TOP STORIES
With euro zone inflation disappearing, ECB poised to act
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation fell unexpectedly in May,
all-but sealing the case for the European Central Bank to act
this week with a batch of measures to stimulate the economy and
keep it from the clutches of deflation.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin Santa,
730 words)
Europe stocks dip, euro gains as ECB seen poised to act
LONDON - European shares dip and the euro edges higher
against the dollar after a fall in euro zone inflation cements
the case for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy
later this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Nigel
Stephenson, 695 words)
France says mooted BNP Paribas' $10 bln fine "unreasonable"
PARIS - France says it will defend the interests of its
biggest bank BNP Paribas, calling a possible $10 billion-plus
U.S. fine "unreasonable" and warning it could have a bearing on
transatlantic free trade talks. (BNPPARIBAS-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by John Irish, Maya Nikolaeva and Nicholas Vinocur, 850
words)
Barclays cuts several hundred investment bank jobs - sources
LONDON - Barclays bank has cut several hundred jobs in its
investment bank this week as part of its plan to shrink the
business by 7,000 staff over the next three years to save costs,
people familiar with the matter say. (BARCLAYS-EMPLOYMENT/,
moved, 315 words)
ECONOMY
UK house price growth hits new 7-year high, bottlenecks seen
LONDON - Britain's house prices rose at their fastest annual
pace in nearly seven years last month and signs of bottlenecks
in the construction sector underscored the upward pressures on
the market, surveys show. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE
1), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa,500 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BADBANK/INTEREST RATE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt
Scuffham, 475 words
EU watchdog censures S&P for French rating cut error
LONDON - Europe's markets watchdog has censured credit
ratings agency Standard & Poor's for incorrectly announcing a
cut in France's debt, compounding investor fears during the euro
zone debt crisis. (ESMA-S&P/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Huw Jones and
Chris Vellacott, 545 words)
China data fuel hope economy is stabilising
BEIJING - China's factory and services sectors had their
best showings in months in May as demand rebounded, surveys
show, fuelling optimism that its economy may be steadying after
a weak start to the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved,
550 words)
Turkish PM Erdogan criticises central bank over rates
ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who has
criticised the central bank for not cutting interest rates
enough, says he did not accept Governor Erdem Basci's approach
on rates and hopes the bank will act immediately to resolve the
issue. (TURKEY-CENBANK/ERDOGAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
Russia, China to create joint rating agency as ties grow
MOSCOW - Russia and China have reached an agreement to
create a joint credit rating agency and are working on a series
of measures to make trade easier, Russia's finance minister
says, a sign of growing ties between the neighbours.
(RUSSIA-CHINA/RATINGS (UPDATE 1), moved, 490 words)
COMPANIES
Pilgrim's Pride tops Tyson Foods' offer for Hillshire
Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second largest U.S. chicken
processor, raises its offer for Hillshire Brands Co, escalating
a bidding war with Tyson Foods Inc for the maker of Jimmy Dean
sausages. (HILLSHIRE BRANDS-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 340 words)
EU asks Bulgaria to stop work on Gazprom's South Stream
BRUSSELS/SOFIA - European Union authorities have asked
Bulgaria to suspend work on Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline
on the grounds that the project breaks EU law, a step that
threatens to inflame tensions between Russia and the 28-country
bloc. (EU-SOUTHSTREAM/BULGARIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Barbara
Lewis and Tsvetelia Tsolova, 600 words)
Total and E.ON to withdraw from TAP gas pipeline project
BAKU - France's Total and E.ON of Germany plan to withdraw
from the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP) project designed to
reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas, Azeri state energy
company SOCAR officials says. (ENERGY-GAS/PIPELINE/TAP (UPDATE
1), moved, by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze, 715 words)
Everland IPO seen smoothing path for Samsung succession
SEOUL - Samsung Everland Inc, a key holding firm within the
sprawling Samsung Group, said it is planning an IPO - a move
that could help heirs in the family-run conglomerate restructure
the group and give them more leeway to pay potential inheritance
taxes. (SAMSUNG GROUP-EVERLAND/IPO (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved,
by Se Young Lee, 655 words)
Striking S.African mine union considers govt wage proposal
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) is considering a government proposal
to resolve a five-month platinum strike and will table it to its
members this week, union president Joseph Mathunjwa says.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/, moved, 200 words)