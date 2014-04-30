Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. economy stalls in Q1, inventories and trade weigh
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy barely grows in the first
quarter as exports tumble and businesses accumulate stocks at
the slowest pace in nearly a year, but activity already appears
to be bouncing back. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 520 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 100 words
- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE-NIELSEN, moved, by Susan Fenton,
620 words
Fed expected to take further step toward ending bond buying
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is expected to cut its
bond-buying programme a further $10 billion as signs mount that
the U.S. economy is starting to pull away from its winter
slowdown. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Howard Schneider, 650
words)
Europe's top court rejects UK challenge on trading tax
BRUSSELS/LONDON - Britain's legal challenge to a financial
transactions tax is rejected by Europe's highest court, dealing
another blow to attempts to shield London as a financial centre
from the influence of Brussels. (EU-BRITAIN/FTT (UPDATE 2),
moved, by John O'Donnell and Huw Jones, 800 words)
Euro zone inflation makes swift ECB action less likely
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation rises in April, reducing
chances the European Central Bank will act soon to ward off
deflation, but the pace of price rises is below forecast and
still within the ECB's "danger zone" of under 1 percent.
(EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott
and Anna Nicolaou, 670 words)
BNP warns U.S. fine may "far exceed" $1.1 bln provision
PARIS - French bank BNP Paribas has warns it might be hit
with a U.S. fine far in excess of the $1.1 billion that it set
aside last year to cover litigation costs linked to potential
breaches of U.S. sanctions on countries including Iran. (BNP
PARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Lionel Laurent and
Matthias Blamont, 975 words)
MARKETS
Euro recovers as inflation eases pressure on ECB
LONDON - The euro recovers and the currency bloc's
government bonds retreat after euro zone inflation stays just
about strong enough to suggest the European Central Bank will
take no action when it meets next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
RUSSIA & UKRAINE
IMF cuts Russia 2014 growth outlook
MOSCOW - The International Monetary Fund slashes its already
modest 2014 growth forecast for Russia, warning that
Ukraine-related sanctions are scaring off investors and pushing
the economy towards recession. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/IMF (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Lidia Kelly and Nigel Stephenson, 640 words)
Asian bond markets lure Russians, may prove hard sell
LONDON/HONG KONG - Russian companies shut out of Western
capital markets are scouting the possibility of raising cash via
Chinese "dim sum" bonds or in Singapore dollars, but a funding
switch to Asia is likely to prove tough. (RUSSIA-ASIA/BONDS
(INSIGHT), moved, by Sujata Rao and Michelle Chen, 750 words)
Norway's $860 bln oil fund holds back on Russian investment
OSLO - Norway's $860 billion sovereign wealth fund will hold
off from making new investments in Russia because of the
conflict in Ukraine, its chief executive says. (NORWAY-OILFUND/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwladys Fouche, 545 words)
INVESTMENT & REUTERS SUMMIT
Investors lift equity holdings; cut bonds, emerging stocks
LONDON - The world's top investors added exposure to
equities this month and cut bonds and cash as they grew
increasingly confident that geopolitical tensions are unlikely
to derail the global economic recovery, Reuters polls shows.
(FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 530
words)
+ See also:
- FUNDS-POLL/EUROPE (POLL), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 300
words
- FUNDS-POLL/BRITAIN (POLL), moved, 300 words
- FUNDS-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words
- CHINA-FUNDS/ (POLL), moved, by David Lin, 400 words
EU eyes range tools to fix banks, no "blood on the floor"
LONDON - A health check of European banks should not be
judged by how much "blood on the floor" is spilled to repair
weaklings since banks could also be told to boost their capital
positions by curbing payouts like dividends and bonuses, a top
EU regulator says. (EU-BANKS/STRESSTEST (REUTERS SUMMIT), moving
shortly, 750 words)
ECONOMY
Spain's recovery gains pace but remains hard sell at home
MADRID - The Spanish government raises its 2014 economic
growth forecast following a robust start to the year, but is
still struggling to persuade voters that a solid recovery is
underway as job creation and consumer spending remain anaemic.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Paul Day and Andrés
González, 940 words)
Almost half of big UK employers use insecure contracts - ONS
LONDON - Almost half of large British employers offer jobs
with no guaranteed minimum hours or pay, official data shows,
reinforcing concerns that the labour market is less healthy than
headline figures suggest. (BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by David Milliken, 690 words)
Turkish central bank hints at rate cut, no deep easing cycle
ISTANBUL - Turkey's central bank governor says he sees room
for a gradual lowering in interest rates but rules out a deep
cycle of easing, saying policy will remain tight until there is
a clear improvement in the inflation outlook. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Behiye Taner, 800 words)
France caught between nuclear cliff and investment wall
PARIS - France must decide in the next few years whether it
wants to continue its nuclear-driven energy policy at a cost of
up to 300 billion euros ($415 billion) or if it wants to embark
on an equally costly route towards using other fuels.
(FRANCE-NUCLEAR/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Michel Rose, 1,060 words)
COMPANIES
Sanofi explores $7 bln-plus sale of drug portfolio-sources
LONDON/NEW YORK - Sanofi is looking to sell a portfolio of
older drugs that could fetch $7-8 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter, yet another example of drugmakers
trying to shed non-core assets and focus on high-growth areas.
(SANOFI-SALE/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard, Olivia Oran
and Soyoung Kim, 500 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/LAWMAKERS, moved, by Kylie MacLellan
and Ben Hirschler, 395 words
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/CEO, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 400 words
Alstom studies GE offer, leaves door ajar for Siemens
PARIS - Cash-strapped French engineering group Alstom says
it will study a $16.9 billion offer from General Electric for
its energy arm but left the door open for a rival bid from
Germany's Siemens. (ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James
Regan and Nicholas Vinocur, 800 words)
GlaxoSmithKline drug sales off to weak start in Q1
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline posts a 10 percent fall in
quarterly sales, highlighting some of the industry pressures
behind last week's decision to trade more than $20 billion of
assets with Swiss rival Novartis. (GSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 330 words)
Shell stock jumps as cash flow improves, dividend rises
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell reports a jump in first-quarter
cash flows and a boost in dividends, triggering a jump in the
share price as the market cheer the new chief executive's
turnaround plan. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Dmitry Zhdannikov, 660 words)
+ See also:
- HERITAGEOIL/MERGERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 590
words
Nuclear power producer Exelon to buy Pepco for $6.83 bln
Exelon Corp, the largest U.S. nuclear power producer, says
it will buy Pepco Holdings Inc for $6.83 billion to create the
biggest electric and gas utility in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region. (PEPCO HOLDINGS-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)
"Lego Movie", "Game of Thrones" boost Time Warner results
Time Warner Inc reports better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by the box office success of its "The Lego
Movie" and the popularity of its "Game of Thrones" TV series.
(TIME WARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
Daimler profits double as Mercedes recovery continues
FRANKFURT - Daimler's first-quarter operating profit more
than doubles as surging sales of new cars and improving margins
in its Mercedes-Benz luxury autos division extended its recent
recovery. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor,
500 words)
+ See also:
- NORSKHYDRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words
Spain's BBVA revenues weaken as Latam currencies weigh
MADRID - Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA, posts
lower-than-expected revenues in the first quarter and says
depreciating Latin American currencies had hurt earnings, though
its key Mexican business reported a rise in profits.
(SPAIN-BBVA/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Jesús
Aguado, 450 words)
Co-operative Bank downfall blamed on Britannia takeover
LONDON - The root of the problems which led to the near
collapse of Britain's Co-operative Bank lay in its 2009 takeover
of the Britannia Building Society and poor management controls,
an independent review commissioned by the bank concludes. (CO
OPERATIVE GRP-BANKING/REVIEW (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt
Scuffham, 400 words)