Editor: Anna Willard +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Alstom CEO says Siemens can "dream" of asset swap, reports Exane

PARIS - Alstom CEO Patrick Kron tells an investor conference Germany's Siemens could "dream" of swapping assets with the French engineer but it is for shareholders to decide, conference host Exane BNP Paribas says. (ALSTOM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Yann Le Guernigou, 730 words)

Fed-fueled stocks and bonds fly, Norway's crown shaken

LONDON - Global stocks and bonds rise after the U.S. Federal Reserve signals that rising inflation won't trigger an interest rate rise any time soon, while the Norwegian crown plunges after the country's central bank stuns investors by warning it may cut rates. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Bank of England's McCafferty says coming months' data key for rate-hike timing

LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty says that economic data over the next few months will have a critical influence on when the central bank raises interest rates, adding to signs that a rate rise is possible later this year. (BRITAIN-BOE/MCCAFFERTY, moved, by David Milliken, 475 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/WEALE, moved, 250 words

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Andy Bruce, 635 words

UBS, Credit Suisse urged to improve leverage ratios

ZURICH - Switzerland's central bank has urged UBS and Credit Suisse to further improve their capital strength, even after good progress made in recent years, due to the "substantial" risks still faced from economic and legal issues. (SWISSBANKS/SNB (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Katharina Bart, 644 words)

+ See also:

- UBS AG-BELGIUM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words

INVESTMENT

Iraq bondholders eye default risk as conflict escalates

LONDON - Escalating conflict in Iraq is making holders of the country's international debt nervous about whether they will get repaid. (IRAQ-SECURITY/DEBT, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims fall, point to firming labor market

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dips more than expected last week, pointing to strengthening labor market conditions. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 340 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange, 940 words

Bank of England flexes muscles to improve banking standards

LONDON - The Bank of England (BoE) is determined to improve business standards at banks, and has already forced an unidentified firm to limit its lending and deposit-taking until it met regulatory requirements, it says. (BRITAIN-BANKING/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 490 words)

ECB's Constancio sees low probability for protracted low inflation

ATHENS - A protracted period of low inflation will be harmful for the euro zone but remains an unlikely scenario, according to prepared remarks by European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio. (ECB-CONSTANCIO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Norway c.bank lowers rate outlook, says may even cut rates; crown drops

OSLO - Norway's central bank lowers its forecast path for interest rates and says a further weakening of the economy could even warrant a cut in its key rate, sending the crown to a two-month low against the euro. (NORWAY-RATES/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Camilla Knudsen, 840 words)

SNB says ready to act as needed in wake of ECB easing

BERNE - The Swiss National Bank sticks to its almost three-year old policy of capping the franc at 1.20 per euro and says it stands ready to take further steps if necessary in the wake of the recent easing by the European Central Bank. (SWISS-SNB/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice Baghdjian 745 words)

COMPANIES

Lloyds mulls selling 35 pct in TSB IPO -sources

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling a 35 percent stake in TSB when it spins off and lists the new bank on Friday, more than the 25 percent stake planned, people familiar with the matter says. (LLOYDS BANKING-TSB BANKING GRP/, moved, 200 words)

Rolls-Royce to return 1 bln pounds to investors, shares jump

LONDON - Rolls-Royce shares jump 7 percent after the British aero-engine maker decides to buy back shares worth 1 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) instead of making any major acquisitions. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG/BUYBACK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 565 words)

French U-turn on power tariffs wipes 5 bln euros off EDF market cap

PARIS - Shares of state-controlled French utility EDF lose more than 5 billion in value as the socialist government makes a U-turn on electricity tariffs and cancels a planned increase to protect consumers' purchasing power. (EDF-TARIFFS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Geert De Clercq, 600 words)

BlackBerry posts smaller-than-expected adjusted loss, shrs surge

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd reports a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss, as the smartphone company's cost cutting and other initiatives started to pay off. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Euan Rocha and Allison Martell, 410 words)

Connectivity to buy U.S. sensor maker for $1.7 bln

Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity says it will buy U.S.-based sensor maker Measurement Specialties Inc for about $1.7 billion, including debt, to grab a bigger slice of the high-growth global sensor market. (MEASUREMENTSPECIALTIES-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 440 words)

BT shares rise after TalkTalk complaint rejected

LONDON - Britain's BT Group Plc receive a double boost, as the telecoms regulator rejects one complaint over how it prices its flagship superfast broadband product and suggests manageable remedies to avoid disputes in future. (BT-FIBRE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 360 words)

Swiss fund Gottex plans Chinese and U.S. growth

LONDON - Swiss-based hedge fund group Gottex Fund Management Holdings is targeting a $6.5 billion boost to its assets, around half of which will come from acquisitions in Asia and the United States, its chief executive says. (GOTTEX-EIM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 335 words)

Man Group buys Numeric Holdings for initial $219 mln

LONDON - Man Group has bought U.S. asset manager Numeric Holdings for an initial $219 million to broaden the British hedge fund's U.S. and computer-driven fund activities. (NUMERIC-MANGROUP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Hard choice for British business - risk of EU exit or tougher regulation

LONDON - When Britain elects a new government in May next year, business faces a difficult choice: Conservatives who could pull the country out of the European Union, or Labour waving the threat of tougher regulation. (EU-BRITAIN/BUSINESS, moved, by William James, 1,085 words)