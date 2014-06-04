Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Euro zone economy stutters as ECB gears up for action
LONDON - Price cuts by euro zone firms fail to prevent
business growth from losing momentum in May, all but sealing the
case for looser monetary policy a day before the European
Central Bank meets. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/WRAP, moved, by Jonathan
Cable, 700 words)
France's Hollande to discuss BNP fine with Obama
WARSAW/PARIS - French President Francois Hollande plans to
raise concerns about a possible $10 billion-plus U.S. fine on
BNP Paribas that he considers disproportionate with U.S.
counterpart Barack Obama. (BNPPARIBAS-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Elizabeth Pineau and Julien Ponthus, 470 words)
G7 powers to meet without Russia in summit snub over Ukraine
BRUSSELS - The world's leading industrialised nations meet
without Russia for the first time in 17 years, leaving President
Vladimir Putin out of the talks in retaliation for his seizure
of Crimea and Russia's part in destabilising eastern Ukraine.
(G7/, moved, by Luke Baker, 700 words)
Merkel eyes IMF's Lagarde for EU Commission chief-sources
PARIS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked France
whether it will be willing to put forward International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde as president of the European
Commission, two French sources briefed on the exchanges said.
(EU-COMMISSION/LAGARDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Taylor, 840
words)
+ See also:
- EU JUNCKER/MERKEL, moved, 100 words
MARKETS
Euro steadies in pre-ECB jockeying, US yields bolster dollar
LONDON - The dollar bobs near a 3-1/2 month high and shares
dip for a second day, as the recent jump in U.S. borrowing costs
and soft European data set markets up for what is expected to be
an action-packed ECB meeting. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Marc Jones, 910 words)
Investors bet ECB stimulus will boost share dividends
LONDON - Investors are betting that likely new stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank will help shore up
inflation and provide meatier dividends from euro zone companies
for the rest of the decade, derivatives data shows.
(EUROPE-STOCKS/DIVIDEND, moved, by Francesco Canepa, 630 words)
US yields set to spoil ECB easing party for emerging markets
LONDON - Emerging market bulls reckoning on a euro zone
policy boost risk disappointment as an incipient rise in U.S.
bond yields is likely to more than cancel out any supportive
tailwinds from Europe. (EMERGING-ECB/FED, expect by 1300 GMT/9
AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. trade deficit widens to two-year high
WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit widens to its highest
level in two years in April as imports hit a record high,
suggesting trade could be a drag on second-quarter growth.
(USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)
+ See also:
- USA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 100 words
- USA-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY, moved, 300 words
Down on its luck: time to bet on France?
PARIS - A flatlining economy. The weakest profit margins in
Europe. Stubbornly high labour costs despite the record
unemployment that helped bring the hard-right National Front out
on top in last week's EU election. Why would anyone invest in
French companies? (FRANCE-COMPANIES/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by
Andrew Callus and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, 1,325 words)
ECB gives Lithuania green light to join euro zone next year
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank gives Lithuania the
all clear to join the euro zone next year as its 19th member,
but raises concerns about future inflation in the Baltic state.
(ECB/LITHUANIA, moved, 370 words)
+ See also:
- HUNGARY-ECB/, moved, 415 words
Egypt's FX black market under threat as confidence rises
CAIRO/DUBAI - Egypt's currency black market is under threat
from two directions, as aid from wealthy Gulf states promises to
ease a dollar shortage and an increasingly confident central
bank engineers a gradual depreciation of the Egyptian pound.
(EGYPT-CURRENCY/, moved, by Shadia Nasralla and Andrew Torchia,
1,300 words)
Reuters June foreign exchange poll
Reuters has surveyed more than 80 currency strategists on
the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen,
sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian rouble and
Turkish lira. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM
ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-NORDICS/POLL, by Camilla Knudsen, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-EMERGING/POLL, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-CANADA/POLL, by Leah Schnurr, 600 words
COMPANIES
Pressure mounts at Tesco as British sales slide worsens
LONDON - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco records its worst
quarterly UK sales drop in 40 years, ratcheting up the pressure
on boss Phil Clarke to show his turnaround plan can counter the
challenges of the grocery industry. (TESCO-SALES/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 700 words)
Deutsche Bank prepares to price new shares at big discount
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank will price an 8 billion euro ($11
billion) capital increase, likely at a big discount, to fortify
its balance sheet ahead of regulatory checks and to complete a
costly restructuring. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CAPITAL/PRICING, moved, by
Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones, 500 words)
Risk and rehabilitation: bankers meet to gauge progress
LONDON - How far banks are along the path to rehabilitation
will be thrown into sharp focus this week when politicians,
central bankers and bank bosses gather in London - Europe's
finance capital and also the site of many of the industry's
ills. (BANKING-IIF/, moved, by Steve Slater, 725 words)
Moscow bankers fear job cuts, search for new products
MOSCOW - A slide in Russian investment banking fees,
prompted by the faltering economy and the Ukraine crisis, has
led to fears that redundancies may follow and is causing Moscow
bankers to explore alternative products to generate business
amid an IPO drought. (RUSSIA-BANKING/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Megan Davies, 1,055 words)
Regulators and reforms to revive Gulf IPOs, top lawyer says
DUBAI - Initial public offers of equity in Gulf Arab
countries are set to boom, helped by lighter regulation and
legal reforms as governments seek to diversify their
oil-dependent economies, according to one of the region's top
IPO lawyers. (MIDEAST-IPO/BOOM (INTERVIEW), moved, by Andrew
Torchia, 900 words)
Mexico's Pemex ends 25-year partnership with Repsol
MADRID - Mexico's national oil company Pemex sells most of
its stake in Spain's Repsol for 2.09 billion euros ($2.9
billion), ending a quarter-century partnership and freeing up
cash to invest in its own energy sector. (REPSOL-PEMEX/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 550 words)
Opel plans to restore profits through closer GM ties
FRANKFURT - Loss-making car maker Opel aims to return to
profit and increase its market share in Europe by focusing on
smaller cars using more components from parent company General
Motors, Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann says.
(GENERALMOTORS-OPEL/TARGETS, moved, by Edward Taylor, 720 words)
Hutchison, Vimpelcom resume Italian mobile talks - sources
LONDON - Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian
telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile
firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the go-ahead last
week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people
familiar with the situation. (ITALY-TELECOMS/ (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Sophie Sassard and Pamela Barbaglia, 820 words)
Airport retailer Dufry expands globally with Nuance deal
ZURICH/LONDON - Swiss travel retailer Dufry is buying rival
Nuance for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion), expanding
its presence in Asia and cementing its position as the world's
largest duty-free retailer ahead of Hong Kong-based DFS Group.
(DUFRY-NUANCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Katharina Bart and Chris
Vellacott, 740 words)
Swedish car safety pioneer Autoliv bucks margin trend
STOCKHOLM - Based in high-cost Sweden and serving a global
auto industry notorious for forcing down prices, Autoliv, the
world's top car safety equipment maker, still achieves margins
that some of its customers and rivals can only dream of.
(AUTOLIV/, moved, by Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard, 950
words)
S.Africa's mining strike could end this week -mines minister
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's new mining minister Ngoako
Ramatlhodi says he hopes to resolve the strike in the platinum
sector this week, and union AMCU is also optimistic the
five-month stoppage that has crippled mine output could be
nearing an end. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 365 words)
In rush to embrace diversity, firms overlook the disabled
Caroline Ashrafi, who built a successful career as a manager
at KPMG in Britain while privately struggling with mental health
problems, recalls being sent on a management training course on
how to retain talented women. (EMPLOYMENT-DIVERSITY/ (PICTURE),
moved, by Carmel Crimmins, 1,245 words)