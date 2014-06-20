Editor: Anna Willard +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Siemens-Mitsubishi raises Alstom offer as end-game nears
PARIS/FRANKFURT - Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
add a billion euros to their offer for Alstom's energy business,
hoping to see off a revamped bid by General Electric ahead of
Monday's deadline for a decision on the struggling company's
fate. (ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Mark
John and Maria Sheahan, 820 words)
+ See also:
- ALSTOM-SIEMENS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 455 words
Shire rejects AbbVie's $46 billion takeover bid
LONDON - British drugmaker Shire has rejected a 27
billion-pound ($46 billion) takeover offer from AbbVie, the
latest attempt by a U.S. healthcare firm to tap into lower tax
rates abroad via an acquisition. (ABBVIE-SHIRE/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Kate Holton and Chris Vellacott, 830 words)
Iraq worries keep oil near $115 a barrel
LONDON - Oil trades at close to nine-month highs, on course
for a second week of gains, as violence in Iraq raises worries
over supplies. Stock markets remain upbeat. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 520 words)
Banks to find out soon if ECB will supervise them
-Bundesbanker
FRANKFURT - Euro zone banks will be told sooner than
expected whether they will fall under the direct supervision of
the European Central Bank, a Bundesbank board member says,
noting that an unprecedented review of the bloc's banks was on
schedule. (BUNDESBANK/BANKS (INTERVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor
and Andreas Framke, 510 words)
+ See also:
- ECB/MERSCH-BANKINGUNION, moved, 300 words
- GERMANY-HOUSING/BUNDESBANK (INTERVIEW), moved, by Eva
Taylor and Andreas Framke, 275 words
INVESTMENT
With markets at crossroads, investors eye 'special
situation' funds
LONDON - Hedge fund managers who seek out quick returns from
company turnarounds and short-term bets on specific assets are
in fashion as investors ponder their next move after long
rallies in stocks and bonds. (HEDGEFUNDS-STRATEGY/ (TV), moved,
by Simon Jessop, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Yellen gives the green light for more stock gains
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signals that
rational exuberance is just fine. That, at least, is how some of
America's largest money managers interpreted her comments on
Wednesday suggesting interest rates will remain low through
2016. (USA-MARKETS/FED (ANALYSIS), moved, by Luciana Lopez and
Jennifer Ablan, 1,140 words)
ECB joins IMF to tell Europe now is the time for reforms
LUXEMBOURG - Very low borrowing costs give Europe an
excellent opportunity to carry out reforms urgently need to
bolster growth and public finances, ECB executive board member
Benoit Coeure says. (EU-ECONOMY/REFORMS, moved, by Ingrid
Melander and Annika Breidthardt, 350 words)
+ See also:
- EU-ECONOMY/REVIEW, moved, by Ingrid Melander and Martin
Santa, 380 words
Ukraine must strike at heart of corruption to
survive-adviser
TBILISI - Ukraine must take brave measures to transform an
economy hooked on cheap Russian gas, huge state spending and
corruption into an investment destination able to bolster a weak
state, an economic adviser to the government says.
(UKRAINE-ECONOMY/REFORM (INTERVIEW), moved, by Margarita
Antidze, 785 words)
Kenya attacks undermine plans for east African trade hub
LAMU, Kenya - The latest in a string of militant attacks on
Kenya's coast has dealt a fresh blow to the economy, but the
threat this time goes beyond the tourist trade to an ambitious
$25.5 billion port and transport scheme next to the historic
town of Lamu. (KENYA-ATTACKS/ECONOMY (PICTURE), moved, by Drazen
Jorgic, 1,130 words)
UK May public finances show little sign of lower borrowing
LONDON - Britain's public finances show little or no fall in
underlying borrowing two months into the fiscal year, suggesting
the government will have to increase the pace of deficit
reduction to meet its latest borrowing targets.
(BRITAIN-BORROWING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and
Andy Bruce, 660 words)
COMPANIES
Strong TSB debut lifts prospects for future share sales
LONDON - Shares in TSB rise sharply following its debut on
the London Stock Exchange after Lloyds Banking Group sells more
of the offshoot business than originally planned, raising the
prospect of a further sale this year. (LLOYDS-TSB/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 760 words)
UBS faces criminal probe for Puerto Rico bond fund sales
-lawyers
NEW YORK - U.S. authorities are probing UBS AG for criminal
fraud after a former broker in Puerto Rico allegedly directed
clients to improperly borrow money to buy mutual funds that
later plunged, according to lawyers representing some of the
investors. (UBS-PUERTORICO/FRAUD (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by
Emily Flitter, 810 words)
TPG, Carlyle seek about $2.4bln in Australia Healthscope
IPO-source
HONG KONG - Private equity firms TPG Capital and Carlyle
Group are planning to raise about A$2.5 billion in an initial
public offering of shares in Healthscope Ltd, Australia's
biggest private hospitals operator, a source with direct
knowledge of the plan tells Reuters. (HEALTHSCOPE-IPO/
(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Stephen Aldred, 350
words)
Bank of Portugal wants CEO of BES to quit - sources
LISBON - The Bank of Portugal wants the chief executive of
Banco Espirito Santo (BES) to quit, three people familiar with
the matter say, following the discovery of financial
irregularities at a holding company that owns a stake in BES.
(PORTUGAL-ESPIRITOSANTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
Britain's Royal Mail warns regulator of threat from
competition
LONDON - Britain's Royal Mail has submitted a report to
regulator Ofcom over the threat to the country's postal service
it says is posed by competitor TNT Post. (ROYAL MAIL/OFCOM
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Li-mei Hoang, 315 words)
BofA asks Holder to meet with its CEO -sources
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Brian Moynihan may be taking a play
out of Jamie Dimon's book. Representatives of Bank of America
Corp have asked U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to meet with
Moynihan, its chief executive officer, in an attempt to resolve
differences over a possible multibillion-dollar settlement
involving shoddy mortgage securities sold by the second-largest
U.S. bank and its units, according to people familiar with the
negotiations. (USA-BANKS/HOLDER (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by
Karen Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 740 words)