJING - Far from the spotlight, in secretive high-level
meetings and company boardrooms, Beijing is drawing up one of
the country's thorniest reforms: an overhaul of China's hugely
inefficient state-owned industry. (CHINA-REFORM/ENTERPRISES
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Matthew Miller and Yan Huang, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ENVIRONMENT/, by David Stanway, 350 words
COMPANIES
Novartis shake-up, Pfizer-AstraZeneca report lifts pharma
stocks
LONDON - Shares in European drugmakers received a shot in
the arm amid a flurry of activity, with Novartis striking a
multi-billion dollar deal with GlaxoSmithKline and reports U.S.
giant Pfizer had approached Britain's AstraZeneca over a deal.
(EUROPE-PHARMACEUTICALS/ACTIVITY, moved, 400 words)
Bank of New York Mellon reports first-quarter profit
Bank of New York Mellon Corp reports a first-quarter profit
as rising markets drove up its assets under custody and
administration. (BNYMELLON-RESULTS/, moved, 115 words)
Lockheed boosts profit 23 pct, lifts '14 outlook
WASHINGTON - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest
supplier, reports a 23 percent jump in operating profit and
earnings per share in the first quarter, and raised its earnings
outlook for the full year by 25 cents. (LOCKHEED
MARTIN-RESULTS/, moved, 190 words)
Intesa, UniCredit in deal with KKR to jointly manage bad
loans
MILAN - Italy's top two banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
have signed a deal with U.S. private equity firm KKR to pool
some of their problematic loans, as the country's lenders seek
new ways to grapple with soured debts. (INTESA-UNICREDIT/,
moved, by Francesca Landini, 445 words)
Pork giant WH Group slashes IPO, delays pricing - sources
HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company,
is slashing its proposed Hong Kong IPO and will delay the
pricing of the deal to next week, sources say, a move that could
see the Chinese company garner less than $2 billion. (WH
GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
HK regulator reprimands, fines RBS over emerging-markets
rates trades
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) says it reprimands Royal Bank of Scotland for internal
control failures, fining the bank HK$6 million ($773,800).
(HONGKONG-RBS/FINE (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Russian steelmaker MMK posts $2.2 bln Q4 net loss
MOSCOW - Russian steel major MMK says its fourth-quarter net
loss widened to $2.2 billion due to impairment charges and
forecast higher steel sales in the first quarter of 2014.
(RUSSIA-MMK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MAGNIT/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
S.Africa platinum talks resume in bid to end 3-month strike
JOHANNESBURG - The chief executives of the world's top
platinum producers are to meet again with the leaders of the
AMCU union for wage talks in a bid to end the longest and most
costly strike on South Africa's mines in living memory.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 450 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (FACTBOX), moved, 490 words
Soccer-Moyes sacked by Man Utd after less than a season
LONDON - David Moyes's troubled reign at Manchester United
comes to an abrupt end when the Scot is sacked after a hugely
disappointing 10-month spell as manager after replacing Alex
Ferguson last July. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED (UPDATE 4), moved, by
Mike Collett, 1,100 words)
+ See also:
- SOCCER-UNITED/MOYES-PROFILE (PICTURE), moved, by Mike
Collett, 1,020 words
- SOCCER-ENGLAND/MOYES-REACTION, moved, 240 words
- SOCCER ENGLAND/MOYES (FACTBOX), moved, 680 words
- SOCCER-UNITED/MOYES (ANALYSIS), moved, 515 words