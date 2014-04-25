Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Alstom CEO says in talks over industrial deal- union sources
PARIS - General Electric is in talks with Alstom to take
over its global power business and a deal could be announced in
the coming days, two sources familiar with the matter say.
Shares, dollar struggle on Ukraine anxiety
LONDON - Heightened tension in Ukraine pushes world shares
lower and lifts safe-haven European bonds as well as gold,
taking the shine off what looks set to be an earnings and
M&A-driven week of gains for European and U.S. stocks.
Russia raises rates to curb inflation as Ukraine bites
MOSCOW - Russia unexpectedly raises interest rates for the
second time in two months and suffers its first credit rating
cut in five years, highlighting the impact of the Ukraine crisis
+ See also:
Top UK investors to file $2 bln claims against RBS - sources
LONDON - Three of Britain's biggest investors are next week
expected to file claims in a London court against Royal Bank of
Scotland claiming they were misled over its 2008 rights issue
and want to claw back more than 1 billion pounds, people
+ See also:
Ford profit weaker-than-expected as warranty costs rise
DETROIT - Ford Motor Co posts lower-than-expected
first-quarter profit as the No. 2 U.S. automaker sees higher
warranty costs in North America for older vehicles by $400
INSIGHT
Push for tax-avoidance curbs threatens Publicis-Omnicom deal
LONDON - International pressure to curb corporate tax
avoidance is behind delays to a $35 billion merger of French
advertising group Publicis and U.S. rival Omnicom, and could
even scupper the deal, tax advisers and sources close to the
Fed, OCC differ in enforcing leveraged lending guidelines
NEW YORK - Some major U.S. banks are privately complaining
that they are getting the short end of the regulatory stick when
it comes to the profitable business of lending to heavily
INVESTMENT
Investors crossing back to emerging debt from high yield
LONDON - Investors are switching their attention back to
developing countries' debt after flirting with U.S. and European
junk bonds during a year of turbulence in emerging markets.
Worldwide M&A activity tops $1 trillion so far this year
LONDON - The value of worldwide mergers and acquisitions
announced so far this year has topped $1 trillion, only the
third time deal values have surpassed this mark since records
ECONOMY
UK retail sales stronger than expected in March
LONDON - British retail sales unexpectedly chalk up modest
growth in March, bucking weak industry data, in a further sign
that the country's consumer-led recovery is bedding in.
Tokyo inflation hits 22-year high, inching toward BOJ goal
TOKYO - Tokyo's inflation jumps to a 22-year high in April
by a key measure, an early sign that companies are making
progress in passing on a new tax increase to customers as policy
makers seek to pull Japan out of years of deflation.
Asian economic growth to languish this year, China the worry
BANGALORE - Growth in emerging Asian countries will be
lacklustre this year and contribute less to the global economy,
despite signs of recovery in the region's major trading partners
Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government in India
NEW DELHI - An eminent Indian-born economist positioning
himself to advise Narendra Modi if the opposition leader becomes
India's next prime minister would urge him to allow more foreign
investment and trade to spur slow growth and curtail government
Oil and gas bring UK's Newcastle a manufacturing revival
NEWCASTLE, England - Once the beating heart of European ship
building, the north bank of Newcastle's River Tyne is being
turned into a manufacturing hub for the oil and gas industry in
a bid to combat unemployment and preserve the English city's
COMPANIES
VW's forecast profit gain seen masking margin troubles
BERLIN - The record earnings which Volkswagen AG is set to
report next week may mask more fundamental problems for the
Colgate-Palmolive profit drops 16 pct
Colgate-Palmolive Co reports a 16 percent drop in quarterly
profit, hurt by a one-time charge related to the fall in value
Allergan approached Shire about bid but rebuffed - sources
NEW YORK - Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in recent
months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed, according to
people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a U.S.
drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to lower its tax
In platinum's war of attrition, capital out guns labour
JOHANNESBURG - Labour brought a machete to a gunfight with
management in South Africa's platinum belt. Small wonder it
looks set to lose. South Africa's big platinum strike has
highlighted issues ranging from cash reserves to changing market
dynamics that have curtailed labour's ability to influence
prices. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 850 words)
+ See also:
Oil firms sweat ageing N. Sea assets to stave off shutdowns
LONDON - Smaller oil producers are teaming up with
engineering and oil services companies in Britain's North Sea to
squeeze extra drops from ageing facilities before rising costs
+ See also:
WPP thumps forecasts with strong Q1 organic growth
LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group,
reported a much better than expected 7 percent rise in first
quarter like-for-like revenue growth and said it had seen a
surge in new client wins due to changes in the industry.
(WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)