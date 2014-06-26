Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Barclays shares slide as New York regulator alleges fraud
NEW YORK/LONDON - New York's attorney general has filed a
securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British
bank of giving an unfair edge in the United States to
high-frequency traders, while claiming to be protecting other
clients from them. (BARCLAYS-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by
Karen Freifeld and John McCrank, 1,170 words)
UK caps some home loans, toughens mortgage tests
LONDON - The Bank of England imposes its first limits on how
much most people can borrow to buy a home on in a bid to stem
increasing levels of debt and rapidly rising house prices.
(BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Huw Jones and
Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 500 words)
BNP may face year ban on processing some $ payments -sources
NEW YORK - BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from
converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in
some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources
familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the
French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions
laws. (BNP-PARIBAS-BAN/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld
and Matthias Blamont, 700 words)
Stocks put aside U.S. growth shock, UK eyed
LONDON - British banks, builders and the pound dominate
action on Europe's financial markets after the U.S. sues
Barclays for fraud and the Bank of England takes less aggressive
action than expected to cool a booming UK housing market.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Patrick Graham, 500
words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims fall marginally last week
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell marginally last week, but continues
to point to steadily improving labour market conditions.
(USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words)
Europe heads for bumper wheat crop despite weather hiccups
PARIS - Leading EU wheat growers France, Germany and the UK
are on course to harvest large crops this summer, contributing
to what analysts expect to be a six-year high for wheat
production in the bloc. (WHEAT-EUROPE, expect by 1300 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Gus Trompiz, 700 words)
S.Africa's largest union NUMSA says to strike from July 1
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's largest union says 220,000 of
its members will down tools from July 1 in a strike that will
hit sectors including engineering, communications and automotive
components. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/NUMSA (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by
Zandi Shabalala, 400 words)
Big dreams and angry protests swirl at old Athens airport
ATHENS - After languishing for over a decade as a wasteland
of crumbling terminals and rusting airplanes, Athens' sprawling
former airport complex is set for resurrection as a glitzy
coastal resort. (GREECE-AIRPORT, moved, by Karolina Tagaris, 700
words)
INVESTMENT
Swimming against the tide proves canny move for investors
LONDON - Swimming against the tide in the first half of the
year proved to be a canny move for investors who have profited
from several anti-consensus market trends, and it may be a
strategy worth repeating in the second half of the year.
(MARKETS-SURPRISES, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
European stocks seen extending rally, led by Italy
LONDON - European stocks will extend their rally into the
second half of the year, fuelled mostly by the European Central
Bank's recent stimulus measures, a Reuters poll shows. The poll
is one of a series being published today for leading markets.
Asian and European polls have moved, while those for the
Americas are due to move at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM E.T.
(MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 600
words
+ See also:
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Jonathan Cable and Rahul
Karunakar, 600 words)
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, by Alexander Winning, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/USA, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/CANADA, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/LATAM, by Asher Levine and Jean Arce,
600 words
Norway's $890 bln oil fund CEO plans long transformation
LONDON - With $890 billion in the bank, Norway's oil fund,
the world's sovereign wealth fund, needs an overhaul to capture
global growth and preserve wealth for generations to come after
oil in the North Sea, its source of income, is long gone.
(NORWAY-WEALTHFUND (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving shortly, by Balazs
Koranyi, Alexander Smith and Chris Vellacott, 1,000 words)
COMPANIES
Standard Chartered warns on profits as markets arm slumps
LONDON - Standard Chartered warns profits will fall in 2014
for the second year in a row after first-half earnings drop by a
fifth due to tougher regulations and low market volatility in
its trading business. (STANCHART RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Steve Slater, 500 words)
UK's LSE in $1.6 bln cash call as unveils Russell purchase
LONDON - The London Stock Exchange announces a $2.7 billion
purchase of Frank Russell, a U.S.-based asset manager and stock
index, with the help of a $1.6 billion cash call as it ramps up
its presence in the world's largest equity market.
(LSE-FRANKRUSSELL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry, 550 words)
Cancer drug setback tarnishes AstraZeneca's R&D claims
LONDON - A vote by U.S. experts against accelerated approval
of a new ovarian cancer drug from AstraZeneca has dented its
claims of research prowess, which were used to see off a $118
billion bid from Pfizer. (ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/, moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 650 words)
Massive air bag recall could drive Takata into the red
TOKYO - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp could face a
$500 million charge and a net loss this year - its second in
three years - as a widening recall of air bag inflators begins
to kindle worries despite its deep pockets. (AUTOS-TAKATA/RECALL
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki, 650 words)
+ See also:
- GM RECALL/BARRA, moved, 300 words
China's commods traders at risk if banks tighten financing
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SYDNEY - A warehouse fraud at China's
third-largest port has forced banks and trading houses to
consider new controls in the country's massive commodity
financing business, which traders say could lead to drying up of
credit for all but large firms and state-owned companies.
(CHINA-QINGDAO/BANKS, moved, by Fayen Wong, Polly Yam and
Melanie Burton, 1,240 words)
US healthcare profit outlook brightens on Obamacare, prices
NEW YORK - U.S. healthcare companies are winning higher
profit forecasts, bucking a wider trend on Wall Street as pricey
new biotech drugs hit the market and insurance enrollment rises
under the Affordable Care Act. (USA HEALTHCARE/RESULTS OUTLOOK,
moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 700 words)