TOP STORIES
UK data shows recovery kicking up a gear
LONDON - British manufacturing surges and house prices rise
at the fastest pace since the start of the financial crisis,
underscoring the challenge for the Bank of England to manage
Britain's economic recovery.


+ See also:


European stocks set to surf on M&A wave
LONDON - European shares, stuck in neutral for nearly two
months, are likely to get a shot in the arm from corporate
deal-making, which has posted the best start to a year since
2008 and so far is outweighing sluggish earnings expectations.


Sterling jumps to near 5-year high, euro bulls flash horns
LONDON - Surging manufacturing growth in Britain drives
sterling to a near five-year high as markets suffer only a brief
wobble after data on China's vast manufacturing sector just


REUTERS SUMMIT
Europe eyes lessons from U.S. on bank health checks
LONDON - Europe's banking regulator edges closer to how the
United States tests the ability of its banks to withstand
shocks, although it still has some way to go to worry big banks
about how much they pay staff or investors.


INSIGHT
Rivals poach Publicis, Omnicom clients as merger faces snags
LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS - Publicis and Omnicom have lost more
than $1.5 billion of client work in recent weeks and face a
fight to retain billions more, including a huge Samsung
contract, just as the two advertising firms struggle to keep
their merger on track.


ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims rise unexpectedly in latest week
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the
underlying trend continues to point to improving labour market
conditions.
+ See also:

Fed's Yellen says bank loan growth good sign for economy
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says small
U.S. banks had started lending to customers at a higher pace
after several years of tightening the reins, an encouraging sign
for economic growth.

Russians mark May Day against backdrop of Ukraine crisis
MOSCOW - Thousands of Russian trade unionists march in the
first May Day holiday parade in Moscow's Red Square since the
collapse of the Soviet Union - a diversion from tensions over
Ukraine and a weakening economy.

Reuters Bank of England policy poll
LONDON - Reuters has polled around 60 economists on the
outlook for Bank of England policy ahead of the Monetary Policy
Committee meeting on May 8. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320

COMPANIES
R&D site marks frontline in $100 bln Astra, Pfizer battle
CAMBRIDGE, England - In Pfizer's $100 billion battle to win
British drugmaker AstraZeneca, business and politics meet in a
grassy field on the edge of the historic university city of
Cambridge.

+ See also:


Viacom expands in Britain, buying Channel 5
U.S. media company Viacom Inc says it will buy British
free-to-air TV broadcaster Channel 5 from media baron Richard
Desmond for 450 million pounds ($760 million) to expand in the
United Kingdom.

Exxon Mobil quarterly profit slips 4 percent
Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company, says its quarterly profit drops 4 percent due in part
to weaker refining margins.

+ See also:

Lloyds strengthens dividend case with higher profit
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group's pre-tax profit jumps 22
percent in the first quarter as costs fall and margins improve,
strengthening the bank's plan to pay its first dividend since it
was rescued during the financial crisis. (LLOYDS
was rescued during the financial crisis.

Sony slashes profit forecast again, raising pressure on CEO
TOKYO - Sony Corp slashes its earnings guidance for the
third time in a year to barely 10 percent of its initial outlook
as further losses from its PC exit cast a pall over its
struggling electronics division.

MasterCard quarterly profit rises 14 pct
MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest debit and credit
card company, posted a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as
more customers used cards to shop.

UK regulator bans ex senior UBS trader over Adoboli losses
LONDON - Britain's financial regulator has banned a former
senior UBS trader for failing to blow the whistle on colleague
Kweku Adoboli, the "rogue trader" jailed in 2012 for running up
$2.3 billion in unauthorised trading losses.


BG beats Q1 estimates after losing CEO
LONDON - British oil and gas company BG Group reports a
lower-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit, just days
after its chief executive resigned.

BSkyB defies competition with strong TV customer growth
LONDON - British pay-TV operator BSkyB defies increasing
competition to add 74,000 net new TV customers in its third
quarter, more than twice the growth recorded last year and well
ahead of forecasts.

Italy's Fratelli Rossetti keeps shoemaker in the family
PARABIAGO, Italy - The three brothers who own Fratelli
Rossetti will consider selling part of the Italian luxury
shoemaker to fund future expansion, while keeping the business
founded by their father firmly under family control.

Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi, 610 words)