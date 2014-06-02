Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China accelerates as euro zone stumbles
LONDON/BEIJING - Signs of an economic revival in China have
raised hopes that Beijing's targeted measures to bolster growth
are having an impact but a slowdown in the euro zone will
increase expectations of policy easing there.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Aileen
Wang, 820 words)
China PMI lifts shares, commodities, euro soft ahead of ECB
LONDON - Reassuring Chinese factory data and another record
high for Wall Street lift world stocks and commodities, as
markets wait to see how far the European Central Bank will go
with policy easing plans this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5),
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 680 words)
Russia grants gas respite but seeks U.N. vote on Ukraine
MOSCOW - Russia accuse Ukrainian authorities of escalating
violence against civilians in the rebel-held east of the
country, even as it offers Kiev a brief respite in a dispute
over billions of dollars' worth of unpaid gas bills.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (WRAPUP 1), moved, Thomas Grove and Mark
Trevelyan, 600 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
How fracking helps America beat German industry
BURGHAUSEN, Germany/GEISMAR, Louisiana - Thanks in part to
Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power and push into
green energy, companies there pay some of highest prices in the
world for power. But in the United States, fracked natural gas
means electricity prices are falling. America has re-emerged as
one of the most competitive places to build stuff.
(USA-GERMANY/POWER (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Christoph Steitz and Ernest Scheyder, 2,250 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Fund giants secure grip on industry despite lagging returns
LONDON - The world's biggest hedge funds are managing more
money than ever before - even while the returns they provide
look less attractive compared with those achieved by younger,
smaller firms. (HEDGEFUNDS/GROWTH, moved, by Simon Jessop, 815
words)
Russian bond markets in deep freeze as banks stay out
LONDON - Fund managers looking to buy back Russian bonds
after the recent selloff are finding themselves effectively
locked out of a market where banks have slashed Russian asset
inventories to the bare minimum. (RUSSIAN-BONDS/FUNDS, expect by
1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-BONDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Sudip Roy, 415 words
Frontier market outlook clouds as top performers get upgrade
LONDON - The outlook for a strongly-performing flagship
frontiers index looks more murky after its top scorers - Qatar
and UAE - get an upgrade to emerging market status.
(EMERGING-FRONTIERS/INDEX, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by
Carolyn Cohn, 650 words)
ECONOMY
Time for ECB to put money where its mouth is
LONDON - The European Central Bank will eclipse all else in
economic terms this week, following heavy hints that monetary
policy will be loosened in a variety of ways. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL,
moved, by Mike Peacock, 780 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-INFLATION/, moved, 150 words
- USA-FED/EVANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Asli Kandemir and Seda
Sezer, 350 words
European Commission calls for French, Italian reforms
BRUSSELS - The European Commission will tell France and
Italy on Monday what reforms they should focus on in the coming
years as Paris and Rome struggle to find the right balance
between stimulating weak growth and reducing public debt and
their deficits. (EU-RECOMMENDATIONS/, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM
ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 800 words)
Abe growth plan draft pledges wide-ranging reforms
TOKYO - Japan's government will adopt a new corporate
governance code, promote technology from service-sector robots
to hydrogen stations for cars and court private investment for
infrastructure, according to a draft plan of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's growth strategy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GROWTH (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi, 170 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 285
words
UK mortgage approvals fall to nine-month low in April
LONDON - British mortgage approvals fall more than expected
in April to their lowest level in nine months, adding to signs
that new rules on bank lending have taken some of the heat out
of the housing market. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Roche reverses into cancer as superbug threat grows
ZURICH - Roche is betting the diagnostic tools that helped
it become the world's largest maker of cancer drugs will give it
a strong hand in tackling the growing public health crisis of
antibiotic resistance. (ROCHE-ANTIBIOTICS/ expect by 1300 GMT/9
AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 900 words)
+ See also:
- ROCHEHLDG-GENIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 275 words
- EUROPE PATENTS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words
- ORION-BAYER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words
Dai-ichi Life in talks over Protective Life - source
TOKYO - Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced
talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States in a deal
that could be worth over $5 billion, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter. (DAIICHI LIFE INS-PROTECTIVE
LIFE/TALKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 600 words)
Marathon Oil quits Norway via $2.1 bln Det norske deal
OSLO - Marathon Oil Corp is to sell its Norwegian business
for $2.1 billion to oil exploration group Det norske, part of
plans to shed assets in Norway and Britain to free up cash for
the U.S. firm's shale activities in the United States. (DET
NORSKE-MARATHN OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and
Joachim Dagenborg, 735 words)
Ventas to buy ARC Healthcare in $2.6 bln deal
Ventas Inc, a healthcare real estate investment trust, says
it will buy rival American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc
in a stock and cash deal valued at about $2.6 billion.
(AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST-SALE (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 200 words)
Russia's Alfa Group seeks to pour billions into European
telecoms
MOSCOW - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group
wants to invest billions of dollars of proceeds from the sale of
oil firm TNK-BP into telecoms assets in Europe, looking to
capitalise as the industry consolidates.
(RUSSIA-ALFAGROUP/TELECOMUNICATIONS (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved,
by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva, 860 words)
South African court deals blow to platinum union
JOHANNESBURG - A South African labour court throws out an
urgent application by the AMCU union to stop platinum firms
communicating directly with striking miners, dealing a blow to
the union's attempt to stop the companies from sidestepping it.
(SAFRICA-STRIKE/, moved, 245 words)
Emirates airline sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade
DOHA - Dubai's Emirates airline, the largest customer for
the Airbus A380, says it hopes to achieve progress soon on its
call to upgrade the world's biggest passenger jet with new
engines. (AIRLINES-IATA/EMIRATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)