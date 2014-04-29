Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UK grows at fastest rate in over 6 years, shy of forecasts
LONDON - Britain's economy racked up its strongest annual
growth in more than six years in early 2014, despite falling a
touch short of forecasts, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 730
words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words
EU imposes more sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW - The European Union announces asset freezes
and travel bans on 15 Russians and Ukrainians over Moscow's
actions in Ukraine, but the measures are seen as less aggressive
than sanctions imposed by the United States. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/
(WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by John O'Donnell and Steve
Gutterman, 1,010 words)
EU unveils tough bank tests to try to draw line under crisis
LONDON - European banks must show they can survive
simultaneous routs in bonds, property and stocks, in the
toughest test so far by regulators aiming to restore confidence
in an industry that had to be rescued by taxpayers in the
financial crisis. (EU-BANKING/STRESSTEST (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Huw Jones, 935 words)
Lending drop, tighter money markets double trouble for ECB
FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and firms
shrinks and banks load up on European Central Bank loans as
money markets tighten, lighting up warning signals at the ECB as
it weighs whether to take policy action. (ECB/LIQUIDITY (UPDATE
1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 600 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Corporate cheer for stocks, policy frontier for euro
LONDON - European stocks rise, lifted by well-received
corporate earnings and merger and acquisition activity as
investors push mixed signals on the European Central Bank policy
outlook and crisis in Ukraine onto the back burner.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 835 words)
Industry stocks cushion platinum price as strike grinds on
LONDON - Platinum's sluggish performance in the teeth of a
three-month-long mine strike in South Africa suggests that ample
stocks of the metal lie in the hands of both suppliers and
consumers, leaving investors betting on a supply-driven boost
high and dry. (PLATINUM/STOCKS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Jan Harvey, 800 words
SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT
How an alleged Turkish crime ring helped Iran
ISTANBUL - Police allege an audacious, multi-billion-dollar
scheme, involving bribery and suspect food shipments, helped
Iran. (IRAN-TURKEY (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Humeyra Pamuk, Steve Stecklow, Babak Dehghanpisheh and Can
Sezer, 2,000 words)
In Britain, a battle to spin great science into gold
MANCHESTER/CAMBRIDGE, England - It's mega strong, ultra
light and super stretchy, and if things work out, a wonder
material discovered in Britain could change many aspects of
human existence - starting with peoples' sex lives.
(BRITAIN-SCIENCE/GRAPHENE (INSIGHT), moved, by Ben Hirschler and
Kate Kelland, 1,200 words)
ECONOMY
German inflation picks up, points to higher euro zone rate
BERLIN - German annual inflation accelerated in April,
preliminary data shows, potentially pushing up the euro zone
figure and reducing pressure on the European Central Bank to
act. (ECONOMY GERMANY/INFLATION NATIONAL, moved, 390 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-GERMANY/GFK, moved, 400 words
- EUROZONE-SENTIMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 500 words
London commuters battle Tube strike as firms lament losses
LONDON - Millions of London commuters struggle into work as
Underground train workers stage their second 48-hour strike this
year to protest at job cuts and office closures in a dispute
that is expected to cost businesses millions of pounds.
(BRITAIN-STRIKE, (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Belinda Goldsmith,
650 words)
Spanish unemployment rate inches up to 25.9 percent
MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate edges higher in the first
quarter, official data shows, as a slow economic recovery fails
to offset a traditionally bad period for job creation in the
tourism-dependent economy. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE
2, PICTURES), moving shortly, by Paul Day, 615 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank opens door to new capital increase
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank could turn to shareholders for
cash to strengthen its capital base after first-quarter profits
fall by more than a third. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Thomas Atkins, 600 words)
+ See also:
- SANTANDER, UPDATE 2, moved, by Sarah White. 600 words
More cash, less stock seen key to winning AstraZeneca
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will need to raise its bid
above $100 billion and increase the proportion of cash in the
offer to win AstraZeneca, investors believe
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Ben
Hirschler, 700 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/PIPELINE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ransdell
Pierson, 870 words
- MERCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
- BRISTOL-MYERS-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words
Siemens may get extra time to formulate Alstom plan -sources
PARIS - Alstom is expected to give Germany's Siemens an
extra two to three weeks to draw up a detailed proposal to buy
the French engineering group's power business, sources close to
the talks say. (ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie
Huet, 300 words)
+ See also:
- ALSTOM-OFFER/CFM (PICTURE), moved, by Tim Hepher, 930
words
BP raises dividend again, promises more share buybacks
LONDON - BP raises its quarterly dividend for the second
time in six months and says more share buy-backs are on the
cards, showing how the British oil company's asset sales are
providing more cash for investors. (BP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Sarah Young and Karolin Schaps, 660 words)
+ See also:
- STATOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Gwladys Fouche and
Henrik Stolen, 260 words
- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words
VW eyes 2014 profit gain after Q1 jump on luxury sales
BERLIN - Volkswagen is headed for higher operating profit
this year as Europe's fledgling recovery pushed sales of Audi
and Porsche luxury cars to record levels, triggering
better-than-expected quarterly earnings. (VW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, 360 words)
+ See also:
- PEUGEOT-RIGHTSISSUE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Laurence Frost, 275 words
Shire shares jump as sources say Allergan eyes new bid
LONDON - Shares in British drugmaker Shire Plc jump 4
percent after Reuters reports that Botox-maker Allergan Inc is
preparing a new takeover approach. (SHIRE-ALLERGAN/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Anjuli Davies, Sophie Sassard and Olivia Oran, 360
words)
+ See also:
- SANOFI-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 660
words
Nokia names leader of networks business turnaround as CEO
HELSINKI - Nokia names the man who led a turnaround at its
main telecoms network business as its new chief executive,
boosting investors' confidence in the future of the company
following the sale of its once dominant handset arm.
(NOKIA/RESULTS (UPDATE 4), moved, by Sakari Suoninen and Jussi
Rosendahl, 800 words)
+ See also:
- NOKIA/PHONES-MICROSOFT, moved, 100 words
- SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHIC, TV),
moved, by Se Young Lee, 690 words)