TOP STORIES
ECB cuts rates below zero to buoy euro zone economy
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank cut interest rates to
record lows, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors
to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of
Japan-like deflation. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330
GMT/9.30 AM ET, 750 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 425
words
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, by William
Schomberg, 520 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 845
words
Euro falls, Bunds rally after ECB rate decision
LONDON - The euro falls to a four-month low and German Bund
futures rally after the European Central Bank cut interest rates
and announces further policy measures. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 325 words)
Retail sales, German industry orders lift euro zone outlook
BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Soaring euro zone retail sales and a
rebound in German industrial orders offer a sign that a fragile
economic recovery which has yet to reach many European
households may be gaining momentum. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Michelle Martin and Martin Santa, 660 words)
France steps up BNP fine defence before Hollande meets Obama
PARIS/BRUSSELS - France steps up its defence of BNP Paribas
bank against a possible huge fine for U.S. sanctions busting
before the two countries' leaders meet, invoking wider economic
concerns and linking the row to trade talks. (BNPPARIBAS-USA/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Yann Le Guernigou and Julien Ponthus, 645
words)
INVESTMENT
Stocks at a record, but bonds look to break bad first
NEW YORK - U.S. stock and bond markets have risen in tandem
all year as investors in each have found reasons to support
their views: stocks are up on signs the economy is improving,
and bonds have gained on expectations for low inflation and
relatively slow growth. (USA-INVESTING/MARKETS (ANALYSIS),
moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 885
words)
As IPO nears, Alibaba preps employees for $40 bln windfall
HONG KONG - As Alibaba prepares for what could be the
biggest tech company IPO to date, the Chinese e-commerce giant
has been counselling employees on how to deal with the roughly
$41 billion they could unlock through a New York listing.
(ALIBABA GROUP-MILLIONAIRES (PICTURE), moved, by Elzio Barreto,
1400 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Rosneft says may speed up Arctic exploration with Exxon
ASTRAKHAN, Russia - Rosneft, the world's top listed oil
producer, and U.S. major ExxonMobil may start exploring Russia's
Arctic ahead of schedule, despite Western sanctions over
Ukraine, says Igor Sechin, head of the Russian company.
(ROSNEFT/SECHIN (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 580
words)
Data suggests Americans rejoining workforce
WASHINGTON - For the first time in six years, the share of
people who either have a job or are looking for one is on the
rise in a majority of U.S. states, a sign one of the deepest
scars of the economic crisis could be healing. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS
(INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange,
1,270 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims up, but jobs market still strengthening
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week, but the underlying trend
continues to point to a firming labour market.
(USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300 words)
China confident it can keep growth above 7 percent
BEIJING - China has stepped up efforts to stop quarterly
economic growth falling towards 7 percent and thinks it has been
successful for now after preliminary signs that a rapid slowdown
has been arrested, sources involved in policy discussions say.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (GRAPHICS), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,000
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 700 words
UK house prices jump most in 11 years - Halifax
LONDON - British house prices have their biggest monthly
jump in more than 11 years in May, figures from mortgage lender
Halifax shows, putting further pressure on the Bank of England
to guard against risky lending. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX
(UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, By David Milliken, 530 words)
UN food agency ups cereal forecasts as outlook improves
ROME - The United Nations food agency raises its outlook for
world cereal production and stocks as expectations that ample
supply of most food commodities will continue to drag prices
down for the second month in a row. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Isla Binnie, 355 words)
S.Africa struggles with mine stoppage, strike season looms
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government struggles to
resolve a crippling five-month platinum strike as metal workers
union raises prospect of a stoppage in car manufacturing sector,
piling pressure on Africa's most advanced economy.
(SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9
AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 650 words)
COMPANIES
GM probe finds no cover-up, clears top executives - source
WARREN, Mich - General Motors Co's internal probe of its
delay in recalling vehicles with defective ignition switches
linked to at least 13 deaths says senior managers were not to
blame, a person familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (GM
RECALL, moved, 400 words)
Sprint agrees to pay about $32 bln to buy T-Mobile - source
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT - Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40
per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the
matter says, marking further progress in the attempt to merge
the third and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile network operators.
(TMOBILE-SPRINT CORP/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Paritosh Bansal and
Harro ten Wolde, 740 words)
Deutsche Bank raises more cash than expected in issue
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank prices its rights issue at a
higher than expected 22.50 euros per share, raising more capital
than initially anticipated to fortify its regulatory ratios and
fund a restructuring. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Thomas Atkins, 615 words)
Henkel expands laundry brands with $1.3 bln French deal
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Henkel & Co plans to buy French household
cleaner maker Spotless, for 940 million euros ($1.28 billion)
cash, its second purchase in a week as the German consumer goods
company builds its presence in large, profitable, mature
markets. (HENKEL-ACQUISITION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne
Geller, 660 words)
Dutch bank ING gets set for share sale for insurance arm
AMSTERDAM - Dutch bank ING aims to list its insurance arm in
the next two months via a public share offer, it says, the last
major step it needs to take in its reformation since being
bailed out by the Dutch state during the financial crisis. (ING
GROEP-NNGROUP/IPO (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Thomas Escritt,
650 words)
ASOS profit warning wipes $2 bln off its market value
LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS warns
full-year profits will miss forecasts by 30 percent as the
strong pound forces it to cut prices in foreign markets, wiping
1.2 billion pounds ($2 billion) off its market value. (ASOS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 635 words)
StanChart suspends some metals financing in China - sources
HONG KONG/SYDNEY - Standard Chartered has suspended new
metal financing to some customers in China, three sources
familiar with the matter say, as banks and trading houses review
their exposure after a probe into trade financing at the port of
Qingdao. (CHINA-QINGDAO/STANDARD CHARTERED (UPDATE 1), moved,
235 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-QINGDAO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Melanie Burton and
Ruby Lian, 600 words)
New UK bank OneSavings prices shares low in London debut
LONDON - OneSavings become the first UK bank to list for
more than a decade, pricing its shares low to ensure success in
a market flooded with new issues and offering scant
encouragement to a queue of other small banks looking to follow.
(ONESAVINGS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 365 words)