TOP STORIES
U.S. jobs report brightens economy's prospects
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers maintain a solid pace of hiring
in May, returning employment to its pre-recession level and
offering confirmation the economy has snapped back from a winter
slump. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 470
words)
+ See also:
- FED/POWELL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marc Jones and Francesco
Canepa, 290 words
Draghi to keep markets waiting for any more ECB action
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has
whetted markets' appetite for more ECB policy action but
investors will have to wait some time before he uses the only
real option he has left - a major asset-buying plan.
(ECB/RATES-POLICY, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Paul Carrel,
600 words)
+ See also:
- ECB/CONSTANCIO (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Marc Jones
and Francesco Canepa, 480 words
- EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michael
Shields, 540 words
Vodafone reveals global scale of telephone surveillance
LONDON - The world's second-biggest mobile phone company
Vodafone reveals government agencies in six unidentified
countries use its network to listen to and record customers'
calls, showing the scale of telecom eavesdropping around the
world. (VODAFONE GROUP-DISCLOSURE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kate
Holton and Sarah Young, 745 words)
As bank fines soar, U.S. threatened $16 billion BNP penalty
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. authorities negotiating with BNP
Paribas over alleged sanctions violations at one point suggested
that France's biggest bank pay a penalty as high as $16 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter. (BNPPARIBAS-FINES/
(EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Aruna Viswanatha and Karen
Freifeld, 1,530 words)
+ See also:
- BANKING-IFF/BNPPARIBAS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Steve Slater and Laura Noonan, 700 words
- BNPPARIBAS-USA/, moved, 100 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Europe stocks, bond up post-ECB, U.S. jobs eyed
LONDON - European stocks rise and bond yields tumble in
markets buoyed by the European Central Bank's promise of another
tidal wave of deflation-busting cash, but impending U.S. jobs
data keep investors cautious. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5),
moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 785 words)
Exploiting the ECB-Fed policy gap
LONDON - If it wasn't apparent before the European Central
Bank's meeting on Thursday, it is now: the central banks of the
euro zone and the United States, the two most powerful monetary
authorities in the world, are clearly moving in the opposite
direction. (INVESTMENT FOCUS/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Jamie McGeever and John Geddie, 850 words)
Investors ignore risk in favour of value in Zimbabwe'
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's stock market has fallen so far
from last year's peak that some investors are stepping back in
to scoop up consumer-oriented African growth plays.
(ZIMBABWE-STOCKS/AFRICA INVESTMENT (PICTURE), moved, by Helen
Nyambura-Mwaura, 940 words)
ECONOMY
IMF's Lagarde says not a candidate for EU Commission job
LONDON - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde rules
herself out of the running for the job of European Commission
president, saying she intends to complete her term in charge of
the International Monetary Fund. (EU-COMMISSION/LAGARDE (UPDATE
1), moved, 320 words)
Don't be complacent, warns EU's top economic official
LONDON - Dramatically reduced borrowing costs for Europe's
weakest economies risk making governments complacent about
structural reforms needed for growth, the European Commission's
most senior economics official says. (EU-ECONOMY/COMMISSION
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Laura Noonan, 835 words)
German exports climb, Bundesbank raises 2014 growth forecast
BERLIN - German exports rise at the fastest pace in nearly
two years in April while industrial output inches up, and the
Bundesbank raises its 2014 growth forecast for Europe's largest
economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle
Martin and Noah Barkin, 575 words)
IMF tells Britain to rein in riskier mortgages
LONDON - The International Monetary Fund urges Britain to
rein in risky mortgages to cool the housing market, the
strongest warning yet from an international organization about
the risk of a property price bubble. (IMF-BRITAIN/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by David Milliken, 830 words)
+ See also:
- BOE-HOUSEPRICES/, moved, 145 words
- BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 300 words
- BRITAIN BOE/INFLATION, moved, 300 words
China to boost bank lending power, though IMF says no need
BEIJING - China aims to cut the proportion of cash that
commercial banks must keep with the People's Bank of China, the
banking regulator said on Friday, signalling further monetary
loosening although the IMF and World Bank say the economy is
doing fine. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Koh Gui Qing,
675 words)
Basel chief says no appetite to ditch banks' risk model
LONDON - The global rules used by banks to assess how much
capital they need to hold to limit risk will be simplified not
scrapped in the face of criticism from the UK and U.S. over how
the rules are interpreted, a top regulator says.
(G20-BANKING/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 400
words)
Spain industrial output rises at sharpest pace in four years
MADRID - Spanish industrial output rises in April at its
fastest pace since March 2010, official data shows, the latest
sign of a turnaround for a battered economy.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-DEBT/, moved, 360 words
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moving shortly, 300 words
COMPANIES
Putin's punt to beef up Gazprom threatens economy
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin's idea to recapitalise
Gazprom raises more questions than answers, but there is
agreement on one point: any further spending from state saving
funds is risky amid Western sanctions.
(RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RECAPITALISATION, expect by 1300 GMT, 900 words)
JPMorgan investment head "laser focused" on cutting costs
LONDON - JPMorgan's new solo head of its investment bank
says he will be "laser focused" on reducing costs as the
industry is likely to face a tough couple of years to grow
revenues. (JPMORGAN-INVESTMENTBANK/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600
GMT/12 PM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)
Monte Paschi share price slips on cash call discount
MILAN - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fall less
than expected after the Tuscan lender priced its upcoming 5
billion-euro ($6.8 billion) rights issue at a big discount.
(MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)
Erste sees bank regulation as biggest constraint on lending
LONDON - The longest-serving chief of a major European bank,
Erste's Andreas Treichl has earned a reputation for speaking his
mind, clashing publicly with Austrian politicians who propped up
his bank and speaking out against a swell of
regulation. (BANKS-ERSTE/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Laura Noonan,
985 words)
Prada falls to two-year lows after disappointing 1st quarter
HONG KONG - Shares of Prada falls more than 6 percent to a
two-year-low after the Italian fashion house surprises investors
with a drop in quarterly sales, sparking concern that the brand
could be falling out of favour in key Asian markets.
(PRADA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Alitalia expected to give initial nod to Etihad tie-up
MILAN/ROME - Alitalia is expected to give an initial green
light to a tie-up with Etihad Airways at a board meeting today
in a last-ditch attempt to save a carrier that many in the
industry have regarded as a lost cause. (ALITALIA-ETIHAD/,
moved, by Agnieszka Flak and Alberto Sisto, 770 words)
Black taxis challenge US service Uber for streets of London
LONDON - They have been the kings of the British capital's
roads for over a century but now the often opinionated drivers
of London's iconic black taxi cabs are battling a
high-technology rival that threatens their dominance.
(BRITAIN-TAXIS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Jack Stubbs, 960 words)
COMMODITIES
Metal shipped out of China port under probe; IPO debut weak
QINGDAO, China/SYDNEY - Some copper cargoes held at China's
Qingdao Port were being shipped to more regulated LME
warehouses, industry sources said, as banks and trading houses
took precautions over a probe into metal financing at the
world's seventh-busiest port. (CHINA-QINGDAO/ (WRAPUP 1), moved,
by Fayen Wong and Melanie Burton, 710 words)
BHP Billiton says its iron ore expansion was too rapid
BEIJING - BHP Billiton says it expanded iron ore production
too rapidly, causing the Anglo-Australian miner to overlook the
underlying cost of its business, its chief executive says.
(CHINA-IRONORE/BHP (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Stanway, 500
words)