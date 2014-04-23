Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Chinese factories stalling as euro zone business picks up

LONDON/BEIJING - Chinese factory activity shrinks for the fourth straight month in April but private businesses across the euro zone enjoys their best month in nearly three years, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WRAP, moved, by Jonathan Cable and Kevin Yao, 700 words)

France treads fine line on EU deficit-cutting targets

PARIS - France outlines a slower roadmap to reduce its chronic deficit to the European Union's treaty limit next year, based on growth assumptions described by an independent watchdog as risky. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 800 words)

Share rally peters out, euro lifted by PMI boost

LONDON - European shares edge down after three days of gains as signs of a still stuttering Chinese economy and rising worries about Ukraine offset a reassuring set of European economic numbers. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 840 words)

Bailout exit beckons for Portugal after record bond sale

LISBON/LONDON - Portugal sells benchmark debt at a record low yield in its first bond auction in three years, a vote of market confidence that boosts Lisbon's chances of making a clean break from its bailout next month. (PORTUGAL-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrei Khalip and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 500 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-PRIMARY/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 510 words

MARKETS

Earnings boost to help Germany overtake peripheral equities

LONDON - German shares are set to overtake their Italian and Spanish peers as Europe's star performers this quarter, boosted by better corporate earnings at a time when full valuations are making investors more selective. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/DAX EARNINGS, moving shortly, by Alistair Smout, 750 words)

Database issue hits trade on Johannesburg bourse

JOHANNESBURG - A database glitch delays the start of trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange for an hour, the latest in a string of errors that have hampered Africa's biggest bourse in recent years. (SAFRICA-BOURSE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 250 words)

INSIGHT

Ethiopia thwarts Egypt over Nile dam but takes risks

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's bold decision to pay for a huge dam itself has overturned generations of Egyptian control over the Nile's waters, and may help transform one of the world's poorest countries into a regional hydropower hub. (ETHIOPIA-ENERGY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Aaron Maasho, 1,566 words)

Tariffs strain rich-poor gap in "madly expensive" Luanda

LUANDA - In Luanda's Jumbo supermarket, a half-litre tub of imported vanilla ice-cream used to cost $25, testament to the Angolan capital's rank as one of the world's most expensive cities. (ANGOLA-PRICES/ (PICTURE), moved, by Shrikesh Laxmidas, 1,330 words)

ECONOMY

UK economy picking up speed - Bank of England

LONDON - Britain's economic recovery is gaining momentum but Bank of England policymakers hold different views about the amount of slack in the economy and the medium-term inflation outlook, minutes from their April 9 meeting show. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 525 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CBI, moved, 150 words

- BRITAIN-BORROWING/, moved, 500 words

Cash stimulus would be complex for ECB, Hansson says

TALLINN - Quantitative easing would be operationally complex for the European Central Bank, policymaker Ardo Hansson said, casting doubt on whether the bank could implement such a plan to ward off the threat of deflation. (ECB/QE-HANSSON (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Mardiste, 480 words)

Afghan budget hole stirs unease as West starts packing bags

KABUL - A $375 million hole in the Afghan budget threatens public projects and civil servants' salaries, officials say, putting the aid-dependent economy under stress just as Afghanistan awaits a new leader and foreign troops prepare to go home. (AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Jeremy Laurence and Mirwais Harooni, 730 words)

Billions needed to upgrade Egypt's grid as crunch looms

CAIRO - Egypt needs to find at least $5 billion to invest in its dilapidated power grid, a government official told Reuters, highlighting a major challenge for the next president as the country faces the risk of worsening blackouts this summer. (EGYPT-ENERGY/POWER, moved, by Maggie Fick, 845 words)

COMPANIES

Procter & Gamble quarterly profit rises on home care sales

Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products maker, reports a higher quarterly profit, helped by an increase in sales of its home care products. (PROCTER GAMBLE-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Boeing posts higher profit, lifts 2014 forecast

Rising jet production helps Boeing Co post a 14 percent rise in adjusted net profit in the first quarter, and the company notches up its full-year forecast. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

+ See also:

- DELTA AIR LINES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 100 words

- NORTHROP-RESULTS/, moved, 150 words

Labour reps boycott Telekom Austria Slim pact vote

VIENNA - A key vote to agree a shareholder pact at Telekom Austria between tycoon Carlos Slim and the Austrian government is boycotted by five members of a 14-person board, three sources familiar with the situation says. (TELEKOM AUSTRIA-SLIM/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Georgina Prodhan, 440 words)

Ericsson misses forecasts as waits for 4G boost

STOCKHOLM - Ericsson, the world's biggest mobile telecom equipment maker, misses first-quarter sales and profit forecasts as its work to roll out faster fourth-generation networks fails to offset the ending of older projects. (ERICSSON/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg, 640 words)

+ See also:

- TELIASONERA/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Johnson, 600 words

Pork giant WH Group slashes IPO, seeks up to $1.9 bln

HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, has cut its Hong Kong IPO by two thirds as market volatility and rich valuations turned investors off the deal, a revised term sheet seen by Reuters shows. (WH GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau, 700 words)

Primark targets U.S. with first store openings

LONDON - Primark, the fast-growing clothing chain owned by Associated British Foods, is to enter the United States, it says, becoming the latest British retailer to attempt to crack the American market after success in Europe. (ABF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 745 words)

Chip designer ARM sees smartphone recovery in second half

LONDON - ARM Holdings, whose chip technology powers Apple's iPhone, says demand for smartphones will pick up in the second half after a disappointing end to 2013 resulted in first-quarter profit rising less than in previous years. (ARM HOLDINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 485 words)